Suzuki in MotoGP

The final race weekend of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship season has ended with emotions running especially high for Team Suzuki Ecstar, who bow out – not only from the season, but from the championship.

They did it in spectacular style as Alex Rins led from start to finish in the Valencia GP, taking a whole-hearted victory. Joan Mir showed his usual grit and perseverance to take a solid sixth place.

The team have achieved many great things since they returned to MotoGP in the relatively short space of just eight years, with the major highlight being the team and Joan Mir becoming World Champions in 2020.

And of course the most recent highlights with victory at Phillip Island and then a flag to flag win at the Valencia season finale, a fitting swan song for all Team Suzuki personnel and the delectable GSX-RR.

Alex Rins

“Well, I managed to achieve exactly what I wanted: another win with my team. This one, being at home and being our last together tastes extra special and it’s very emotional. Over the years Suzuki and I have celebrated some really beautiful victories, but also shared many beautiful moments as a family. I’ll miss everybody so much, and I’ll carry the lessons with me for the rest of my career.”

Joan Mir

“I’m happy to take a pretty solid finish in my final race with Suzuki, especially after a tough few weeks. Winning a title with this team is something I’ll keep in my heart forever, we’ve worked relentlessly during all our years together, but in 2020 everything just came together for us and it was simply fantastic. Thank you to the whole team for their help.”

Livio Suppo

“What more could we ask for? The only thing better would have been a double podium. But Alex showed, once again, how competitive he and our bike are. And Joan did a great job. My time with Suzuki has been short but very sweet. Working with an iconic brand, with superb people, and a great bike has been a big pleasure for me, and I think we can bow out with our heads high.”

Ken Kawauchi

“Today Alex did a very impressive job, getting the holeshot and leading the whole race, thank you to him for this final victory, and also to Joan for a nice sixth place. Finally, thank you also to all the staff for their work during all the years. We have been a very good group of people, and we always tried hard to get the best results.”

Shinichi Sahara

“Victory today in Valencia! What a great reward for the team. I’m very proud of the staff, the riders, the engineers in Japan – not only for today but for the whole season. We had a fighting spirit until the end, and we leave with a World Title and many victories and podiums.”

Suzuki MotoGP Recent Highlights

2014: Although the story started under the spotlights of an official MotoGP test in 2013, the wheels weren’t truly rolling until we entered the championship in 2014 . Aleix Espargaro arrived at his first day with the team with a statement helmet reading: “The Story Restarts,” and the intention was set.

2015: The first full season back coincided with the 30th anniversary of the legendary GSX-R1000 and a stunning retro livery was unveiled for the riders, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales. This ‘bedding in’ year resulted in several Top 10 race finishes and 11th and 12th respectively in the championship standings.

2016: The first sweet taste of success came just one year later, with Team Suzuki Ecstar and Maverick Viñales’ first MotoGP victory at Silverstone. The image of Vinales crossing the line, standing high on the pegs with his arms aloft in victorious form gave the team impetus for more moments like this.

2017: The team welcomed a new line-up for 2017, the dynamic duo of Andrea Iannone and MotoGP rookie Alex Rins. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the squad, but with support from the test riders, Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda, and the determination of the young riders, a couple of fourth place finishes were achieved.

2018: Suzuki grabbed an impressive nine podiums in the 2018 season with Rins becoming more confident in the class, taking his first MotoGP podium in Argentina, and Iannone putting in some impressive rides – especially in Texas where he wore the Stetson with pride on the podium.

2019: Fast forward a year, and the Circuit of the Americas enjoyed another Suzuki success; this time it was Rins’ turn! This wasn’t to be the only triumph for the number 42 rider though, and in August of 2019 he took an emphatic and thrilling win at Silverstone. A photo of Rins taking the chequered flag, just fractions ahead of Marc Marquez, with the pair eyeing each other up to the finish line has become an absolute classic – not only in the Suzuki history books, but the MotoGP books too. A fast young Mallorcan talent named Joan Mir joined the ranks in 2019 too, showing flashes of excellence in several GPs.

2020: As the world reeled with the emerging pandemic and the MotoGP calendar was left in tatters, Suzuki pulled together and remained focused on racing goals – something which was evident in their month long stay in Qatar at the start of the season, to protect staff and concentrate on the project. After a slightly rocky start to the season, things soon started to look up for the blue team. Joan Mir put together a sensational season, showing consistency and maturity throughout the year to be crowned MotoGP World Champion and put Suzuki back in the spotlight after 20 years. Coupled with Alex Rins’ impressive form which saw him finish third in the standings, this was truly the ‘comeback’ year for Suzuki – a feat made even more special as the factory celebrated 100 years since their founding, and 60 years in racing.

2021: Entering the year as reigning champions, and with the tried and tested line-up of Rins and Mir, the goal was once again to contend for podiums, wins, and the best championship positions possible. What the team lacked in luck that year, they made up for in tenacity. Rins had a tough year, although a second place at his beloved Silverstone gave a much needed boost. Mir clocked six podiums through the year, and his consistency gained him third place in the standings at the close of the season.

2022: The final flag. It goes without saying that the highlight of the year for us was Rins’ heartfelt and thought-provoking final Suzuki victory in Valencia – a fantastic reward for the hard work and strong-will shown by the team. Although his nail-biting and ferocious run to the top step in Australia is a close contender. Mir also put in many brave and determined displays.

Valencia MotoGP Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex RINS SUZUKI 41m22.250 2 Brad BINDER KTM +0.396 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.059 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.911 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +7.122 6 Joan MIR SUZUKI +7.735 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.524 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +12.038 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +14.441 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +14.676 11 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +17.655 12 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +24.870 13 Remy GARDNER KTM +26.546 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +26.610 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +31.819 16 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1m28.870 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +1 lap Not Classified DNF Jack MILLER DUCATI 5 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 12 laps DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 12 laps DNF Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 18 laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 23 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 23 laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 24 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 265 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 248 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 219 4 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 188 7 RINS Alex SPA 173 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 152 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 149 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARINI Luca ITA 120 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 111 15 MIR Joan SPA 87 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 48 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 42 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 24 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 14 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 13 24 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

MotoGP Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 448 2 YAMAHA 256 3 APRILIA 248 4 KTM 240 5 SUZUKI 199 6 HONDA 155

MotoGP Team Championship Standings