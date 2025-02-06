Stacyc 20eDrive Team Edition

The STACYC 20eDRIVE TEAM Edition fuses performance-enhancing component upgrades with style-elevating trim details to deliver the ultimate 20eDRIVE.

Designed for STACYC’s TEAM of elite rippers, the 20eDRIVE TEAM Edition is now available to the public in a limited quantity.

The TEAM Edition arrives fully equipped with a distinct brushed aluminium frame, cyan anodised stem, Hayes Dominion A2 brakes, Manitou JUNIT forks, grey STACYC grips and exclusive TEAM Edition graphics.

All the bells and whistles to elevate your growing ripper’s style and performance!

Stacyc 20eDrive Team Edition Features

Perfect for 10-12yr olds under 52kg

Seat Height: 58cm | 61-66cm inseam

Weight: 15 kg w/ battery

Full Aluminium frame w/ proprietary shaped tubes

Distinct brushed aluminium finish with protective clear coating

Manitou J-Unit Machete Fork w/ custom 80mm of travel

Cyan anodised 31.8mm machined stem

Oversized moto-style handlebar tapers from stem down to 19mm at grips

Proprietary throttle assembly with LED on/off button and separate battery indicator lights

Grey STACYC grips

Hayes Dominion A2 hydraulic disc brakes front & rear

20“Nylon wheels with sealed bearings and pneumatic tyres

20×2.6 (semi-custom) Innova tyres

36V BRUSHLESS motor platform w/ proprietary Cush Drive

Power selection modes:

Low/Training mode ~ 16 kph

Med/Standard mode ~ 24 kph

High/Advanced mode ~ 32 kph

Low/Training mode ~ 16 kph Med/Standard mode ~ 24 kph High/Advanced mode ~ 32 kph 30-60 min run-time* | 3 hr charge time

Quick connect / disconnect battery

40Vmax Voltage (36Vnom) 6Ah – 18650 battery

Industrial grade charger included

* Run-time is entirely dependent on terrain, hills and skill level

