MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Three – Supersport & F3

Words by Nick Edards – Images by Half Light & RbMotoLens

As promised, here’s the second race report from the MOTUL St George Summer Nights Series 23/24 (aka SNS04) Round Three. The previous report covered the Pirelli Unlimited F1/F2 classes and you can find it here (link). This report covers AMA Warehouse 600 F1 (international/national riders) and F2 (clubbies); plus AGV 400 cc (Kawasaki 400, Yamaha R3) and Formula St George (NSF250, MT07, Aprilia RS660 and more).

AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2 share track time. So does AGV 400 cc and Formula St George. The latter class was making its first appearance at a Summer Nights event. There was no AGV Unlimited F3 at this third round.

The usual format of MOTUL St George Summer Nights racing applied, with both classes having a short qualifying followed by three sprint races. The format was repeated for both Friday and Saturday nights, this being the first of the double-header, two-night rounds of SNS04.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Friday Qualifying

In AMA Warehouse 600, coming into Round Three, Jonathan Nahlous headed the F1 table ahead of Jack Favelle and Marcus Hamod.

In F2, Tim Rodley held top spot with Tim Hunt and Kristian O’Donnell in second and third and with Rodley still in their sights.

In qualifying, the top four in AMA Warehouse 600 F1 were covered by a little over half a second with Declan Van Rosmalen taking pole with a 1:34.21

Nahlous, Favelle and Marianos Nikolis all breaking the 1:35sec barrier. Hayden Helson took fifth spot on the grid.

In F2, Tim Rodley kept the momentum going with a 1:39.126 lap, giving him twelfth on the grid. O’Donnell took second spot and Phil Keable, Keith Mulcahy and Tim Hunt taking out the remainder of the top five grid positions in the category.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 1:34.2120* 2 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 +0.236 3 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 +0.465 4 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 +0.555 5 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 +1.359 6 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 +1.849 7 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F2 +2.309 8 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 +2.572 9 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 +3.147 10 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 +4.55 11 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +4.914 12 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 +5.012 13 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +6.015 14 PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 F2 +6.339 15 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +6.555 16 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +7.288 17 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +7.467 18 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 +8.823 19 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +8.876 20 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 +9.114 21 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +9.589 22 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 +9.911 23 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 +10.252 24 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +10.294 25 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +10.873 26 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +11.638 27 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +13.248 28 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +13.595 29 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +13.765 30 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 +14.064 31 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +14.093 32 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +14.503 33 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 +15.128 34 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +16.969 35 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 +25.687

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One (Friday)

In Race One, Jonathan Nahlous demonstrated the form in F1 that would stay with him through both nights of Round Three. A near two-second lead over Favelle after the seven-lapper was easily good enough for the win.

Favelle had established a lead of over five seconds from Van Rosmalen in third, with Passfield and Nelson in fourth and fifth.

In F2, Tim Rodley kept up his challenge for the series win but O’Donnell didn’t make it easy for him, with less than two-tenths of a second separating them at the flag. Hunt, Mulchay and William Binks took third through fifth.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:02.2450 2 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 11:04.0230 3 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 11:10.7600 4 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F1 11:12.9200 5 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 11:13.0150 6 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:13.3290 7 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 11:13.4940 8 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 11:21.0200 9 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 11:31.4130 10 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 11:35.9330 11 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:37.3780 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:37.5000 13 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11:40.2820 14 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:42.7410 15 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:55.2920 16 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 12:05.0690 17 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:08.4580 18 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 12:08.7940 19 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:21.6520 20 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:22.3010 21 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:23.4520 22 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:23.6050 23 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 12:25.7280 24 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 12:32.9580 25 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:34.0180 26 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:34.5700 27 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:35.7670 28 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:39.5310 29 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:39.9250 30 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:09.3580 31 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 11:14.4240 DNF RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 8:33.0590 DNF PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 F2 3:28.0270

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two (Friday)

Race Two and in F1 it was Nahlous and Favelle again up-front but the margin of victory much slimmer, Favelle just seven-tenths back at race finish.

Nikolis was two-seconds back from the lead pair, with Van Rosmalen and Hamod a further five seconds in arrears from Nikolis.

