Darren Lark honoured by ASBK

On April 25, 2024, the Australian motorcycle racing community was deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Darren Lark at just 55 years of age.

‘Big Daz’, as he was affectionately known, was one out of the bag with his unmatched enthusiasm for historic motorcycle racing, single-handedly ensuring the beauty and engineering of the iconic machines – and many of the unique characters who rode them – were not forgotten. And he achieved it with modesty, passion and large doses of self-deprecating humour.

He’d also make himself available at any hour of the day, without any personal gain: it was all about helping to keep the historic ‘show’ humming along.

In recent years Darren’s circuit racing focus was channelled into the Superbike Masters, which has become a popular support category at selected rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

As the Superbike Masters coordinator, the last round under Darren’s wise counsel was at this year’s Sydney Motorsport Park ASBK Night Race, where he not only managed to assemble another healthy grid but also organised a parade of ex-Aussie circuit racing legends to thrill the crowd.

Coordinating the Superbike Masters riders meant that Darren’s remit was wide-ranging – but he still found time to lend a hand, whether he was assisting seasoned historic competitors or new arrivals to the scene. He treated everyone – racers, officials and volunteers – with utmost respect, and would even offer his own classic bike(s) for people to race if their machines cried foul.

And, motivation pending, he’d still occasionally hit the racetrack himself – and was super easy to spot with his signature #816 machines. He also threw a leg over a plethora of classic bikes over the years thanks to generous owners, and his own motorcycle collection was immense, including a beloved Honda SP1 which he purchased from new.

In memory of Darren’s extraordinary legacy, the ASBK Management Team has made the decision to create the ‘Darren Lark Superbike Masters Cup Perpetual Trophy’, which will be awarded to the overall winner of the Superbike Masters Cup starting at this year’s season-ending ASBK presentation at The Bend.

The next round of the Superbike Masters will be held at Phillip Island from September 7-8, where preparations are also being made to honour Darren with a special display of historic racing machines.

At Phillip Island, Lark’s best mate, historic racing veteran Scott Webster, will also be officially taking over the reins as Superbike Masters coordinator.

“The passing of Darren was a tremendous shock to the ASBK fraternity, as he was one in a million: a selfless person who made huge impact everywhere he went, whether that was professionally or helping to further the cause of historic motorcycle racing,” said Peter Doyle, the CEO of Motorcycling Australia.

“You couldn’t help but admire his passion and enthusiasm, and he certainly leaves a massive void in the motorcycle racing landscape.

“The ASBK Management Team had no hesitation in creating the Superbike Masters Perpetual Trophy after him, and he will always be remembered as someone who put his heart and soul into everything he did.”