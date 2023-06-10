Position Vacant – White’s Powersports Australia:

New South Wales Territory Manager

If you are an avid motorcyclist with proven sales experience within the motorcycle/automotive industry, then Whites Powersports has an exciting opportunity for you. They are looking for someone ready to take the next step in their sales career with a company who has big goals.

Based in the Sydney area this Territory Manager role already has a fantastic customer base to get you started but has potential for significant growth. See details below and apply for this permanent, full-time position, now.

Territory Manager – Sydney Metro & Country Area

White’s Powersports Australia are now seeking a full-time permanent Territory Manager based in the Sydney metro and country area and reporting to the National Sales Manager.

Responsibilities include:

Be responsible for business growth & building positive customer relationships in the region

Be a passionate and avid motorcyclist

Exceed customer expectations whilst demonstrating the company values in all interactions

Achieve against monthly sales targets and be able to maximise opportunities to increase product in store

Be self-motivated and be able to work autonomously

Have the ability to effectively plan and prioritise your call cycle

Have excellent sales and communication skills

Have proven sales experience within the motorcycle/automotive industry, along with strong product knowledge of motorcycle related product

This is a permanent full-time position with a competitive remuneration package, company vehicle, mobile phone and laptop/iPad

What White’s Powersports Australia can offer you:

White’s Powersports Australia are offering a competitive salary for the right candidate plus bonuses and ongoing career development.

The business is built around our core values that promote an engaged, productive and successful culture (Fun, Acting in the Spirit, Always Learning & Passion for Powersports).

For more information see the Seek listing here (link).

All applications must include a C.V. and covering letter please. Please send to;

The National Sales Manager

12-14 Prospect Place,

Boronia,

Victoria 3155, Australia

Or

Email to [email protected]