O’Donnell took out F2 from Rodley, Hunt and Mulcahy. The lead pair were six seconds ahead of the second group at the finish, with just two-tenths of a second splitting them.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:03.2380 2 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 11:03.9840 3 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 11:05.5340 4 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 11:11.1690 5 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:11.4790 6 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 11:13.8620 7 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F1 11:16.9760 8 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 11:18.8840 9 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 11:33.9050 10 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:35.5750 11 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:35.8280 12 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11:42.0770 13 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:42.3840 14 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:47.5060 15 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 11:52.1170 16 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 12:08.3110 17 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 12:09.4010 18 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:15.6190 19 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:22.9650 20 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:23.5000 21 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:25.2760 22 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:26.8640 23 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 12:27.0850 24 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:31.1770 25 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:32.1210 26 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:33.3050 27 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:42.2060 28 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:42.8310 29 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 12:49.4910 30 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:49.5840 31 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:19.1860 32 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 11:57.3960

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Three (Friday)

Race Three was the final race of the Friday evening and in F1 Nahlous went three-for-three with a narrow win over Nikolis. Favelle was not able to stay in touch, finishing third some four-seconds adrift. Hamod and Nelson rounded out the top five.

In F2 Rodley took another win, this time from Hunt by a little less than a second. Mulcahy continued his consistent run of good results with a third-place finish. Gregor Robertson and Binks were fourth and fifth.

With qualifying and three more races to run on Saturday, Jonathan Nahlous’s three wins gave him a 17-point lead over Favelle in the F1 points table with Nikolis, Van Rosmalen and Hamod covered by just four-points in third through fifth.

In F2, Rodley’s two wins and a second place were more than good enough to see him at the top of the points ladder on 70-points, 14 ahead of Hunt with Mulcahy, Binks and O’Donnell still very much in touch.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 9:29.885 2 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 9:30.055 3 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 9:34.722 4 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 9:35.248 5 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 9:37.766 6 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F1 9:37.820 7 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 9:38.468 8 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 9:57.905 9 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 9:58.708 10 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 9:59.534 11 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:01.4020 12 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 10:04.5110 13 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 10:05.1000 14 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:17.6310 15 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 10:21.8500 16 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 10:22.6070 17 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:36.9160 18 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 10:37.3330 19 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 10:37.9030 20 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:38.7060 21 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:39.8430 22 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:41.7270 23 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 10:46.8970 24 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:47.7170 25 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:54.6330 26 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:55.3090 27 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 10:58.3950 28 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:00.6360 29 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:01.4930 30 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 9:52.5500 DNF KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 2:40.4260 DNF JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 –

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying 2 (Saturday)

Saturday qualifying saw Marianos Nikolis take pole in F1 with a 1:33.875, the only sub 1:34 lap of the session. Nelson, Nahlous, Favelle and Van Rosmalen rounded out the top five.

In F2 Phil Keable scored fastest lap with a 1:29.278 ahead of Mulcahy, series leader Rodley and Robertson.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying 2 Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time/Gap 1 MARIANOS NIKOLIS F1 1:33.8750* 2 HAYDEN NELSON F1 +0.6260 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS F1 +0.6430 4 JACK FAVELLE F1 +0.9640 5 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN F1 +1.3590 6 SEAN CONDON F1 +1.4300 7 BRANDON DEMMERY F1 +1.5870 8 MARCUS HAMOD F1 +1.5920 9 JACOB HATCH F1 +2.4990 10 JACK PASSFIELD F1 +3.1470 11 CAMERON SWAIN F1 +4.5360 12 NOEL MAHON F1 +5.1920 13 PHIL KEABLE F2 +5.4030 14 KEITH MULCAHY F2 +5.9040 15 TIMOTHY RODLEY F2 +6.2020 16 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 +7.0660 17 MATTHEW FRANCO F1 +7.1180 18 SHANE O’BRIEN F2 +8.3910 19 TIMOTHY HUNT F2 +8.7620 20 BAILEY PRITCHARD F2 +9.5920 21 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL F2 +9.7180 22 SARAH BATTEN F2 +10.2640 23 BENJAMIN GALL F2 +10.3230 24 JOHN HORE F2 +10.4710 25 DARAGH SMITH F2 +11.3370 26 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ F2 +11.6230 27 BAILY GALL F2 +12.2410 28 CASSANDRA TOFLER F2 +12.4710 29 ANTHONY GEORGE F2 +13.0000 30 JAYSON REYES F2 +13.3440 31 KIANO BRUUN F2 +13.4360 32 DANIEL CHARILAOU F2 +13.9320 33 CHRIS POLLEY F2 +14.1640 34 JACQUES JOUBERT F2 +14.2000 35 TOM FELLEW F2 +14.7520 36 CHRIS CATHERSIDES F2 +15.7350 37 RACHELLE WATSON F2 +22.3890

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 1 (Saturday)

Race One. In F1 it was Nahlous. Again. But this time Favelle was on top form and just four-hundredths of a second behind in second.

