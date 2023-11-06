2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Gunnedah Balcary Park Preview
The final two rounds of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) will land in Gunnedah’s Balcary Park oil track on Saturday, running into Sunday, and both Max Whale and Tom Drane have returned from their American Flat Track (AFT) season campaigns in the USA to line up against Australia’s best Flat Track riders as they race to become the AFTN 2023 Champion.
After missing the first four of the six round AFTN season, the AFT regulars won’t be in the running for Pro 450 overall series honors, however, with the likes of Kirkness, Wicks, Van Eerde, Herrick, Borlase and Weale 256 points apart, with 450 points on offer, the scene is set for an intense finish to the season.
A surface unlike that raced in the US, oiled dirt offers riders incredible grip, and spectacular racing, and although they may not have raced an oil track in some time, both Drane and Whale have experience at the Gunnedah circuit.
With almost all classes at capacity for the season finale at one of Australia’s most iconic and unique racetracks, the final rounds of the 2023 AFTN is set to have spectators on the edge of their seats.
Dave Maddock – AFTN
“It’s great to have Max and Tom back and wanting to race the last two rounds of the AFTN. With both riders having strong results in the US, it’s a great opportunity for our domestic riders to understand the pace required overseas, and I can’t wait to watch the racing unfold. Mick Kirkness and Daniel Wicks are battling at the front, but Billy (Van Eerde) has been getting stronger and stronger all season, while Tom Herrick, Dale Borlase and Cyshan Weale have all shown they have the speed to be contenders. With eight races and 450 points on the table, anything can happen. I’m really happy to see the series finish with a strong contingent of riders, it gives us a lot of confidence that riders want this format of racing to showcase the incredible talent we have.”
Round five of the series will see competitors practice, qualify, and race on the flat track circuit on Saturday November 11 before returning to the venue on Sunday the 12th for round six, where, after practice and qualifying, the final four races of the season will be held on the brand-new oiled TT circuit.
Located at Hunts Lane, Gunnedah, NSW 2380, tickets are available via event partner www.RiderSupportAustralia.com.au/events or at the gate.
Bikes on track from 9am, racing from 10:45am.
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|765
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|717
|3
|Billy VAN EERDE
|659
|4
|Thomas HERRICK
|602
|5
|Dale BORLASE
|513
|6
|Cyshan WEALE
|509
|7
|Rowan TEGART
|489
|8
|Jordan DALL
|462
|9
|Reid BATTYE
|414
|10
|Rory McQUALTER
|391
Pro Twins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|160
|2
|Joel ELLIOTT
|140
|3
|Miles ROE
|132
|4
|Jamie PORTELLI
|120
|5
|David SCULLARD
|118
|6
|Justin STEELE
|117
|7
|David BUTLER
|110
|8
|Murray PEDLEY
|98
|9
|Shane RICHARDS
|96
|10
|Rocco NARDI
|96
Clubman Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Lee HUNTER
|KTM
|765
|2
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|760
|3
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|669
|4
|Neil GIRDLER
|Kawasaki
|649
|5
|Darryl MALLAM
|Honda
|546
|6
|Rhys SANDOW
|Kawasaki
|520
|7
|Luke TURNER
|Honda
|454
|8
|Molly FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|436
|9
|Shane GALE
|GasGas
|394
|10
|Rory HUTCHINSON
|KTM
|359
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|863
|2
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Honda
|753
|3
|Lockie DUGGAN
|KTM
|720
|4
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|552
|5
|Jake PAIGE
|Husqvarna
|524
|6
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|500
|7
|Logan TURNER
|Yamaha
|496
|8
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|428
|9
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|Honda
|384
|10
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|359
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|795
|2
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|760
|3
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|725
|4
|Bodie PAIGE
|656
|5
|James WOOD
|607
|6
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|566
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|413
|8
|Blake FAIREY
|404
|9
|Jayden HOLDER
|294
|10
|William SECOMB
|256
|11
|Riley NAUTA
|190
|12
|Michael PRICE
|94