2022 Manx Grand Prix Thursday Qualifying

By Phil Wain

The penultimate qualifying session for this year’s Manx Grand Prix took place with perfect conditions all around the Mountain Course and it was again Team Classic Suzuki’s Michael Dunlop who was quickest on the night with a lap of 124.676mph in the Classic Superbike class.

It was close session with just 3.5 seconds covering Dunlop, David Johnson, Craig Neve and Rob Hodson, all four above 124mph, whilst James Hind (117.488mph) set the fastest lap of the week in the Lightweight class. Stephen Smith (119.442mph) was again quickest in the Senior category with Victor Lopez Santos (114.894mph) and Lee Johnston (108.410mph) topping the Junior and Classic Senior leaderboards.

A short, ten-minute delay meant it was a 6.30pm start for the Classic Superbike/Senior session and Dunlop (Team Classic XR69 Suzuki) and Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales Suzuki) were first away followed by Brian McCormack (Greenall Racing Kawasaki), Phil Crowe (Team Classic Suzuki), Ryan Kneen (Herheim Racing Kawasaki), the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki pairing of David Johnson and Craig Neve and Dominic Herbertson (Bob Henderson Racing Kawasaki).

Meanwhile, in the Senior class, it was Victor Lopez Santos (Xecretia Road Racing Yamaha) who was first to leave the line followed by Jamie Williams (NCE Racing Honda), David McConnachy (Peter Dobson Racing Triumph) and Radley Hughes (RAF Motorsports Kawasaki).

Dunlop only got as far as Glen Vine before pulling off the course but on track, there was little to choose on the opening lap between Johnson (123.653mph) and Neve (123.519mph) with Nathan Harrison (122.911mph), Rob Hodson (122.703mph), Kneen (122.212,mph) and Herbertson (121.923mph) hot on their heels. Dunlop made it back to the pits and headed back out on his 750cc SRAD Suzuki, lapping at 122.167mph.

Just 1.2 seconds separated Johnson and Neve on the opening lap and it was a similar story on lap two, although Johnson was again the quicker at 124.504mph compared to Neve’s 124.275mph. Hodson (124.279mph) split the two team-mates with Kneen also increasing his pace to 123.611mph. Harrison slid off, uninjured, though at Quarter Bridge.

Lee Johnston (118.921) had an encouraging session on the Ashcourt Racing RC45 Honda but, once again, Dunlop had the final say and after switching back to the XR69 Suzuki, a lap of 124.676mph was 1.5s quicker than Johnson and sent him back to the top of the leaderboard, but Dunlop had gone quicker the day before with a 125.537 remaining the benchmark for the week so far.

In the Senior on Thursday, it was Smith who was again quickest on the opening lap at 119.442mph followed by McConnachy (117.942mph) and Lopez (117.160mph) but Williams was reported as having stopped at Cronk y Voddy.

Smith was on course to break the 120mph barrier on his second lap but ran out of fuel at Bedstead whilst Lopez Santos (117.685), Chris Cook (117.486) and Tom Robinson (116.850) all bettered their previous lap speeds. French newcomer Amalric Blanc was also going well at 113.429mph.

At 7.10pm, the Classic Senior, Junior and Lightweight machines were next to tackle the 37.73-mile circuit and in the latter, Mike Browne (Laylaw Racing Yamaha), who had dispensation to go out in the first session, lapped at an impressive 116.917mph which put him ahead of team-mate Ian Lougher (114.308mph), Hind (113.308mph) and Herbertson (112.931mph).

Lopez Santos (114.894mph) made the running in the Junior class from Francesco Curinga (113.955mph), Jamie Williams (112.838mph) and Ben Rea (112.122mph) whilst it was Hodson (107.517) who was quickest in the Classic Senior from Jamie Coward (106.825mph), Johnston (106.824), John McGuinness MBE (106.700mph) and James Hillier (106.489mph).

Hind (117.488mph), Herbertson (113.848mph) and Rhys Hardisty (111.160mph) posted their best Lightweight laps of the week on the second lap and the same occurred in the Classic Senior for Johnston (108.410mph), Herbertson (108.114mph) and Hillier (107.058mph) on their TX500 Yamaha’s but McGuinness retired at Quarter Bridge. Williams, meanwhile, closed the gap to Lopez in the Junior class with a lap of 114.575mph.