Sean Condon was four seconds back in third closely followed by Nelson. Hamod rounded out the top five.

In F2, Keable converted his good grid position into a win, and Rodley continued to bring in the points with a second place. Hunt, Mulcahy and Shane O’Brien held third through fifth.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 9:27.2340 2 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 9:27.2770 3 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 9:32.0530 4 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 9:32.5260 5 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 9:34.9150 6 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 9:26.2590 7 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F1 9:35.5610 8 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 9:41.2720 9 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 9:46.4680 10 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 9:55.8990 11 PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 F2 9:59.4440 12 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 9:59.8750 13 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 9:59.9330 14 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:00.5120 15 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:01.3080 16 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 10:21.8630 17 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:22.3360 18 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:31.1000 19 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:31.1750 20 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 10:32.5400 21 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:33.6640 22 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 10:35.2040 23 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:39.9700 24 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:42.0040 25 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 10:42.5870 26 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:43.1700 27 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 10:44.8430 28 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:49.4930 29 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:56.7770 30 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 11:00.6950 31 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:01.1520 32 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:12.6760 33 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 9:41.1980 DNF DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 9:35.0300 DNF MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F1 8:28.2810 DNF GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 3:35.2400 DNF KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 2 (Saturday)

Nahlous was on a roll and enjoying it. Another win in race two, this time from Nikolis, underlined just how consistent he was through the weekend. Nikolis did well to stay on pace and to only lose out to Nahlous by one-tenth of a second.

Favelle was still in touch at the finish, Condon and Jack Passfield had been dropped by the leaders coming home in fourth and fifth respectively.

Tim Rodley took the F2 win, Tim Hunt hot on his feels, and Keith Mulcahy rounded out the top three.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:00.596 2 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 11:00.700 3 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 11:01.931 4 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:04.577 5 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F1 11:12.093 6 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 11:12.373 7 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:12.535 8 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 11:19.466 9 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 11:25.675 10 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 11:32.977 11 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:38.191 12 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11:38.837 13 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:43.631 14 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:44.339 15 PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 F2 11:46.376 16 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 11:47.818 17 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:01.242 18 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 12:01.645 19 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:06.132 20 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:06.363 21 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:08.368 22 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:21.078 23 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:21.898 24 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:22.035 25 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:24.732 26 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:26.331 27 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:26.662 28 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:27.001 29 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:41.775 30 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:42.255 31 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 11:00.980 32 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:04.457 33 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:08.086 34 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 11:34.036

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 3 (Saturday)

On to the last AMA Warehouse 600 race of the weekend and it was Jonathan Nahlous for the F1 clean sweep, six wins out of six starts so there’s no prizes for working out who took the meeting points win.

His final win of the weekend was with a one second gap back to Jack Favelle who also took out second place in the meeting points total. Hayden Nelson, third in the race and third in the meeting finished some ten seconds back from Favelle, unsurprising as there was nearly one and half seconds difference in their respective fastest laps.

Hamod and Brandon Demmery (#11 Race DNA Yamaha R6) completed the top five in Race Three. Hamod and Nikolis took fourth and fifth in the meeting points.

Race Three in F2 was pretty hectic with Tim Hunt taking the win on his distinctive Daytona 675. No trouble picking up his bike from a distance with its bright orange and blue livery!

Mulcahy scored second, Rodley, Keadle and Robertson took third through fifth.

Meeting points win went to Tim Rodley with 133-points and Tim Hunt took second on 119. Mulcahy, Hore and O’Donnell in third through fifth places in F2.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:01.4200 2 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 11:02.5030 3 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 11:12.8550 4 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:12.8560 5 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 11:19.9670 6 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 11:20.2480 7 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 F1 11:20.6030 8 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 11:36.6710 9 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:41.0180 10 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11:41.8740 11 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:43.4190 12 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:44.3940 13 PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 F2 11:44.4750 14 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 12:00.9790 15 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:02.5270 16 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:02.8620 17 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 12:02.9430 18 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:15.7440 19 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:15.8350 20 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:20.9260 21 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 12:21.1890 22 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:23.6430 23 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:23.6550 24 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:26.8490 25 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:27.2200 26 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:31.8590 27 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:38.0470 28 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 12:38.7710 29 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:39.9810 30 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:47.0360 31 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:03.3050 32 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:06.6710 33 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 F2 11:39.7050

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Overall

With three rounds of AMA Warehouse 600 run, what’s the points position going into the fourth and final, and double header so double points, round?

