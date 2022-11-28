ASBK 2022

The Bend Finale – Focus on Supersport 300

Supersport 300 Race One

The Supersport 300 racing kicked off with Jai Russo jumping the Race One start. Then early on the opening lap Cameron Rende and Jamie Port came together and ended up on the deck. Others judged to have jumped the start once footage was reviewed were Glenn Nelson and Jordan Simpson.

Staying out of trouble was Cam Dunker who had streaked away from pole to lead Sam Pezzetta and Hayden Nelson across the opening lap ahead of Cam Swain, Taiyo Aksu and Henry Snell.

Local lad Pezzetta worked his way to the front of what had become a three-rider leading group that consisted of Pezzetta, Dunker and Nelson. That trio started swapping positions as the race progressed while Taiyo Aksu was in a relatively lonely fourth place as the race entered its second half.

Aksu closed that trio down over the final couple of laps to gatecrash that party… He actually led most of the final lap before getting in too hot a couple of corners before the finish, which allowed Pezzetta to sneak through and claim the victory ahead of Hayden Nelson and Cam Dunker.

That quartet crossing the line more than ten-seconds ahead of fifth placed Henry Snell after what was only a seven-lap race distance.

And that third place was good enough for Cam Dunker to clinch the 2022 Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship. Well done that young man.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 15m24.974 190 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.131 185 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.153 186 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.215 184 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.795 181 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.945 182 7 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.058 180 8 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.824 187 9 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +27.026 190 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.144 188 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.499 183 12 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +36.923 188 13 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.168 178 14 Jordan WHITE Kawasaki Ninja +44.563 188 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +49.724 186 16 Joshua NEWMAN KTM RC +51.109 178 17 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m49.450 183 DNS Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +6 Laps 163 DNS Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +6 Laps 165

Supersport 300 Race Two

Sam Pezzetta and Cam Dunker were again the leading protagonists early on in the second Supersport 300 contest, as Taiyo Aksu and Hayden Nelson gave chase.

Cooper Rowntree had a moment and that led to Brodie Gawith tumbling out of the race which saw the red flag come out. Unfortunately the red flag come out while the riders were on the straight which led to Jamie Port running up the back of another rider that had eased off after seeing the flag, that was a hefty tumble for Port and his machine was left stricken in the middle of the main straight. Jamie suffered a little concussion after the fact but is on the mend.

After a lengthy delay the race got underway again which saw the usual suspects up front from the off. Dunker from Pezzetta, Nelson, Aksu and Snell. Cameron Swain joined that party on the next lap and then moved through to the race lead with four laps to run.

Swain led from Pezzetta on the final lap with that pair having a few bike lengths over the pursuing Cam Dunker and Taiyo Aksu. The quartet went on to take the chequred flag in that order with Swain bagging the 25-points for victory.

Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 13m10.496 190 2 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.006 190 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.165 189 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.956 190 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.057 191 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.246 195 7 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.706 189 8 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.785 184 9 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.081 185 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.507 184 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.605 188 12 Jordan WHITE Kawasaki Ninja +30.060 192 13 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +30.274 187 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.513 191 15 Joshua NEWMAN KTM RC +30.857 190 16 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.326 190

Supersport 300 Race Three

Freshly crowned champ Cam Dunker ran away with the final Supersport 300 encounter of the weekend leaving Sam Pezzetta and Taiyo Aksu to fight over the remaining two steps on the rostrum. Pezzetta crashed out of that contest though with just over three laps to run after losing the front at turn 15.

That left the fight for the final step on the podium to be contested by Cam Swain and Hayden Nelson, that tussle unfolding more than five-seconds behind race leader Dunker, and three-seconds behind Aksu.

Dunker signed off the Supersport 300 season with another victory over Taiyo Aksu and Cam Swain claimed that third step on the rostrum by a couple of bike lengths over Hayden Nelson.

Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 15m16.947 185 2 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.323 188 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.585 187 4 Hayden NELSON ( Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.836 190 5 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.794 184 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.385 189 7 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.942 187 8 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.990 188 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.412 194 10 Joshua NEWMAN KTM RC +35.985 194 11 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +36.146 190 12 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +36.341 191 13 Jordan WHITE Kawasaki Ninja +41.976 194 14 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +42.000 184 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +57.109 183 DNF Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.791 188 DNF Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +6 Laps 158

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

(Final)