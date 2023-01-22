Marketing Assistant (Motorcycles)

Mojo Motorcycles – Altona North, Melbourne VIC

To assist in the delivery of its ambitious future growth plans, Mojo Motorcycles is now recruiting for a Marketing Assistant.

The successful applicant will work closely with Mojo Motorcycles Marketing Managers, in-house design team, sales representatives and agency partners to deliver the day-to-day annual marketing plans.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidate keen to learn and develop skills in all marketing areas, including marketing planning, communications, advertising, social media, events, CRM, reporting and marketing administration.

Reporting to Mojo Motorcycles’s National Marketing Managers, the primary responsibilities of the Marketing Assistant involve the following:

Work with the Marketing Managers to support and execute the marketing plan.

Communications – including eDM creation and distribution, copywriting for websites, bulletins, and reports.

Assist with website management and maintenance.

Social media content creation and management, including paid advertising.

Collaboration with media outlets for product testing, editorial requests, and content distribution.

Supporting events, brand ambassadors, athletes and partnerships.

Submission and tracking of advertising for agreed print and digital placements.

Other duties as requested by management.

Travel and some after-hours support will be required from time to time.

The successful applicant will possess the following qualities:

Passions for Motorcycles / Powersports.

Tertiary qualifications in – Marketing, Communications or related.

Experience with various advertising platforms (e.g. Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Google Ads).

A great communicator – you will be working with our national dealer network and retail customers –

communicating with a broad audience and building relationships is essential.

Initiative – a hunger to learn and develop your skills and take ownership of your role.

Self-motivated –the ability to think on your feet and not be afraid to get stuck in and help other areas of the business when required.

Competence in – Microsoft Office

Adobe Creative Cloud skills are preferred but not a necessity.

Photography, video production, and editing skills are an advantage.

Car licence is essential, and a Motorcycle licence is highly regarded.

Excellent time management skills

Strong attention to detail

This position is based in Mojo Motorcycles’ Altona office, with hours 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

If this sounds like you, please have a cover letter and your CV emailed to [email protected]

See the listing on Seek (link).

Motorcycle Dealer Technical Support & Warranty Assistant

Mojo Motorcycles – Altona North, Melbourne VIC

To assist in the delivery of its ambitious future growth plans, Mojo Motorcycles is now recruiting for a Dealer Technical Support & Warranty Assistant.

Reporting to the Moto Motorcycles’ Warranty Manager, the primary responsibilities of the Dealer Technical Support & Warranty Assistant will be:

Provide prompt, dependable, high-quality service to our dealer network via phone and email

Adjudicate warranty claims across all our brands

Administer the complete warranty claim process using our propriety B2B system

Liaise with suppliers as required to address recurring warranty issues

Analyse warranty data as required and implement corrective action

The successful applicant will possess the following qualities:

Mechanical aptitude – You will be dealing with qualified mechanics across our dealer network, providing technical assistance to them as required. A mechanical qualification or experience in a similar position is preferred.

Attention to detail – you love numbers and are detailed orientated in everything you do.

A great communicator – you will be working with customers as well as our international suppliers so being able to communicate with a broad audience is essential.

Computer skills – you will develop an expert understanding of our B2B and supplier’s IT systems. An understanding of Excel and Outlook is essential.

Initiative – we want people who want to develop themselves and take ownership of their role.

Self-motivated – we want someone who can think on their feet and isn’t afraid to get stuck in and help other areas of the business when required.

This position is based in Mojo Motorcycles’ Altona office, with hours 8:30am-5:00pm Monday to Friday.

If this sounds like you, please have a cover letter and your CV emailed through to [email protected].

See the listing on Seek (link).

About Mojo Motorcycles

Mojo Motorcycles is Australia’s largest independent motorcycle, scooter, and ATV (all-terrain vehicle) distributor, servicing 150 dealers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Operating from a distribution and administrative headquarters in Altona North (VIC), Mojo Motorcycles is the exclusive distributor for CFMOTO, Sherco, Kymco and Landboss in Australia and New Zealand.

The company has enjoyed rapid growth since it was founded in 2003, with a vision to become a leader in its respective market categories.