In F1 Jonathan Nahlous holds a commanding although not unassailable lead of 56-points over Jack Favelle, with Marcus Hamod, Sean Condon and Marianos Nikolis in third through fifth.

In F2, Tim Rodley has a healthy 25-point lead over Tim Hunt but with six races to run and twenty five points for the winner of each, it’s a lead that he’ll have to work hard to defend and Hunt will be on a high with his win in the final race of Round three.

Phil Keable, Keith Mulcahy and Shane O’Brien round out the top five.

Jonathon Nahlous – AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“Another great couple of nights racing under lights. Always such great racing with the boys and again really challenging us and not making it easy. It had me on my toes all race every race. So happy to finally take out the round win over the two nights and extend my lead in the championship. Keen for the last rounds in a couple of weeks.”

Jack Favelle – AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“The racing was really good and it was an awesome event as usual. I had lots of fun and it’s really nice to do two nights of racing in a row and to be able to work on things for two days straight. The team had the bike feeling amazing! That, along with my coach Stephanie Redman’s help, allowed me to do PB’s and to fight with the top guys which I’m super happy about. I hope to keep this progression going throughout the year and it was a super positive way to start off the year.”

Marianos Nikolis – AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“I couldn’t wait to get down to the St George Summer Night Series as I always manage to have a lot of fun and it never disappoints. I was very excited to shakedown the new R6 as it’s still a work in progress. Getting it dialed in, managing to get on the podium with very limited time on the bike and also setting my PB of a 1:33.0 keeps me excited as I know there is room for more. I would like to thank Motoschool Australia for all their coaching and support, Dave Gow for supplying me a great package out of the box, Troy Corser for his words of wisdom and lastly to St George for the great racing and atmosphere that the Night Series provides. Hanging out for the next one!”

Tim Rodley – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“Many thanks to the club for putting on such a great weekend of racing. The double header of jam-packed racing definitely put the fitness to the test! Overall I had a great weekend with lots of close battles dicing it up with both F1 and F2 riders. It’s great being able to share the track and to try to keep up with some of the national and international level talent. Really happy to be going into the final round holding the championship lead, although I know the target’s on my back now and I have to keep the momentum going. Big thanks to those that help me – Motocity Australia, Rossi Motoworks, and Figtree Gourmet Kitchen.”

Tim Hunt – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“It was another phenomenal weekend of racing with St George MCC. The Summer Night Series is something special every year and always seems to push riders to new heights. I’m doing my best times at the moment, but so is everyone else! The 600cc field is so competitive right now and I’m absolutely loving it.”

Keith Mulcahy – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“I’m very happy to get a podium in the F2 class on what was a weekend of very exciting racing. I had a small clutch issue in the first race on Saturday night which we fixed between races. Congratulations to both Tim’s that finished ahead of me on the podium. And a massive thanks to St George Motorcycle Club and all the marshals that made this weekend possible.”

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 150 2 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 116 3 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 98 4 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R 97 5 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR 95 6 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 90 7 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 77 8 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 75 9 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 64 10 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 64 11 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R 52 12 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 35 13 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 11

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 133 2 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R 119 3 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R 107 4 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 89 5 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 72 6 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR 70 7 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 68 8 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 64 9 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R 62 10 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6-R 62 11 PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 59 12 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 48 13 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 47 14 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R 45 15 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA 42 16 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 39 17 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 36 18 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 35 19 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR 30 20 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 16 21 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 16 22 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 12 23 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 12 24 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 11 25 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 1

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 249 2 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 193 3 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR 171 4 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 125 5 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 124 6 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 115 7 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R 97 8 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA R6 90 9 JACOB ROULSTONE 87 10 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 82 11 BRANDON DEMMERY KAWASAKI ZX6 77 12 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 64 13 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 64 14 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 54 15 JACOB HATCH KAWASAKI ZX6R 52 16 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 50 17 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 42

