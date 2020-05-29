Suzuki Statement

Suzuki Australia has always maintained a clear position with regard to the fitment of Operator Protection Devices (OPD) on All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and remains firm in the view that the best manner to protect riders is mandating the use of helmets, rider training, not allowing underage riders to operate an ATV, never carrying passengers on an ATV and never operating an ATV whilst under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard 2019 came into effect on 11 October 2019, they key requirements for this standard can be broken down into two phases of introduction.

Phase One – All quad bikes — within 12 months

On and after 11 October 2020, all quad bikes are required to:

· meet the specified requirements of the US standard for quad bikes, ANSI/SVIA 1-2017, or the European standard for quad bikes, EN 15997:2011

· have a rollover warning label fixed so that when the quad bike is used, it will be clearly visible and legible

· provide information in the owner’s manual or information handbook on the risk of rollover

· be tested for lateral static stability, and display the angle at which the quad bike tips on to two wheels on a hang tag at the point of sale.

Suzuki Australia will comply with these requirements and is committed to undertaking the necessary measures to continue offering its entire range ATV product to the market.

Phase Two – General use quad bikes — within 24 months

On and after 11 October 2021, general use quad bikes are required to meet the minimum stability requirements of:

· lateral roll stability — a minimum Tilt Table Ratio (TTR) of 0.55 (must not tip on to two wheels on a slope less than 28.81 degrees)

· front and rear longitudinal pitch stability — a minimum TTR of 0.8 (must not tip on to two wheels on a slope less than 38.65 degrees)

· the quad bike must also be fitted with an operator protection device (OPD) or have one integrated into its design.

Suzuki Australia does not accept these requirements and will not fit Operator Protective Devices to our ATV’s and, as a consequent result will withdraw offering its range of Farm ATV product to the Australian market.

Suzuki Australia will continue to offer our range of QuadSport fun ATVs beyond October 2021 as the fitment of operator protection devices is not required.

Suzuki Australia will continue to offer our existing 3 Year Factory Warranty on all new Farm ATVs sold until 11 October 2021 and will also ensure customers are supported with spare parts availability during their warranty period and beyond for a ‘reasonable time’ in accordance with Australian Consumer Law.