TAG Racing become official Honda Racing UK BSB Team for 2021

TAG Racing, the Swadlincote based Bennetts BSB outfit will be a Honda Racing UK officially support team for 2021, with Dan Linfoot to be campaigning the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, alongside Shaun Winfield who aims to build on his 2020 momentum.

Following on from a challenging 2020 due to unforeseen circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 will see TAG Racing make the move to Honda machinery for the new Bennetts British Superbike campaign as Dan Linfoot and Shaun Winfield look to challenge in their respective championships.

Linfoot returns for his third season with TAG Racing after a positive end to the 2020 season, where he achieved a podium with the Bathams Racing squad at Brands Hatch and is reinvigorated heading into the 2021 season. The Yorkshireman is aiming for success with the new Fireblade SP and is excited to get going.

Dan Linfoot

“I’m really excited for 2021 after what was probably the toughest year of my career in 2020, but I’m fully focussed on getting back on track with the team next season. Being back on a Honda is very exciting for me, it goes without saying the new bike is very impressive, what Andy and Glenn did with it last season was very impressive and hopefully we can carry that on into the new season with the support from Harv and the Honda Racing UK team. I can’t wait to get going now, it’s an exciting project to be a part of and everyone in the team is fully focussed on getting back to where we both know we can be. From the conversations I’ve had with Shaun the bike is brilliant out of the box, so I’m very confident the superbike will be even better.”

Shaun Winfield will compete in the National Superstock 1000 Championship for a second term in 2021, and is confident of achieving stronger results on the Fireblade SP after a solid end to the 2020 season at Brands Hatch. The 27-year-old has fully recovered from his shoulder injury that hampered his campaign and is fighting fit for the new season.

Shaun Winfield

“I’m really excited for next season and to have the support of Honda Racing UK behind the team is even better, I just can’t wait to get going now. It was clear to me the potential of the bike after the final round of 2020, straight out of the box the Fireblade SP is a fantastic machine and with more testing and development time under our belts I feel we’ll be strong in 2021. 2020 has been very much of a non-event for us, we struggled throughout but this has given me a newfound determination to succeed. As a team we have the best tools for the job, with amazing support from Honda Racing UK, I want to perform as best as possible.”

Both machines are in the final stages of preparation for the up-and-coming campaign, after hard work at the workshop since the end of the season. Testing will begin in the new year with a host of official tests in the UK ahead of the season commencing May 1 2021 at Oulton Park.

Gary Winfield – Team Manager

“It’s such an honour for our team to be selected as a Honda Racing UK supported team for 2021, it’s amazing in fact. Many people will be asking why we have changed manufacturer and the reason is simple, we want to be competitive again and changing to Honda breaths a fresh new lease of life into our team. From our first conversations with Harv and the guys at Honda we knew it was going to be the right choice going forwards. We were shocked when we saw first-hand the numbers of the road bike from our dyno, they are extremely impressive and it bodes well. We must thank Harv and the Honda Racing UK team for their backing for 2021, we know their support will help us in our journey, and hopefully we can play our part in helping them with development.”

Havier Beltran – Honda Racing UK Team Manager

“It’s great to have more Fireblades on the grid next year in both the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike and National Superstock 1000 championships. We proved the potential of the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP this year with wins in both series, as well as finishing runner-up in the Superstock 1000 class, so to have more machines at the sharp end is always going to be good for Honda. I have known Gary a long time and it’s a pleasure for Honda Racing UK to be able to support TAG Racing with their machinery and parts for the 2021 season. I look forward to seeing how they perform and wish them the best of luck for the upcoming season.”