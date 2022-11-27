ASBK 2022

The Bend – Focus on Superbike Masters

An eclectic mix of Period Five and Period Six machinery raced at The Bend ASBK finale over the weekend and within those P5/P6 categories there was also a further mix of sub-categories that formed the Sureflight sponsored Superbike Masters category.

Needless to say, it wasn’t exactly a case of apples racing apples, as the difference in speed between the various models and capacities of motorcycles, and the extent of the modifications to those machines, were so wildly different.

But that diversity is also part of the appeal of Superbike Masters category and the interest was given another boost when Troy Corser entered on Saturday to race an RC30, the first time he had ridden an RC30 since winning the 1993 Australian Superbike Championship on one.

Superbike Masters Race One

Aaron Morris led the Superbike Masters field away for their first five-lap bout on Saturday afternoon at The Bend as David Johnson slotted into second place and Aaiden Coote into third.

Aaron Morris then slowed and pulled off the racing line from what had been a handy lead. That handed the lead over to David Johnson from his fellow South Australian Willy Strugnell and Aaiden Coote moved into third and Troy Corser into fourth.

Troy Corser then had to pull into the pits though with a technical problem (overheating), which promoted Josh Mathers into fourth however Mathers was subject to a ten-second penalty for jumping the start, Corey Forde penalised for the same transgression.

David Johnson was the winner on the Carl Cox Suzuki Katana ahead of Willy Strugnell, while Western Australian Aaiden Coote rounded out the podium.

Superbike Masters Race One Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 David JOHNSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 10m21.526 260 2 William STRUGNELL P6F7 Suzuki 750 +2.071 235 3 Aaiden COOTE P6F7 Honda 750 +11.683 244 4 Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki 1100 +17.236 259 5 John ALLEN P5F1 Yamaha 750 +22.230 229 6 Joshua MATHERS P6F13 Yamaha 1000 +27.519 237 7 Craig DITCHBURN P5F1 Yamaha 750 +40.636 259 8 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda 750 +42.132 233 9 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki 1100 +50.819 239 10 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Suzuki 1200 +1m02.547 238 11 Laurie FYFFE P5F1 Harris 1200 +1m09.275 237 12 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki 750 +m:20.128 229 13 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Suzuki 1260 +1m21.401 225 14 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota 1000 +1m22.710 228 15 Denis ACKLAND P5UN Kawasaki 1000 +1m42.068 247 16 Albert TEHENNEPE P5F1 Suzuki 750 +1m44.161 238 17 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki 750 +1m46.763 197 18 Patrick POVOLNY P5UN Suzuki 1100 +1m47.478 228 19 Karen WEBB P6UN Suzuki 750 +1m53.112 228 20 Stacey HEANEY P5F1 Honda 750 +1m57.475 214 21 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki 1290 +2m00.470 228 22 Jason DAWSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 +2m15.076 220 DNF Troy CORSER P6F7 Honda 750 +28.931 244 DNF Aaron MORRIS P5F1 Suzuki 1200 +2 Laps 254 DNF Michael MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki 1100 +2 Laps 225 DNF Neville MacINTYRE P6F7 Honda 750 +2 Laps 223 DNF Corey FORDE (NSW) P5F1 Suzuki 1260 +2 Laps 204

Superbike Masters Race Two

Race one victor Dave Johnson streaked away from Troy Corser and Willy Strugnell in the second five-lap Superbike Masters bout for various sub-categories of Period Five and Period Six historic machines.

Nobody could run with David Johnson and the fiercesome Carl Cox Katana, he continued to pull away and by half-race distance Davo had a lead of almost seven-seconds over fellow South Australian Willy Strugnell who had pushed birthday boy Troy Corser (who turned 51) back to third.

Johnson backed it off on the final lap but still claimed victory by ten-seconds over Corser who pipped Strugnell for second place on the line.

