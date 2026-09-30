TeamMoto Frankston to become Peter Stevens Motorcycles

MotorCycle Holdings is continuing to build the Peter Stevens Motorcycles retail footprint, with its existing TeamMoto Frankston dealership to trade as Peter Stevens Motorcycles Frankston from October 1.

The dealership at 590 Frankston–Dandenong Road, Carrum Downs, will retain its existing team and operations while coming under the Peter Stevens banner.

The change gives Peter Stevens a stronger presence across Melbourne’s south and the Mornington Peninsula, but is also another indication that MotorCycle Holdings intends to actively grow the Peter Stevens name rather than simply maintain the businesses it acquired in 2025.

Peter Stevens growth continues under MotorCycle Holdings

The former Peter Stevens Motorcycles group entered voluntary administration in May 2025, with its dealership network subsequently split between new owners.

MotorCycle Holdings was one of the major buyers, completing its acquisition of selected Peter Stevens and Harley-Heaven businesses in August 2025 .

Those assets included Peter Stevens Motorcycles operations in Dandenong and Adelaide, along with Savage Motorcycles in Perth, Triumph Sydney and Harley-Heaven dealerships in Sydney, Penrith, Adelaide and Perth, together with associated eCommerce businesses.

Since then, MotorCycle Holdings has increasingly put the Peter Stevens name back into expansion mode.

In July this year, Peter Stevens expanded into Epping in Melbourne’s north and Sydney in New South Wales .

Frankston is the next step in that process, although rather than establishing an entirely new operation, MotorCycle Holdings is converting an existing dealership within its own TeamMoto network.

TeamMoto Frankston becomes Peter Stevens

The existing TeamMoto Frankston operation will become Peter Stevens Motorcycles Frankston from October 1.

Importantly for existing customers, the local team remains in place.

The dealership will continue to offer new and used motorcycles, servicing, genuine parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel, along with motorcycle finance.

The move also fills out the Peter Stevens presence around Melbourne, complementing the established Dandenong operation and the more recent expansion into Epping.

Scott Ryan

Executive General Manager, Peter Stevens Motorcycles, MotorCycle Holdings

“Peter Stevens has been part of Australian motorcycling for more than 50 years, and we’re incredibly proud to be building momentum behind the brand again. “Bringing Frankston into the Peter Stevens network is another important step in that journey. It gives us a stronger presence across Melbourne and allows us to bring the Peter Stevens experience to even more riders, backed by an established local team and the scale and capability of MotorCycle Holdings. “This isn’t just about one new location. We see significant opportunity for Peter Stevens over the coming years, and we will continue to invest in the brand, our dealership network, our manufacturer partnerships and, most importantly, the experience we provide our customers.”

More Peter Stevens expansion to come

Perhaps more significant than the Frankston change itself is MotorCycle Holdings making it clear that the expansion of Peter Stevens is far from complete.

The company says further growth is planned over the coming years, with continued investment across the dealership network, manufacturer partnerships and the wider Peter Stevens business.

That represents quite a turnaround for the Peter Stevens name following the upheaval of 2025.

Rather than limiting the brand to the handful of Peter Stevens operations acquired from the former group, MotorCycle Holdings is now deploying the name into other parts of its established dealership network.

The addition of Epping and Sydney earlier this year provided the first clear indication of that strategy, and the conversion of TeamMoto Frankston further reinforces that direction.

For riders in Melbourne’s south and the Mornington Peninsula, however, the immediate change is more straightforward: the familiar TeamMoto Frankston operation becomes Peter Stevens Motorcycles Frankston from October 1, with the existing team remaining in place.

Peter Stevens Motorcycles Frankston

590 Frankston–Dandenong Road

Carrum Downs VIC 3201