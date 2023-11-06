2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Gunnedah Balcary Park Preview

The final two rounds of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) will land in Gunnedah’s Balcary Park oil track on Saturday, running into Sunday, and both Max Whale and Tom Drane have returned from their American Flat Track (AFT) season campaigns in the USA to line up against Australia’s best Flat Track riders as they race to become the AFTN 2023 Champion.

After missing the first four of the six round AFTN season, the AFT regulars won’t be in the running for Pro 450 overall series honors, however, with the likes of Kirkness, Wicks, Van Eerde, Herrick, Borlase and Weale 256 points apart, with 450 points on offer, the scene is set for an intense finish to the season.

A surface unlike that raced in the US, oiled dirt offers riders incredible grip, and spectacular racing, and although they may not have raced an oil track in some time, both Drane and Whale have experience at the Gunnedah circuit.

With almost all classes at capacity for the season finale at one of Australia’s most iconic and unique racetracks, the final rounds of the 2023 AFTN is set to have spectators on the edge of their seats.

Dave Maddock – AFTN

“It’s great to have Max and Tom back and wanting to race the last two rounds of the AFTN. With both riders having strong results in the US, it’s a great opportunity for our domestic riders to understand the pace required overseas, and I can’t wait to watch the racing unfold. Mick Kirkness and Daniel Wicks are battling at the front, but Billy (Van Eerde) has been getting stronger and stronger all season, while Tom Herrick, Dale Borlase and Cyshan Weale have all shown they have the speed to be contenders. With eight races and 450 points on the table, anything can happen. I’m really happy to see the series finish with a strong contingent of riders, it gives us a lot of confidence that riders want this format of racing to showcase the incredible talent we have.”

Round five of the series will see competitors practice, qualify, and race on the flat track circuit on Saturday November 11 before returning to the venue on Sunday the 12th for round six, where, after practice and qualifying, the final four races of the season will be held on the brand-new oiled TT circuit.

Located at Hunts Lane, Gunnedah, NSW 2380, tickets are available via event partner www.RiderSupportAustralia.com.au/events or at the gate.

Bikes on track from 9am, racing from 10:45am.

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 765 2 Daniel WICKS 717 3 Billy VAN EERDE 659 4 Thomas HERRICK 602 5 Dale BORLASE 513 6 Cyshan WEALE 509 7 Rowan TEGART 489 8 Jordan DALL 462 9 Reid BATTYE 414 10 Rory McQUALTER 391

Pro Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kristian O’DONNELL 160 2 Joel ELLIOTT 140 3 Miles ROE 132 4 Jamie PORTELLI 120 5 David SCULLARD 118 6 Justin STEELE 117 7 David BUTLER 110 8 Murray PEDLEY 98 9 Shane RICHARDS 96 10 Rocco NARDI 96

Clubman Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Lee HUNTER KTM 765 2 Darren WEBB KTM 760 3 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 669 4 Neil GIRDLER Kawasaki 649 5 Darryl MALLAM Honda 546 6 Rhys SANDOW Kawasaki 520 7 Luke TURNER Honda 454 8 Molly FAIREY Husqvarna 436 9 Shane GALE GasGas 394 10 Rory HUTCHINSON KTM 359

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 863 2 Lenny DUGGAN Honda 753 3 Lockie DUGGAN KTM 720 4 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 552 5 Jake PAIGE Husqvarna 524 6 William WIGGINS KTM 500 7 Logan TURNER Yamaha 496 8 Jye FRENCH KTM 428 9 Aiden DIPPELSMANN Honda 384 10 Levi LAYTON KTM 359