Superbike Masters Race Two Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 David JOHNSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 10:17.125 263 2 Troy CORSER P6F7 Honda 750 10.642 248 3 William STRUGNELL P6F7 Suzuki 750 10.701 239 4 Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki 1100 14.612 265 5 Aaiden COOTE P6F7 Honda 750 15.239 257 6 Joshua MATHERS P6F13 Yamaha 1000 24.588 239 7 Craig DITCHBURN P5F1 Yamaha 750 24.804 260 8 John ALLEN P5F1 Yamaha 750 25.127 241 9 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda 750 46.826 240 10 Mathew FYFFE P6F7 Honda 750 48.912 244 11 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki 1100 49.367 246 12 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Suzuki 1200 1:00.274 249 13 Laurie FYFFE P5F1 Harris 1200 1:02.891 243 14 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Suzuki 1260 1:15.726 226 15 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota 1000 1:22.985 242 16 Michael MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki 1100 1:26.898 232 17 Corey FORDE P5F1 Suzuki 1260 1:29.785 235 18 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki 750 1:34.495 231 19 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki 750 1:39.111 205 20 Patrick POVOLNY P5UN Suzuki 1100 1:39.511 233 21 Denis ACKLAND P5UN Kawasaki 1000 1:52.667 247 22 Albert TEHENNEPE P5F1 Suzuki 750 1:53.916 241 23 Karen WEBB P6F7 Suzuki 750 1:54.139 236 24 Stacey HEANEY P5F1 Honda 750 2:02.460 232 25 Jason DAWSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 2:05.849 221 26 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki 1290 2:12.232 220 27 Darren LARK P5UN Suzuki 1166 1 Lap 203

Superbike Masters Race Three

Troy Corser got a great launch off the line to shoot up to second place behind David Johnson when the final Superbike Masters got underway late on Sunday afternoon at The Bend. Aaiden Coote in third ahead of Murray Clark and Willy Strugnell.

Aaiden Coote then went down and his bike was stricken on track which forced officials to bring out the red flag. Coote lost the rear, and it appeared that he might have been brought undone by some fluid that had been escaping from Troy Corser’s RC30.

The race was restarted and Dave Johnson again led the way but this time that was from Willy Strugnell and Murray Clark as Troy Corser retired from the re-start early on.

Johnson streaked away to another victory while Willy Strugnell had to work hard to keep Murray Clark at bay to secure second place.

Superbike Masters Race Three Results

Pos Ride Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 David JOHNSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 8m16.217 261 2 William STRUGNELL P6F7 Suzuki 750 +1.697 237 3 Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki 1100 +5.085 265 4 John ALLEN P5F1 Yamaha 750 +17.564 240 5 Joshua MATHERS P6F13 Yamaha 1000 +17.566 243 6 Craig DITCHBURN P5F1 Yamaha 750 +27.291 245 7 Mathew FYFFE P6F7 Honda 750 +27.708 241 8 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki 1100 +37.972 243 9 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Suzuki 1200 +47.996 249 10 Laurie FYFFE P5F1 Harris 1200 +48.234 248 11 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki 750 +49.510 230 12 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Suzuki 1260 +56.394 226 13 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota 1000 +58.546 239 14 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda 750 m1:07.571 237 15 Michael MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki 1100 +1m07.632 231 16 Denis ACKLAND P5UN Kawasaki 1000 +1m20.613 245 17 Patrick POVOLNY P5UN Suzuki 1100 +1m24.810 230 18 Albert TEHENNEPE P5F1 Suzuki 750 +1m29.139 231 19 Karen WEBB P6F7 Suzuki 750 +1m29.730 236 20 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki 1290 +2m10.566 221 21 Darren LARK P5UN Suzuki 1166 +2m23.704 207 DNF Jason DAWSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 2 Laps 218 DNF Stacey HEANEY P5F1 Honda 750 2 Laps 212 DNF Troy CORSER P6F7 Honda 750 2 Laps 165 DNF Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki 750 3 Laps 181

Sureflight Superbike Masters Points