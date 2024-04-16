SP Connect SPC+ Mounts & Cases

SP CONNECT supply the world with innovative and secure phone mounting systems for active lifestyles. The new generation of SP CONNECT phone mounting systems have arrived in Australia. Say hello to SPC+.

Weather motorcycle, bicycle, car, farm, office or fitness, SP CONNECT offers the most complete, versatile and secure phone mounting system on the market.

One system for all your activities.

The ultraslim phone case is lightweight, shock-proof and highly functional. Combined with great handling and protection for your device, the new phone case is 40% thinner than previous version.

You’ll notice a smooth and secure mounting experience thanks to the use of premium materials and high precision manufacturing techniques. Unique to SP CONNECT is the patented, single-handed, 90-degree twist lock system that precisely secures your device to the mount, every time.

The phone case is fully compatible with MagSafe and feature a built-in magnetic ring that allows you to attach to any magnetic mount.

Discover the new SPC+:

SP CONNECT is proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports and is available at all good Powersport dealers.

For more information visit www.a1accessory.com.au or A1 Accessory Imports on social media.