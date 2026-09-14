THOR MX-27 Racewear, Helmets and Goggles
THOR’s MX-27 collection includes Ridemode racewear for riders seeking a relaxed fit at a more accessible price, alongside Reflex Sport and Fleet helmets and Ascend LTD and Activate goggles.
We recently covered the THOR Sportmode and Launchmode ranges. Ridemode offers another option, combining race-inspired styling with an emphasis on airflow, moisture management and everyday durability.
The helmet line-up includes fibreglass composite and carbon composite versions of the Reflex Sport, plus the PC/ABS-shell Fleet. For goggles, the Ascend LTD features a quick-change lens system and reversible strap, while the Activate combines a wide field of view with a mirrored lens and triple-layer face foam.
THOR Ridemode Racewear
Ridemode pairs a relaxed cut with materials selected for airflow and moisture-wicking performance, offering a more affordable way into the THOR racewear range.
The jersey features hybrid-style sleeves for freedom of movement and a drop tail to help keep it tucked in. The matching pants use integrated stretch panels, a pre-curved shape and a ratchet waist closure, with durable materials and stitching intended to withstand regular riding.
Jersey sizes run from S to 4XL, with pants available in sizes 28 to 48.
Ridemode Jersey — S–4XL
- Hybrid-style sleeves for mobility
- Moisture-wicking fabric
- Fade-resistant sublimated graphics
- Heat-transfer neck label
- Drop tail to help keep the jersey tucked in
- Relaxed fit
Ridemode Pants — 28–48
- Integrated stretch panels for rider mobility
- Pre-curved shape
- Durable materials and stitching
- Ratchet waist closure
- Athletic mesh liner
- Relaxed fit
THOR Ridemode Racewear Images
THOR Reflex Sport and Reflex Sport Carbon Helmets
The Reflex Sport is available with a fibreglass composite shell, while the Reflex Sport Carbon uses a combination of carbon fibre, Spectra and fibreglass.
Both versions combine a dual-density EPS impact liner with KOROYD technology and Mips Integra TX integrated into the comfort padding. The Mips system is designed to help reduce rotational forces transferred to the head during an impact.
An adjustable visor, contoured cheek pads and an updated mouth vent system complete the package. THOR lists both versions as meeting DOT and ECE R22.06 standards.
- Reflex Sport: fibreglass composite shell
- Reflex Sport Carbon: carbon fibre, Spectra and fibreglass shell
- Adjustable visor
- Mips Integra TX comfort padding system
- Contoured cheek pads
- Updated mouth vent system
- Dual-density EPS impact liner with KOROYD technology
- Meets DOT and ECE R22.06 standards
THOR Fleet Helmet
The Fleet uses a PC/ABS shell with 13 intake and exhaust vent ports. Inside, a dual-density EPS liner works alongside Energy Reduction Technology (ERT), which THOR says may reduce linear and rotational impact energy.
Practical features include a removable, washable comfort liner and cheek pads, plus a flexible polyamide visor secured by a four-point snap attachment. A nylon chinstrap with stainless steel D-rings handles retention.
- PC/ABS shell
- Energy Reduction Technology (ERT)
- Dual-density EPS impact liner
- 13 intake and exhaust vent ports
- Flexible polyamide visor with four-point snap attachment
- Removable and washable comfort liner and cheek pads
- Nylon chinstrap with stainless steel D-ring retention system
- Meets DOT and ECE R22.06 standards
THOR Ascend LTD Goggles
The Ascend LTD pairs an injection-moulded polycarbonate lens with a wide field of view and a push-button lens-change system. Gullwing-style outriggers secure the lens and release it for replacement.
A snap-fit strap system allows the 45 mm strap to be reversed, giving riders two graphic looks from the same pair of goggles. The frame also incorporates ventilation ports, triple-layer face foam and a removable polycarbonate nose piece.
- Gullwing-style lens-change and retention system
- Wide field of view
- Frame ventilation ports
- Co-moulded dual-density frame
- Injection-moulded polycarbonate lens
- Reversible 45 mm strap with silicone grip
- Removable polycarbonate nose piece
- Absorbent triple-layer face foam
THOR Activate Goggles
The Activate uses an outrigger frame and THOR’s FOV+ design to provide a wide field of view, with an adjustable 45 mm silicone-backed strap to help hold the goggles in place.
The die-cut polycarbonate lens features a mirrored tint, UV protection and anti-fog and scratch-resistant coatings. Moulded intake ports support ventilation, while triple-layer face foam and a debossed fleece surface help manage perspiration.
A removable nose guard and triple-post tear-off system round out the features.
- Outrigger frame design
- FOV+ design for enhanced peripheral vision
- Adjustable 45 mm strap with silicone grip
- Die-cut polycarbonate lens with mirrored tint and UV protection
- Anti-fog and scratch-resistant lens coatings
- Removable nose guard
- Moulded intake ports for ventilation
- Triple-layer face foam
- Debossed face fleece to help manage perspiration
- Injection-moulded frame
- Triple-post tear-off system
- Certified to European Standard EN 1938:2010
For more information on the THOR range in Australia, visit the Gas Imports website.