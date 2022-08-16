Full Time Positions Vacant

Kawasaki Workshop Technician

& Press & PR Marketing Coordinator

Kawasaki Motors Australia has a vacancy at the Sydney head office (Rydalmere, NSW) for a qualified technician to work in all areas of workshop support for the entire range of products.

Kawasaki Motors Australia is looking for a qualified and capable technician. The technician will be comfortable operating in a small team with minimal direct supervision.

The new Workshop Technician will be required to consistently deliver work they are proud of and ensure the job is 100% completed and compliant with factory standards. The role is non-customer facing. The work week is Monday to Friday.

RESPONSIBILITIES

MAIN TASKS OF THE ROLE:

Responsible for the assembly, service, maintenance and repair of Kawasaki Australia’s fleet of press vehicles.

Assist in all areas of Kawasaki Australia’s workshop operations.

Assist with product reworks, stock repairs and product launches.

Perform the assembly of locally built models.

Visit the Australian dealer network occasionally for support, training and auditing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS:

Suitable trade certificate.

Product operation licenses (Car and Motorcycle are the minimum requirements).

Competent computer operation required for communication and daily job functions.

Be clear and polite in your verbal and written communication ability.

The ability to keep the work area and the workday organised.

A “can-do/will-do” approach to all tasks.

Comfortable with hands-on work and desk-based work.

You are a technician with high integrity and a professional appearance.

Team orientated and willing to assist with tasks.

The willingness, and the ability, to learn new technologies and skills.

The ability to travel, locally and interstate, to fulfil job requirements.

Side-by-side and marine technical experience is an advantage.

QUALIFICATIONS

Are you a qualified, experienced technician looking for a long-term, secure, non-customer-facing role? If YES, send your resume with a covering letter today.

Click APPLY to submit your application for the role or request more information.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Cover Letter

Resume

Press & PR Marketing Coordinator

Do you like motorcycles and Jet Skis? Do you have the ability to write content about Kawasaki products? If you can answer YES to these questions, Kawasaki need to talk to you!

Become ‘one-of-us’ and join the world of marketing at Kawasaki Motors Australia.

SUMMARY

MAIN TASKS:

Accurately communicate Kawasaki news, product information and racing activities

Collate, write and distribute content about the Kawasaki products and the KMA supported teams/riders.

Write and circulate press releases, bulletins, and reports (internal and external).

Maintain KMA communication platforms and related subscription lists.

Organise, prepare and monitor Kawasaki products for testing by media outlets.

Working with media outlets for product testing, reporting and content distribution.

Place advertising on agreed digital and print platforms (internal and external).

Create content and coordinate the publication across the Kawasaki Social Media channels.

RESPONSIBILITIES

No direct managerial responsibilities, cross-department and cross-company function accountability.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

REQUIRED:

Qualifications in one or more – Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or similar

Experience in content creation.

Competent in public speaking, presentations, and interviews.

Knowledge and experience with social media content, management, and marketing impact across multiple platforms.

Experience in digital advertising platforms; social media, and Google platforms including AdWords.

Competent with Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Photographic knowledge, video production and editing skills are an advantage.

Passion for motorcycles &/or power sports is required.

Motorcycle and car licence essential.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS:

A current PWC licence.

QUALIFICATIONS

Click APPLY to submit your application for the role or request more information. The APPLY button should open an email window. If this does not occur, please email your application to marketing@kawasaki.com.au.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Cover Letter

Resume

Include the written response to the application project*:

APPLICATION PROJECT – Write a 350 word Media Release about the 2022 Ninja 400.

