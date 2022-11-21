2023 Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter

The Suzuki scooter range will expand in 2023, with the arrival of the affordable new Avenis 125 scooter in January, with pre-orders already open on the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website.

The sharply styled Avenis 125 will take its place alongside the Address 110 in Suzuki’s urban scooter line-up, powered by a single-cylinder, two-valve, air-cooled engine (6.4 kW/10 Nm) which meets Euro 5 emissions; mated to a twist-and-go CVT transmission.

The Avenis packs in features like Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights and combined braking, alongside comfort and the utilitarian traits which are the hallmark of the scooter genre.

The engine is based on a powerplant with a proven track record for both performance and reliability, already powering well over five million Suzuki scooters in Asia and Latin American markets since 2007.

A major factor in that bulletproof engineering is Suzuki’s ‘Eco Performance’ technology which optimises all aspects of engine efficiency and combines acceleration – more than enough to ride tandem – with low fuel consumption. The compact and light-weight low-friction engine has excellent duarabiity, a long service life, low running costs and is easy to maintain.

The front fairing features vertically stacked LED headlights which are bright, compact and power efficient, while the highly visible front indicators are integrated into the handlebar cowl accompanied by a smoked screen which enhances the sporty styling.

Cast aluminum wheels are light and add a stylish flair, and Suzuki’s Combined Brake System distributes appropriate force to both the front and rear wheels when the left brake lever is operated.

The scooter’s slim design contributes to nimble handling, combined with ample ground clearance and a roomy floorboard with a cut-away design which makes it easier to plant both feet firmly on the ground when stationary.

Comfort is also a priority. The Avenis 125’s double-stitched two-tone seat is spacious, and the independent right and left aluminum grab handles are ideal for pillions.

The Avenis’s hinged tail-mounted fuel cap presents two main benefits: easy refueling because the seat doesn’t have to be opened, and there is no risk of spillage onto the floorboard or bags and other items that might be hanging from the carrying hooks or the floorboard.

There’s 21.5 litres of underseat storage, a pair of front compartments with closable lids, a USB outlet for charging smartphones, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

There’s also a compact LCD screen, illuminated to maximise visibility both day and night. The information on display includes the speedometer, clock, current fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, engine temperature, odometer, dual tripmeters, fuel gauge, battery voltage meter and oil change interval reminder. The Suzuki Eco Drive Indicator also lights up when the scooter is being ridden in a fuel-efficient manner.

The shutter concealing the ignition key hole can be opened quickly, even when wearing gloves, using a magnet mechanism coded to the owner’s key. Not only does this system help deter theft and tampering, it also includes a seat opener that eliminates the need to remove the key to access the underseat utility compartment.

The Avenis 125 is on sale online now for $3890 MSRP ($4890 Ride Away), supported by Suzuki’s three-year factory-warranty program (two standard and one bonus).

The Suzuki Avenis 125 will be available in two liveries: Pearl Mirage White/Metallic Matt Fibroin Grey or Metallic Matt Fibroin Grey/Metallic Lush Green, and is estimated to arrive locally in January 2023.

Owners can customise their Avenis 125 from the Suzuki Genuine accessories range, which can be checked out in the ‘Build Your Bike’ online tool on Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website. That includes colour coded decals and floormats, bike cover, hand guards, a two-tone seat cover, and accessory bars. Online pre-order customers will receive a bonus bike cover and hand guards with their bike delivery.