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 226 2 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R 201 3 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R 132 4 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR 129 5 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R 127 6 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R 123 7 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 106 8 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 91 9 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 89 10 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 88 11 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 84 12 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI ZX6 75 13 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6-R 74 14 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 71 15 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 65 16 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 61 17 PHIL KEABLE SUZUKI K7 59 18 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 52 19 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH DAYTONA 51 20 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 48 21 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA 44 22 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI SV650 39 23 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 38 24 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 36 25 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR 36 26 BRADLEY LUMB KAWASAKI ZX6R 36 27 STUART KITSON TRIUMPH DAYTONA 28 28 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA YZF-R6 27 29 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R6 26 30 SCOTT ANLEZARK SUZUKI GSXR 21 31 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 16 32 JACQUES JOUBERT YAMAHA YZF-R6 16 33 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 13 34 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 12 35 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 11 36 ADRIAN BECK YAMAHA R6 11 37 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 8 38 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 4 39 RACHELLE WATSON YAMAHA R6 1

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Friday Qualifying

As AGV 400 cc and Formula St George (FSG) were standalone events within SNS04, there was no points tally from previous rounds.

Races in this class provided great viewing given the difference in bikes on track. Seeing a Honda NSF250R battling with an Aprilia 660RS fighting with an R3 fighting with a ZX400R makes for great entertainment. The riders reported that it was as much fun on track as it was to watch.

In Friday’s qualifying, Carter Thompson (Honda NSF250R) set the scene for what would be a very productive weekend by laying down a 1:41.319 in to take FSG pole.

Levi Russo (NSF250R) and Brian Bolster (Aprilia RS660) took second and third with just three-hundredths of a second separating their lap times, showing how these very different machines could be expected to deliver very similar lap times.

Brodie Gawith (ZX-4RR) was fourth. Keo Watson on the amazing Ninja 650-engined, 1990 Honda CBR250RR-framed Saint 650RR was fifth.

Fastest of the 400 cc class was Adam Harding (ZX4RR) with a 1:43.471, less than four-tenths ahead of Joshua Newman (EX400). These times gave Harding and Newman eighth and ninth on the grid.

Third through fifth in 400 cc qualifying went to Ryan Larkin (Yamaha R3), Brad Henman (Ninja 400) and Will Nassif (Yamaha R3).

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time/Gap 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 1:41.3190* 2 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG +0.7450 3 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG +0.7770 4 BRODIE GAWITH KAWASAKI ZX-4RR FSG +1.6450 5 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG +1.7910 6 JAI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG +1.9800 7 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG +2.0370 8 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 +2.1520 9 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 +2.5210 10 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG +2.7950 11 HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG +2.9670 12 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG +5.6120 13 RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 +5.8780 14 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 +6.8950 15 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 +7.4370 16 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 +7.7450 17 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 +7.7650 18 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG +7.7880 19 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 +7.9110 20 HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG +8.2970 21 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 +8.9740 22 HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 +8.9800 23 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 +9.2490 24 STEPHEN ROBERTS YAMAHA MT07 FSG +9.8690 25 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 +10.6210 26 MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 +13.5530 27 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 +13.8660 28 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 +15.4710 29 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 +17.5120 30 GEORGIA STEPHENS YAMAHA R3 400 +21.6340

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race One (Friday)

In Race One in FSG, Carter Thompson lost ground off the line to Bolster and Watson but once up to speed made was able to reel them in and take the win by a little over three and half seconds. Bolster the runner-up, with Russo a similar distance back in third, Gawith in fourth and Watson in fifth.

In the 400 cc category, Adam Harding’s pole set him up nicely for the class win, crossing an impressive sixth overall. Joshua Newman was a couple of seconds back but then there was 20-seconds between him and Larkin, the third 400 cc class machine to cross the line. Henman and Nassif took fourth and fifth.

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 10:12.4310 2 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG 10:16.0180 3 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 10:20.3250 4 BRODIE GAWITH KAWASAKI ZX-4RR FSG 10:23.0620 5 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG 10:23.4560 6 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 10:29.5850 7 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 10:31.3980 8 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG 10:31.8890 9 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG 10:34.2710 10 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG 10:50.4790 11 RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 10:52.1240 12 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 10:54.1870 13 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG 10:58.0810 14 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 10:58.4270 15 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 10:59.7350 16 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 11:01.7250 17 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 11:04.303 18 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 11:11.5470 19 HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG 11:14.6380 20 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 11:19.1100 21 HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 11:19.5480 22 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 11:23.3880 23 STEPHEN ROBERTS YAMAHA MT07 FSG 11:24.7410 24 MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 11:36.3410 25 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 11:38.2120 26 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 11:38.9350 27 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 11:42.7630 28 GEORGIA STEPHENS YAMAHA R3 400 12:01.5880 29 DEBRA BLUNDEN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 10:57.8790 DNF HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG 10:56.9610 DNF JAI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race Two (Friday)

Race Two, Carter Thompson for the win again in FSG, gapping Henry Snell (ZX400RR) by seven-seconds with Gawith, Watson and Bolster all within a second and a half of Snell.