The Lightweight Manx Grand Prix kicks racing off on Friday before Classic Senior and Junior races on Saturday. The Senior and Superbike Manx Grand Prix events are slated for Monday.

MGP Classic Superbike Qualifying

Combined Times after Thursday sessions

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Michael Dunlop Suzuki T-Bike GSXR750 18m01.979 125.537 2 David Johnson Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m10.949 124.504 3 Rob Hodson Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m12.925 124.279 4 Craig Neve Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m12.962 124.275 5 Ryan Kneen Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m18.833 123.611 6 Nathan Harrison Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m25.090 122.911 7 Dominic Herbertson Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m34.051 121.923 8 Brian McCormack Kawasaki ZXR750 18m35.767 121.735 9 Michael Rutter Suzuki XR69 18m35.829 121.728 10 Paul Jordan Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m37.351 121.563 11 Michael Sweeney Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m41.228 121.142 12 Julian Trummer Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m42.024 121.056 13 Phillip Crowe Suzuki XR69 18m44.508 120.789 14 Lee Johnston Honda RC45 19m02.172 118.921 15 Paul Potchy Williams Kawasaki ZX-R750 19m06.880 118.433 16 Michal Dokoupil Suzuki GSXR750 19m09.085 118.205 17 Shaun Anderson Kawasaki ZX-R750 19m12.754 117.829 18 Barry Furber Suzuki GSXR750 19m22.154 116.876 19 Samuel West Suzuki XR69 19m30.467 116.046 20 Timothee Monot Yamaha 750 19m32.925 115.803 21 Michael Evans Suzuki GSXR750 19m33.389 115.757 22 Raul Torras Martinez Kawasaki ZX-R750 19m39.261 115.181 23 Anthony Redmond Suzuki GSXR750 19m44.242 114.696 24 Richard Wilson Norton RCW588 19m49.287 114.210 25 Lancelot Unissart Honda T-Bike RC30 19m56.922 113.481 26 Stefano Bonetti Suzuki GSXR 750 1992 20m04.262 112.789 27 Jamie Cringle suzuki GSXR 750 20m07.316 112.504 28 Dave Hewson Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m07.978 112.442 29 Daniel Ingham Suzuki GSXR750 20m12.273 112.044 30 Alan Oversby Suzuki GSXR750 20m13.881 111.896 31 Dennis Booth Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m14.291 111.858 32 Mark Herbertson Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m14.852 111.806 33 Michael Mace Ducati 888 20m19.099 111.417 34 Andrea Majola Ducati 916 20m20.800 111.261 35 Marc Colvin Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m22.234 111.131 36 Robert Barber Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m27.319 110.671 37 Pete Murray Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m36.044 109.889 38 Radley Hughes Kawasaki ZX-R7 20m54.829 108.244 39 David Madsen-Mygdal Honda RC30 21m03.029 107.541 40 Wayne Bourgeais Kawasaki ZX-R750 21m23.064 105.862 41 Paul Marley Kawasaki ZX-R750 21m32.589 105.082 42 Hefyn Owen Yamaha YZR750 21m34.278 104.945 43 Andy Lovett Kawasaki ZX-R750 21m37.408 104.692 44 Colin Croft Suzuki GSXR750 21m46.845 103.936 45 Richard Vuillermet Kawasaki ZX-R750 21m53.061 103.444 46 Benjamin Plant Suzuki GSXR750 22m10.838 102.062 47 Rodger Wibberley Suzuki GSXR750 22m16.850 101.603 48 Keith Pringle* Suzuki GSXR750 22m17.197 101.577 49 Nigel Rea Suzuki GSXR750 22m18.562 101.473 50 Jamie O’Brien Kawasaki ZX-R750 22m42.440 99.695 51 Mike Browne Kawasaki ZX-R750 34.129 52 Jamie Coward Kawasaki ZX-R750 01h08:22.328 33.110

