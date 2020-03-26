Tim Gajser

From tragedy to triumph in2019

Learn more about Gajser in this feature video that has highlights from his victory at the 2019 Motocross of Nations and MXGP world championship winning season in 2019, from ex-HRC world champion Dave Thorpe, who breaks down exactly how and why the #243 is one of the very best motocross riders of the modern era.

March 24 (24/3) marked a special day for Team HRC rider Tim Gajser as the birthday of his older brother Zan, who passed away in a motocross accident before he was born. This is the reason that the number ‘243’ adorns his factory Honda CRF450RW, as a tribute and a reminder that his brother is always with him.

You can also check out the following gallery of Tim Gajser with his time with Team HRC, showing off the ‘243’ (and the occasional #1 plate) since he joined Honda in 2014, where he has won three world titles.