In 400 cc it was Harding over Newman again and just two tenths of a second to separate them at the flag. Larkin, Lincoln Knight (Yamaha R3) and Nassif were third through fifth.

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 10:12.3340 2 HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG 10:20.0640 3 BRODIE GAWITH KAWASAKI ZX-4RR FSG 10:20.7290 4 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG 10:21.1640 5 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG 10:21.5440 6 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 10:22.6230 7 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG 10:26.4160 8 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 10:27.0180 9 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 10:27.1700 10 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG 10:33.5320 11 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG 10:48.1460 12 HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG 10:49.9980 13 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG 10:50.8630 14 RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 10:50.9570 15 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 10:58.8710 16 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 10:59.0620 17 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 11:01.5890 18 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 11:01.6450 19 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 11:04.770 20 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 11:13.8040 21 HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 11:13.9310 22 STEPHEN ROBERTS YAMAHA MT07 FSG 11:22.9700 23 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 11:25.6240 24 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 11:25.6300 25 MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 11:27.1350 26 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 11:27.8170 27 GEORGIA STEPHENS YAMAHA R3 400 11:50.8550 28 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 12:06.1120 29 DEBRA BLUNDEN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 10:20.6820 DNF VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 1:57.5170

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race Three (Friday)

Race three, was the last race of the evening, and Carter did it again, this time by five seconds from Bolster with Watson, Gawith and Snell filling out the top five spots in FSG.

Harding scored a convincing 30-second win in 400 cc with Nassif, John Pelgrave (Yamaha R3), William Hunt (Yamaha R3) and Henman in the remaining top five spots.

At the end of the first evening’s racing, with qualifying and three more races to come on Saturday, in FSG Carter’s three from three gave him top spot on 75-points with Bolster scoring well in all races to put himself in second place. Gawith, Watson and Levi Russo held third through fifth with just an eight-point spread.

The 400 cc class saw Harding on top also with three from three, putting him in a strong position going into Saturday with Nassif, Pelgrave, Hunt and Knight all holding down top five positions.

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 8:28.9700 2 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG 8:34.3000 3 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG 8:37.2960 4 BRODIE GAWITH KAWASAKI ZX-4RR FSG 8:37.4090 5 HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG 8:37.4370 6 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 8:37.9430 7 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG 8:38.0810 8 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 8:43.7980 9 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG 8:47.9430 10 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG 9:02.2900 11 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG 9:02.5740 12 HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG 9:03.7020 13 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 9:04.7220 14 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 9:06.0550 15 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 9:10.0040 16 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 9:11.2030 17 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 9:11.8450 18 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 9:13.0360 19 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 9:18.984 20 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 9:26.0070 21 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 9:26.1230 22 MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 9:27.7110 23 STEPHEN ROBERTS YAMAHA MT07 FSG 9:31.4010 24 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 9:34.7880 25 GEORGIA STEPHENS YAMAHA R3 400 9:39.2480 26 DEBRA BLUNDEN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 10:19.5110 DNF RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 7:15.0780 DNF VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 7:16.9200 DNF HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 7:33.3030 DNF JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 5:33.9340

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race 1 (Saturday)

In Saturday’s qualifying, Carter Thompson maintained his pace from Friday and took pole with a 1:39.906, three-tenths quicker than Levi Russo.

Snell, Gawith and Watson were all within a second, give or take a few thousandths of a second, of Thompson’s pole position time.

In 400 cc Newman edged out Harding by three-tenths of a second to claim tenth overall on the grid.

Come Race One it was… yep, Thompson again with a six second win over Snell. Gawith was right on Snell’s tail at the finish line and Watson and Bolster, in fourth and fifth respectively, were all across the line within a second of Snell. Lovely close racing it was too.

Newman took the 400 cc class again from Harding with Larkin, Knezovic (Yamaha R3) and Nassif taking the minor places.

