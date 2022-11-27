ASBK 2022
The Bend – Focus on Superbike Masters
An eclectic mix of Period Five and Period Six machinery raced at The Bend ASBK finale over the weekend and within those P5/P6 categories there was also a further mix of sub-categories that formed the Sureflight sponsored Superbike Masters category.
Needless to say, it wasn’t exactly a case of apples racing apples, as the difference in speed between the various models and capacities of motorcycles, and the extent of the modifications to those machines, were so wildly different.
But that diversity is also part of the appeal of Superbike Masters category and the interest was given another boost when Troy Corser entered on Saturday to race an RC30, the first time he had ridden an RC30 since winning the 1993 Australian Superbike Championship on one.
Superbike Masters Race One
Aaron Morris led the Superbike Masters field away for their first five-lap bout on Saturday afternoon at The Bend as David Johnson slotted into second place and Aaiden Coote into third.
Aaron Morris then slowed and pulled off the racing line from what had been a handy lead. That handed the lead over to David Johnson from his fellow South Australian Willy Strugnell and Aaiden Coote moved into third and Troy Corser into fourth.
Troy Corser then had to pull into the pits though with a technical problem (overheating), which promoted Josh Mathers into fourth however Mathers was subject to a ten-second penalty for jumping the start, Corey Forde penalised for the same transgression.
David Johnson was the winner on the Carl Cox Suzuki Katana ahead of Willy Strugnell, while Western Australian Aaiden Coote rounded out the podium.
Superbike Masters Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|David JOHNSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|10m21.526
|260
|2
|William STRUGNELL
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|+2.071
|235
|3
|Aaiden COOTE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|+11.683
|244
|4
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|Suzuki 1100
|+17.236
|259
|5
|John ALLEN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|+22.230
|229
|6
|Joshua MATHERS
|P6F13
|Yamaha 1000
|+27.519
|237
|7
|Craig DITCHBURN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|+40.636
|259
|8
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|+42.132
|233
|9
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+50.819
|239
|10
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1200
|+1m02.547
|238
|11
|Laurie FYFFE
|P5F1
|Harris 1200
|+1m09.275
|237
|12
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|+m:20.128
|229
|13
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Suzuki 1260
|+1m21.401
|225
|14
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota 1000
|+1m22.710
|228
|15
|Denis ACKLAND
|P5UN
|Kawasaki 1000
|+1m42.068
|247
|16
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|+1m44.161
|238
|17
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|+1m46.763
|197
|18
|Patrick POVOLNY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+1m47.478
|228
|19
|Karen WEBB
|P6UN
|Suzuki 750
|+1m53.112
|228
|20
|Stacey HEANEY
|P5F1
|Honda 750
|+1m57.475
|214
|21
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1290
|+2m00.470
|228
|22
|Jason DAWSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+2m15.076
|220
|DNF
|Troy CORSER
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|+28.931
|244
|DNF
|Aaron MORRIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1200
|+2 Laps
|254
|DNF
|Michael MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+2 Laps
|225
|DNF
|Neville MacINTYRE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|+2 Laps
|223
|DNF
|Corey FORDE (NSW)
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1260
|+2 Laps
|204
Superbike Masters Race Two
Race one victor Dave Johnson streaked away from Troy Corser and Willy Strugnell in the second five-lap Superbike Masters bout for various sub-categories of Period Five and Period Six historic machines.
Nobody could run with David Johnson and the fiercesome Carl Cox Katana, he continued to pull away and by half-race distance Davo had a lead of almost seven-seconds over fellow South Australian Willy Strugnell who had pushed birthday boy Troy Corser (who turned 51) back to third.
Johnson backed it off on the final lap but still claimed victory by ten-seconds over Corser who pipped Strugnell for second place on the line.
Superbike Masters Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|David JOHNSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|10:17.125
|263
|2
|Troy CORSER
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|10.642
|248
|3
|William STRUGNELL
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|10.701
|239
|4
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|Suzuki 1100
|14.612
|265
|5
|Aaiden COOTE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|15.239
|257
|6
|Joshua MATHERS
|P6F13
|Yamaha 1000
|24.588
|239
|7
|Craig DITCHBURN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|24.804
|260
|8
|John ALLEN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|25.127
|241
|9
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|46.826
|240
|10
|Mathew FYFFE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|48.912
|244
|11
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|49.367
|246
|12
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1200
|1:00.274
|249
|13
|Laurie FYFFE
|P5F1
|Harris 1200
|1:02.891
|243
|14
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Suzuki 1260
|1:15.726
|226
|15
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota 1000
|1:22.985
|242
|16
|Michael MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|1:26.898
|232
|17
|Corey FORDE
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1260
|1:29.785
|235
|18
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|1:34.495
|231
|19
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|1:39.111
|205
|20
|Patrick POVOLNY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|1:39.511
|233
|21
|Denis ACKLAND
|P5UN
|Kawasaki 1000
|1:52.667
|247
|22
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|1:53.916
|241
|23
|Karen WEBB
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|1:54.139
|236
|24
|Stacey HEANEY
|P5F1
|Honda 750
|2:02.460
|232
|25
|Jason DAWSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2:05.849
|221
|26
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1290
|2:12.232
|220
|27
|Darren LARK
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1166
|1 Lap
|203
Superbike Masters Race Three
Troy Corser got a great launch off the line to shoot up to second place behind David Johnson when the final Superbike Masters got underway late on Sunday afternoon at The Bend. Aaiden Coote in third ahead of Murray Clark and Willy Strugnell.
