Stacyc 20eDrive Team Edition
The STACYC 20eDRIVE TEAM Edition fuses performance-enhancing component upgrades with style-elevating trim details to deliver the ultimate 20eDRIVE.
Designed for STACYC’s TEAM of elite rippers, the 20eDRIVE TEAM Edition is now available to the public in a limited quantity.
The TEAM Edition arrives fully equipped with a distinct brushed aluminium frame, cyan anodised stem, Hayes Dominion A2 brakes, Manitou JUNIT forks, grey STACYC grips and exclusive TEAM Edition graphics.
All the bells and whistles to elevate your growing ripper’s style and performance!
Stacyc 20eDrive Team Edition Features
- Perfect for 10-12yr olds under 52kg
- Seat Height: 58cm | 61-66cm inseam
- Weight: 15 kg w/ battery
- Full Aluminium frame w/ proprietary shaped tubes
- Distinct brushed aluminium finish with protective clear coating
- Manitou J-Unit Machete Fork w/ custom 80mm of travel
- Cyan anodised 31.8mm machined stem
- Oversized moto-style handlebar tapers from stem down to 19mm at grips
- Proprietary throttle assembly with LED on/off button and separate battery indicator lights
- Grey STACYC grips
- Hayes Dominion A2 hydraulic disc brakes front & rear
- 20“Nylon wheels with sealed bearings and pneumatic tyres
- 20×2.6 (semi-custom) Innova tyres
- 36V BRUSHLESS motor platform w/ proprietary Cush Drive
- Power selection modes:
Low/Training mode ~ 16 kph
Med/Standard mode ~ 24 kph
High/Advanced mode ~ 32 kph
- 30-60 min run-time* | 3 hr charge time
- Quick connect / disconnect battery
- 40Vmax Voltage (36Vnom) 6Ah – 18650 battery
- Industrial grade charger included
* Run-time is entirely dependent on terrain, hills and skill level