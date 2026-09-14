THOR MX-27 Racewear, Helmets and Goggles

THOR’s MX-27 collection includes Ridemode racewear for riders seeking a relaxed fit at a more accessible price, alongside Reflex Sport and Fleet helmets and Ascend LTD and Activate goggles.

We recently covered the THOR Sportmode and Launchmode ranges. Ridemode offers another option, combining race-inspired styling with an emphasis on airflow, moisture management and everyday durability.

The helmet line-up includes fibreglass composite and carbon composite versions of the Reflex Sport, plus the PC/ABS-shell Fleet. For goggles, the Ascend LTD features a quick-change lens system and reversible strap, while the Activate combines a wide field of view with a mirrored lens and triple-layer face foam.

THOR Ridemode Racewear

Ridemode pairs a relaxed cut with materials selected for airflow and moisture-wicking performance, offering a more affordable way into the THOR racewear range.

The jersey features hybrid-style sleeves for freedom of movement and a drop tail to help keep it tucked in. The matching pants use integrated stretch panels, a pre-curved shape and a ratchet waist closure, with durable materials and stitching intended to withstand regular riding.

Jersey sizes run from S to 4XL, with pants available in sizes 28 to 48.

Ridemode Jersey — S–4XL

Hybrid-style sleeves for mobility

Moisture-wicking fabric

Fade-resistant sublimated graphics

Heat-transfer neck label

Drop tail to help keep the jersey tucked in

Relaxed fit

Ridemode Pants — 28–48

Integrated stretch panels for rider mobility

Pre-curved shape

Durable materials and stitching

Ratchet waist closure

Athletic mesh liner

Relaxed fit

THOR Ridemode Racewear Images

THOR Reflex Sport and Reflex Sport Carbon Helmets

The Reflex Sport is available with a fibreglass composite shell, while the Reflex Sport Carbon uses a combination of carbon fibre, Spectra and fibreglass.

Both versions combine a dual-density EPS impact liner with KOROYD technology and Mips Integra TX integrated into the comfort padding. The Mips system is designed to help reduce rotational forces transferred to the head during an impact.

An adjustable visor, contoured cheek pads and an updated mouth vent system complete the package. THOR lists both versions as meeting DOT and ECE R22.06 standards.

Reflex Sport: fibreglass composite shell

Reflex Sport Carbon: carbon fibre, Spectra and fibreglass shell

Adjustable visor

Mips Integra TX comfort padding system

Contoured cheek pads

Updated mouth vent system

Dual-density EPS impact liner with KOROYD technology

Meets DOT and ECE R22.06 standards

THOR Fleet Helmet

The Fleet uses a PC/ABS shell with 13 intake and exhaust vent ports. Inside, a dual-density EPS liner works alongside Energy Reduction Technology (ERT), which THOR says may reduce linear and rotational impact energy.

Practical features include a removable, washable comfort liner and cheek pads, plus a flexible polyamide visor secured by a four-point snap attachment. A nylon chinstrap with stainless steel D-rings handles retention.

PC/ABS shell

Energy Reduction Technology (ERT)

Dual-density EPS impact liner

13 intake and exhaust vent ports

Flexible polyamide visor with four-point snap attachment

Removable and washable comfort liner and cheek pads

Nylon chinstrap with stainless steel D-ring retention system

Meets DOT and ECE R22.06 standards

THOR Ascend LTD Goggles

The Ascend LTD pairs an injection-moulded polycarbonate lens with a wide field of view and a push-button lens-change system. Gullwing-style outriggers secure the lens and release it for replacement.

A snap-fit strap system allows the 45 mm strap to be reversed, giving riders two graphic looks from the same pair of goggles. The frame also incorporates ventilation ports, triple-layer face foam and a removable polycarbonate nose piece.

Gullwing-style lens-change and retention system

Wide field of view

Frame ventilation ports

Co-moulded dual-density frame

Injection-moulded polycarbonate lens

Reversible 45 mm strap with silicone grip

Removable polycarbonate nose piece

Absorbent triple-layer face foam

THOR Activate Goggles

The Activate uses an outrigger frame and THOR’s FOV+ design to provide a wide field of view, with an adjustable 45 mm silicone-backed strap to help hold the goggles in place.

The die-cut polycarbonate lens features a mirrored tint, UV protection and anti-fog and scratch-resistant coatings. Moulded intake ports support ventilation, while triple-layer face foam and a debossed fleece surface help manage perspiration.

A removable nose guard and triple-post tear-off system round out the features.

Outrigger frame design

FOV+ design for enhanced peripheral vision

Adjustable 45 mm strap with silicone grip

Die-cut polycarbonate lens with mirrored tint and UV protection

Anti-fog and scratch-resistant lens coatings

Removable nose guard

Moulded intake ports for ventilation

Triple-layer face foam

Debossed face fleece to help manage perspiration

Injection-moulded frame

Triple-post tear-off system

Certified to European Standard EN 1938:2010

For more information on the THOR range in Australia, visit the Gas Imports website.