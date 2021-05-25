Account Manager – Motorcycle Industry

A1 Accessory Imports – Melbourne

A1 Accessory Imports is looking to recruit a new Victorian account manager. A1 Accessory Imports is an importer and distributor of quality motorcycle hard parts with strong performing brands such as Motorex, Wiseco, All Balls, Motion Pro, EK Chains and Supersprox.

They are seeking a professional account manager to join their team in Victoria with some intra and inter state travel required

You will join their Victorian based sales team representing A-One Accessory Imports and its portfolio of brands servicing motorcycle dealers and repair outlets in both metro, regional east Victoria and Tasmania. Some inter state travel will be required.

Motorcycle industry experience is essential, experience in an external sales environment highly desirable and a professional outlook with exceptional communication skills, alongside being self-motivated with a mature work ethic.

The successful applicant will be a motorcyclist, with a high level of time management.

Attractive salary package, bonus program and fully maintained company vehicle.

For more information see the Seek listing (link).

Motorcycle Sales Representative

Marlee Enterprises – A1 Accessory Imports

Sydney CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs

A1 Accessory Imports is looking to recruit a NSW account Manager. A1 Accessory Imports is an importer and distributor of quality motorcycle hard parts with strong performing brands such as Motorex, Maxxis, Vertex, Wiseco, All Balls, Motion Pro Ek Chains and Supersprox.

They are seeking a professional account manager to join their team. You will join their NSW based sales team representing A-One Accessory Imports and its portfolio of brands servicing motorcycle dealership along with repair outlets in both metro and regional NSW

Motorcycle industry experience, strong ability to build customer relationships and exceptional communication and presentation skills required, as well as being self-motivated with a mature work ethic, with high levels of time management. Successful applicant will be a motorcyclist.

Attractive remuneration package along with vehicle will provided for the successful applicant.

For more information see the Seek listing (link).