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 11:50.7630 2 HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG 11:56.4840 3 BRODIE GAWITH KAWASAKI ZX-4RR FSG 11:56.7410 4 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG 11:57.1950 5 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG 11:57.3100 6 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG 11:57.8570 7 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 11:57.8870 8 JAI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 12:03.7450 9 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 12:04.6740 10 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG 12:10.7950 11 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 12:15.1540 12 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG 12:29.2060 13 HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG 12:32.7860 14 RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 12:33.4020 15 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 12:33.6810 16 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 12:33.9270 17 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 12:34.0150 18 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG 12:38.9900 19 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 12:46.3280 20 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 12:47.5020 21 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 12:47.6890 22 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 12:49.8770 23 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 12:57.3700 24 STEPHEN ROBERTS YAMAHA MT07 FSG 13:04.4260 25 MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 13:07.6210 26 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 13:08.5360 27 HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 13:10.5210 28 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 13:12.4180 29 GEORGIA STEPHENS YAMAHA R3 400 13:13.4230 30 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 11:58.6540 DNF DEBRA BLUNDEN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 2:26.8170

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race 2 (Saturday)

Race Two saw Thompson win by 10-seconds. And to spare the excitement, yes he won Race Three as well. Snell, Watson, Bolster and Russo were bracketed by six-tenths of a second at the flag for yet more fun racing for them and for spectators.

400 cc again went to Newman from Harding, with Henman, Knezovic and Larkin, third through fifth – separated by less then two-tenths of a second.

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 11:47.5070 2 HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG 11:57.3330 3 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG 11:57.3680 4 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG 11:57.4060 5 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 11:57.9710 6 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG 11:58.3390 7 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 12:05.1920 8 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 12:12.9870 9 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG 12:18.1460 10 HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG 12:31.4430 11 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG 12:35.7800 12 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG 12:36.0160 13 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 12:37.3590 14 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 12:37.3870 15 RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 12:37.4980 16 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 12:37.5020 17 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 12:38.0000 18 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 12:38.0450 19 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 12:41.6840 20 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 12:41.8520 21 JAI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 12:57.2640 22 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 13:00.1220 23 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 13:16.0210 24 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 13:19.3760 25 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 13:21.1270 26 STEPHEN ROBERTS YAMAHA MT07 FSG 13:25.1700 DNF HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 10:01.6120 DNF BRODIE GAWITH KAWASAKI ZX-4RR FSG 7:06.4850 DNF GEORGIA STEPHENS YAMAHA R3 400 7:41.2850 DNF MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race 3 (Saturday)

I already spoiled the surprise didn’t I? Thompson won FSG with Russo second, Watson, Snell and Archie Schmidt (NSF250R) in third through fifth.

Bolster’s DNF would unfortunately see him drop spots in the final points tally.

Newman was well and truly in the groove by now and took 400 cc victory from Harding by eight-seconds. Larkin, Knezovic and Nassif came home third through fifth.

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250R FSG 11:44.8550 2 LEVI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 11:51.7550 3 KEO WATSON SAINT ST650RR FSG 11:55.4160 4 HENRY SNELL KAWASAKI ZX400RR FSG 11:57.8390 5 ARCHIE SCHMIDT HONDA NSF250 R FSG 12:03.6370 6 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI EX 400 400 12:05.1400 7 JAI RUSSO HONDA NSF250R FSG 12:12.5210 8 RILEY NAUTA HONDA NSF 250R FSG 12:12.5810 9 ADAM HARDING KAWASAKI NINJA 400 12:13.8280 10 WILLIAM COURSE YAMAHA R7 FSG 12:31.4400 11 RYAN LARKIN YAMAHA YZF R3 400 12:33.8670 12 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 12:33.9630 13 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R3 400 12:34.2610 14 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 12:40.2870 15 BRAD HENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 12:40.2930 16 TARA MORRISON KAWASAKI NINJA 400 12:40.3620 17 JOHN PELGRAVE YAMAHA R3 400 12:40.7880 18 ROBERT PENMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 13:04.4900 19 KEEGAN PRASS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 13:10.8660 20 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 13:11.0870 21 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 13:11.701 22 MARC SHAW YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 13:12.0680 23 HAYCH SHORT KAWASAKI NINJA 400 13:22.6480 DNF BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 FSG 10:15.728 DNF LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 7:18.3410 DNF DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG 7:42.3310 DNF HUDSON THOMPSON HONDA MORIWAKI FSG 4:29.5750

AGV 400 cc & Formula St George Overall

AGV 400 cc and Formula St George gave us some of the most entertaining racing of the weekend and it would appear the riders had a ball too. Let’s hope we see another big field of disparate bikes out under lights again soon.