MGP Senior Qualification

Combined Times after Thursday sessions

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Stephen Smith Kawasaki ZX-6R 18m52.313 119.956 2 David McConnachy Triumph Daytona 675R 18m57.725 119.386 3 Jamie Williams Honda CBR600RR 19m00.559 119.089 4 Daniel Ingham Yamaha R6 19m13.317 117.772 5 Victor Lopez Yamaha T-Bike R6 19m14.164 117.685 6 Chris Cook Kawasaki ZX-6R 19m16.120 117.486 7 Tom Robinson Kawasaki ZX-6R 19m22.415 116.850 8 Andrew Fisher Yamaha R6 19m31.170 115.976 9 Samuel Mousley Yamaha YZF R6 19m31.975 115.897 10 Marc Colvin Suzuki GSXR600 19m41.043 115.007 11 Shaun Evans Kawasaki ZX-6R 19m42.367 114.878 12 James Reveley Yamaha R6 19m45.373 114.587 13 Amalric Blanc* Kawasaki ZX636R 19m57.472 113.429 14 Gaz Evans Triumph ST675R 19m59.416 113.245 15 Paul Cassidy* Yamaha R6 20m01.957 113.006 16 Radley Hughes Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m03.258 112.884 17 Jack Fowler Triumph Daytona 675R 20m03.701 112.842 18 Dennis Booth Honda CBR600RR 20m06.509 112.579 19 Kevin Barsby TBC TBC 20m07.973 112.443 20 Michael Rees Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m08.427 112.401 21 James Ford Yamaha R6 20m09.422 112.308 22 Dean Osborne Honda CBR600RR 20m10.576 112.201 23 Michael Mace Triumph Daytona 675R 20m12.780 111.997 24 Lancelot Unissart Honda CBR600RR 20m13.849 111.899 25 Lewis Arrowsmith* Honda CBR600RR 20m15.715 111.727 26 Stuart McCann Triumph Daytona 675R 20m16.051 111.696 27 Jim Barnett Suzuki GSXR600 20m16.922 111.616 28 Tom Snow Yamaha R6 20m24.105 110.961 29 Liam Chawke Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m25.111 110.870 30 Maurizio Bottalico* Yamaha R6 20m29.289 110.493 31 Andy Lovett Honda CBR600RR 20m33.548 110.112 32 Colin Croft Suzuki GSXR600 20m34.119 110.061 33 Frankie Stennett* Kawasaki ZX636R 20m36.738 109.828 34 David Brook Yamaha R6 20:m7.720 109.740 35 Rikki McGovern Triumph Daytona 675R 20m41.837 109.377 36 Daniel Forbes* Suzuki GSXR600 20m44.615 109.133 37 Emmett Burke Suzuki GSXR600 20m46.338 108.982 38 Justin Collins Yamaha R6 20m47.259 108.901 39 Quentin Limousin Suzuki GSXR600 20m49.506 108.705 40 Don Gilbert Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m49.945 108.667 41 Yann Galli* Honda CBR600RR 20m51.988 108.490 42 Adam Bauer Honda CBR600RR 20m53.799 108.333 43 Richard Vuillermet Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m54.220 108.297 44 Paul Marley Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m57.625 108.004 45 Leon Donaghy Triumph Daytona 675R 20m58.531 107.926 46 Nigel Rea Suzuki GSXR600 21m02.434 107.592 47 Ross Orchard Yamaha R6 21m05.633 107.320 48 Peter Creer Kawasaki ZX-6R 21m06.487 107.248 49 Kieran Brockie* Yamaha R6 21m17.000 106.365 50 Richard Duncan Yamaha R6 21m19.406 106.165 51 Victor Ortega Kawasaki ZX-6R 21m20.283 106.092 52 Benjamin Plant Kawasaki ZX-6R 21m28.039 105.453 53 Krystian Paluch Honda CBR600RR 22m29.900 100.621

MGP Lightweight Qualification

Combined Times after Thursday sessions

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 James Hind Yamaha TZ250 19m16.105 117.488 2 Mike Browne Yamaha TZ250 19m21.743 116.917 3 Ian Lougher Yamaha TZ250 19m48.262 114.308 4 Dominic Herbertson Honda RS250