Aaiden Coote then went down and his bike was stricken on track which forced officials to bring out the red flag. Coote lost the rear, and it appeared that he might have been brought undone by some fluid that had been escaping from Troy Corser’s RC30.
The race was restarted and Dave Johnson again led the way but this time that was from Willy Strugnell and Murray Clark as Troy Corser retired from the re-start early on.
Johnson streaked away to another victory while Willy Strugnell had to work hard to keep Murray Clark at bay to secure second place.
Superbike Masters Race Three Results
|Pos
|Ride
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|David JOHNSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|8m16.217
|261
|2
|William STRUGNELL
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|+1.697
|237
|3
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|Suzuki 1100
|+5.085
|265
|4
|John ALLEN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|+17.564
|240
|5
|Joshua MATHERS
|P6F13
|Yamaha 1000
|+17.566
|243
|6
|Craig DITCHBURN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|+27.291
|245
|7
|Mathew FYFFE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|+27.708
|241
|8
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+37.972
|243
|9
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1200
|+47.996
|249
|10
|Laurie FYFFE
|P5F1
|Harris 1200
|+48.234
|248
|11
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|+49.510
|230
|12
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Suzuki 1260
|+56.394
|226
|13
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota 1000
|+58.546
|239
|14
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|m1:07.571
|237
|15
|Michael MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+1m07.632
|231
|16
|Denis ACKLAND
|P5UN
|Kawasaki 1000
|+1m20.613
|245
|17
|Patrick POVOLNY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|+1m24.810
|230
|18
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|+1m29.139
|231
|19
|Karen WEBB
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|+1m29.730
|236
|20
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1290
|+2m10.566
|221
|21
|Darren LARK
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1166
|+2m23.704
|207
|DNF
|Jason DAWSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2 Laps
|218
|DNF
|Stacey HEANEY
|P5F1
|Honda 750
|2 Laps
|212
|DNF
|Troy CORSER
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|2 Laps
|165
|DNF
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|3 Laps
|181
Sureflight Superbike Masters Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Murray CLARK
|17
|17
|18
|122
|2
|Scott WEBSTER
|11
|9
|12
|84
|3
|Phillip BURKE
|13
|12
|7
|83
|4
|David JOHNSON
|25
|25
|25
|75
|5
|Scott CAMPBELL
|65
|6
|John ALLEN
|16
|13
|17
|64
|7
|William STRUGNELL
|20
|18
|20
|58
|8
|Phillip BEVAN
|8
|7
|9
|57
|9
|Michael MOLONEY
|5
|6
|53
|10
|Brad PHELAN
|12
|10
|13
|51
|11
|Joshua MATHERS
|15
|15
|16
|46
|12
|James AGOMBAR
|45
|13
|Steven HARLEY
|7
|6
|8
|44
|14
|Craig DITCHBURN
|14
|14
|15
|43
|15
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|37
|16
|Aaiden COOTE
|18
|16
|34
|17
|Patrick POVOLNY
|3
|1
|4
|32
|18
|Aaron BENNETT
|30
|19
|Laurie FYFFE
|10
|8
|11
|29
|20
|Craig HUNTER
|20
|27
|21
|Mathew FYFFE
|11
|14
|25
|22
|Richard EASTON
|9
|3
|10
|22
|23
|Ian SHORT
|21
|24
|Paul RIGNEY
|21
|25
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|5
|3
|21
|26
|Karen WEBB
|2
|2
|20
|27
|Jason DAWSON
|18
|28
|Gregory JAMES
|16
|29
|Dean CASTLETON
|12
|30
|Denis ACKLAND
|6
|5
|11
|31
|Mark RODDA
|11
|32
|Damion DAVIS
|4
|2
|6
|33
|Corey FORDE
|4
|4
|34
|Darren LARK
|4
|35
|Ross DOBSON
|1
|1
|36
|Stacey HEANEY
|1
|1