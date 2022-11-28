ASBK 2022
The Bend Finale – Focus on Supersport 300
Supersport 300 Race One
The Supersport 300 racing kicked off with Jai Russo jumping the Race One start. Then early on the opening lap Cameron Rende and Jamie Port came together and ended up on the deck. Others judged to have jumped the start once footage was reviewed were Glenn Nelson and Jordan Simpson.
Staying out of trouble was Cam Dunker who had streaked away from pole to lead Sam Pezzetta and Hayden Nelson across the opening lap ahead of Cam Swain, Taiyo Aksu and Henry Snell.
Local lad Pezzetta worked his way to the front of what had become a three-rider leading group that consisted of Pezzetta, Dunker and Nelson. That trio started swapping positions as the race progressed while Taiyo Aksu was in a relatively lonely fourth place as the race entered its second half.
Aksu closed that trio down over the final couple of laps to gatecrash that party… He actually led most of the final lap before getting in too hot a couple of corners before the finish, which allowed Pezzetta to sneak through and claim the victory ahead of Hayden Nelson and Cam Dunker.
That quartet crossing the line more than ten-seconds ahead of fifth placed Henry Snell after what was only a seven-lap race distance.
And that third place was good enough for Cam Dunker to clinch the 2022 Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship. Well done that young man.
Supersport 300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15m24.974
|190
|2
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.131
|185
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.153
|186
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.215
|184
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.795
|181
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.945
|182
|7
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+23.058
|180
|8
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.824
|187
|9
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+27.026
|190
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.144
|188
|11
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.499
|183
|12
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+36.923
|188
|13
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+37.168
|178
|14
|Jordan WHITE
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+44.563
|188
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+49.724
|186
|16
|Joshua NEWMAN
|KTM RC
|+51.109
|178
|17
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m49.450
|183
|DNS
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6 Laps
|163
|DNS
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6 Laps
|165
Supersport 300 Race Two
Sam Pezzetta and Cam Dunker were again the leading protagonists early on in the second Supersport 300 contest, as Taiyo Aksu and Hayden Nelson gave chase.
Cooper Rowntree had a moment and that led to Brodie Gawith tumbling out of the race which saw the red flag come out. Unfortunately the red flag come out while the riders were on the straight which led to Jamie Port running up the back of another rider that had eased off after seeing the flag, that was a hefty tumble for Port and his machine was left stricken in the middle of the main straight. Jamie suffered a little concussion after the fact but is on the mend.
After a lengthy delay the race got underway again which saw the usual suspects up front from the off. Dunker from Pezzetta, Nelson, Aksu and Snell. Cameron Swain joined that party on the next lap and then moved through to the race lead with four laps to run.
Swain led from Pezzetta on the final lap with that pair having a few bike lengths over the pursuing Cam Dunker and Taiyo Aksu. The quartet went on to take the chequred flag in that order with Swain bagging the 25-points for victory.
Supersport 300 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|13m10.496
|190
|2
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.006
|190
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.165
|189
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.956
|190
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.057
|191
|6
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.246
|195
|7
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.706
|189
|8
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.785
|184
|9
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.081
|185
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.507
|184
|11
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.605
|188
|12
|Jordan WHITE
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+30.060
|192
|13
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+30.274
|187
|14
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+30.513
|191
|15
|Joshua NEWMAN
|KTM RC
|+30.857
|190
|16
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.326
|190
Supersport 300 Race Three
Freshly crowned champ Cam Dunker ran away with the final Supersport 300 encounter of the weekend leaving Sam Pezzetta and Taiyo Aksu to fight over the remaining two steps on the rostrum. Pezzetta crashed out of that contest though with just over three laps to run after losing the front at turn 15.
That left the fight for the final step on the podium to be contested by Cam Swain and Hayden Nelson, that tussle unfolding more than five-seconds behind race leader Dunker, and three-seconds behind Aksu.
Dunker signed off the Supersport 300 season with another victory over Taiyo Aksu and Cam Swain claimed that third step on the rostrum by a couple of bike lengths over Hayden Nelson.
Supersport 300 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15m16.947
|185
|2
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.323
|188
|3
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.585
|187
|4
|Hayden NELSON (
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.836
|190
|5
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.794
|184
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.385
|189
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.942
|187
|8
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.990
|188
|9
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.412
|194
|10
|Joshua NEWMAN
|KTM RC
|+35.985
|194
|11
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+36.146
|190
|12
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+36.341
|191
|13
|Jordan WHITE
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+41.976
|194
|14
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+42.000
|184
|15
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+57.109
|183
|DNF
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+23.791
|188
|DNF
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6 Laps
|158
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
(Final)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1
|18
|18
|25
|360
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|14
|279
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|20
|270
|4
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|20
|16
|17
|260
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|16
|15
|249
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|25
|20
|6
|232
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|10
|10
|12
|205
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|191
|9
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|4
|25
|18
|165
|10
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|137
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|16
|102
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|11
|11
|98
|14
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|81
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|6
|7
|10
|76
|16
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|12
|14
|13
|65
|17
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|55
|18
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|51
|19
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|48
|20
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|21
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|42
|22
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|23
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|9
|8
|9
|39
|24
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|37
|25
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|37
|26
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|35
|27
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|35
|28
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|29
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|34
|30
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|29
|31
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|26
|32
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|26
|33
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|26
|34
|Jordan WHITE
|Kawasaki
|7
|9
|8
|24
|35
|Joshua NEWMAN
|KTM
|5
|6
|11
|22
|36
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|8
|5
|7
|20
|37
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki
|18
|38
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|16
|39
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|13
|40
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|11
|41
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|42
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|6
|43
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|5
|44
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4