19m53.067 113.848 5 Stuart Hall Yamaha TZ250 20m00.891 113.106 6 Michael Dunlop Honda RS250 20m06.174 112.611 7 Rhys Hardisty Yamaha TZ250 20m21.917 111.160 8 Chris Moore Yamaha TZ250 20m30.350 110.398 9 Dan Sayle Honda RS250 20m32.075 110.243 9 Phil Harvey Honda RS250 21m11.929 106.789 10 Andrew Jackson Yamaha TZ250 21m13.812 106.631 11 Gareth Arnold* Yamaha TZ250 21m25.734 105.642 12 Lancelot Unissart Honda RS250 21m39.066 104.558 13 Richard Wilson KTM 250 21m45.773 104.021 14 Tom Snow Honda NSF250 21m52.421 103.494 15 Adrian Morris Yamaha TZ250 22m03.825 102.603 16 Timothee Monot Yamaha TZ250 22m04.913 102.518 17 Simon Hunt Yamaha TZ250 22m16.755 101.610 18 Ian Stanford Honda RS250 22m25.250 100.969 19 Will Loder Yamaha TZ250 22m27.434 100.805 20 Richard Parker Honda RS250 22m43.228 99.637 21 Adrian Skaife Honda NSF250 22m44.898 99.515 22 David Glover Yamaha TZ250 22m48.695 99.239 23 James Chawke Yamaha TZ250 23m00.256 98.408

MGP Junior Qualification

Combined Times after Thursday sessions

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Victor Lopez Aprilia RS660 19m42.205 114.894 2 Jamie Williams Kawasaki ER-6 19m45.497 114.575 3 Francesco Curinga Paton S1R 19m51.943 113.955 4 Marc Colvin Kawasaki ER-6 20m01.660 113.034 5 Andrea Majola Paton S1R 20m04.292 112.787 6 Daniel Ingham Aprilia RS660 20m10.132 112.242 7 Ben Rea Kawasaki ER-6 20m11.434 112.122 8 Chris Moore Kawasaki ER-6 20m22.969 111.064 9 Jack Fowler Kawasaki ER-6 20m23.113 111.051 10 Martin Morris* Aprilia RS660 20m39.717 109.564 11 Paul Wardell Kawasaki ER-6 20m39.857 109.551 12 Eoin Ó Siochrú* Kawasaki ER-6 20m53.760 108.337 13 Mark Herbertson Kawasaki ER-6 20m55.274 108.206 14 Ivo Ladde Kawasaki ER-6 20m57.460 108.018 15 Michael Mace Kawasaki ER-6 20m59.884 107.810 16 Albert Walker* Kawasaki ER-6 21m03.852 107.471 17 Andrew Fisher Kawasaki ER-6 21m10.650 106.896 18 Steven Moody Aprilia RS660 21m21.233 106.014 19 Andy Whale* Aprilia RS660 21m26.388 105.589 20 Paul Marley Kawasaki ER-6 21m28.494 105.416 21 Rodger Wibberley Suzuki SV650 21m28.904 105.383 22 Liam Chawke Kawasaki ER-6 21m29.521 105.332 23 David Brook Aprilia RS660 21m29.975 105.295 24 Michael Gahan* Aprilia RS660 21m32.046 105.126 25 Darran Creer Suzuki SV650 21m46.931 103.929 26 Mark Jackson* Suzuki SV650 21m52.089 103.520 27 Richard Kay* Aprilia RS660 21m55.534 103.249 28 Leon Murphy Kawasaki ER-6 22m09.793 102.142 29 Ross Orchard Kawasaki ER-6 22m12.810 101.911 30 Stuart Clotworthy* Kawasaki ER-6 22m26.084 100.906 31 Quentin Limousin Suzuki SV650 22m28.628 100.716 32 Krystian Paluch Aprilia RS660 22m51.596 99.029 33 Yuri Barrigan Kawasaki ER-6 23m14.089 97.431 34 Richard Duncan Kawasaki ER-6 23m22.998 96.813

MGP Senior Classic Qualification

Combined Times after Thursday sessions