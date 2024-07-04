ISDE 2024

Team Australia will be back to full strength for the 2024 International Six-Day Enduro (ISDE), which will be held in Salida, Spain, from October 14-19.

After last year’s event in Argentina featured just a Women’s World Trophy team from Australia, the Spanish assault will mark the return of a full-strength attack with the addition of Senior World Trophy and Junior World Trophy riders.

The three Trophy teams are as follows:

Senior World Trophy

Josh Strang (Sherco)

Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha)

Jonte Reynders (Sherco)

Kyron Bacon (Yamaha)

Junior World Trophy

Korey McMahon (GASGAS)

Angus Riordan (KTM)

William Dennett (Yamaha)

Women’s World Trophy

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha)

Tayla Jones (Husqvarna)

Danielle McDonald (Yamaha)

Incumbency in the Women’s Trophy carries over from 2023 when Gardiner, Jones and McDonald finished runner-up – the same position rookie sensation McDonald finished in the individual standings – while four riders will be making their ISDE debuts across the Senior World Trophy and Junior World Trophy: Sheidow, Reynders, Riordan and Dennett.

Long-time American-based Strang is making his return to the Senior Trophy for the first time since 2018 when he combined with Daniel Milner, Daniel Sanders and Lyndon Snodgrass to win the event in Chile.

It was Australia’s second win in the Senior Trophy, with the Junior Trophy (three) and Women’s World Trophy (six) combinations also multiple winners in the FIM’s longest-running teams’ event dating way back to 1913. Amazingly, Gardiner and Jones were mainstays of all six Women’s World Trophy victories from 2013-2018.

As well as Strang, Riordan and Jones are also active on the American racing scene, while the balance of Team Australia is competing in the 2024 Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore.

The total length of the 2024 ISDE in Spain will be around 1300km, with the difficulty rating increasing each day ahead of the traditional motocross test finale.

Team Australia’s quest for 2024 ISDE glory will again receive backing from MXstore, which carries a massive on-line range of riding gear, aftermarket dirt bike parts and accessories.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“To be sending a full complement of Trophy teams to this year’s ISDE gives MA a tremendous amount of satisfaction. The talent across all three classes is outstanding, and I’d also look to congratulate the rookies who have been selected to represent Australia. I’m sure they’ll do an outstanding job. The 2024 ISDE will be a massive event, with the level of competition and intensity returning to what we witnessed in the pre-Covid years.”