Points totals for their standalone appearance at SNS04 saw, as you might have guessed, Carter Thompson take out FSG with a perfect 150-points, Keo Watson’s consistency on the Saint ST650R gave him second, Levi Russo, Henry Snell and Brian Bolster all put in great performances for their top five spots.

Finally, the 400 cc class. Adam Harding for the win with a 20-point gap over Joshua Newman. Will Nassif took third, Ryan Larkin fourth and John Pelgrave fifth.

That wraps up the Round Three race report. There’s not much time to kick back though as the fourth and final round of MOTUL St George Summer Nights Series 23/24 will be basking in the light of Sydney Motorsports Parks floods on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th of February.

Adam Harding – AGV 400 cc

“Ecstatic with clinching victory in my first event racing a 400 and doing it under lights made the experience even more special. We had a great start Friday night taking the three wins but weren’t able to reproduce the pace on Saturday night, a great result nonetheless. Exploring my capabilities amongst the talented field added to the thrill. Huge thanks to Mark Watson for the opportunity and the Proworx Racing Team for their efforts in providing me with such a well-prepared bike, St. George for orchestrating a stellar event, the Marshalls and photographers for their efforts.”

Josh Newman – AGV 400 cc

“It was a fantastic opportunity getting to race this double-header round of the St George motorcycle club Summer Night Series onboard the Kawasaki Ninja 400. I decided to switch back to the 400 for this round as I begin to prepare for the upcoming ASBK season. The first night didn’t go exactly to plan when I had a small issue with my gear lever whilst leading the 400 class in the third race forcing me to DNF but I came back on the second night taking first in qualifying in the 400 class and all three race wins. It was also great to battle with some of the faster Formula St George class bikes.”

Will Nassif – AGV 400 cc

“Yeah, it was really close racing and I look forward to the next time they bring the 400 class back.”

Carter Thompson – Formula St George

“It was a great weekend of racing at the St George Summer Series. It was also good racing at SMSP and racing under lights for the first time made it even better. Huge thanks to the St George club for including the Formula St George class for this round, appreciate their support of this class. Really enjoyed getting some racing in before I head back overseas to start 2024 season with Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. It was good lining up on the grid with my brother, Hudson. That doesn’t happen often so I really enjoyed that. Great event, great for the spectators, can’t wait to do another one.”

Keo Watson – Formula St George

“The St George Motorcycle club run a great race meeting. This was my first time doing the Summer Night Series and it was some of the most fun I’ve had on two wheels. The racing this series is producing and the level of riders that it’s attracting is a testament to the organisers, they’re putting on an incredible event. I was stoked to come away with second after such hard battles on track and in such a strong field. Can’t wait to do it all again next time!”

Levi Russo – Formula St George

“The St George Summer Night Series Round Three, for me, was the best training I’ve had in a long time, I love the events put on by St George, it’s always the best racing and fun weekends, It is great to go up against some faster bikes so they push me to go faster and every time I come back I’m always improving. For example this weekend I got into the 1:39s where my last best was a 1:41 so the event, the racing, and the fun is always great. I’d love to see more people down there pushing each other to better the lap times!”

AGV 400cc Round Overall/Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 ADAM HARDING 135 2 JOSHUA NEWMAN 115 3 WILL NASSIF 99 4 RYAN LARKIN 88 5 JOHN PELGRAVE 85 6 WILLIAM HUNT 82 7 BRAD HENMAN 81 8 TARA MORRISON 77 9 LINCOLN KNIGHT 72 10 ROBERT PENMAN 66 11 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC 66 12 BOYD COLE 54 13 KEEGAN PRASS 48 14 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT 43 15 MARC SHAW 42 16 HAYCH SHORT 34 17 GEORGIA STEPHENS 23 18 DEBRA BLUNDEN 14

Formula St George Round Overall/Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 CARTER THOMPSON 150 2 KEO WATSON 104 3 LEVI RUSSO 98 4 HENRY SNELL 93 5 BRIAN BOLSTER 89 6 ARCHIE SCHMIDT 88 7 RILEY NAUTA 81 8 BRODIE GAWITH 70 9 WILLIAM COURSE 67 10 DAVID NHAN CAO 59 11 HUDSON THOMPSON 55 12 STEPHEN ROBERTS 45 13 JAI RUSSO 38

MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC