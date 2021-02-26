2021 Repsol Honda MotoGP Team launch
Marc Marquez & Pol Espargaro
Having debuted the 2021 Repsol Honda Team livery at Honda’s first completely online launch, the Spanish duo of Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro have entered the photographer’s studio to show off the colours they’ll be racing this season.cPol Espargaro is set to ride at the Qatar Test while the return of Marc Marquez is still being evaluated in regards to timing.
Provisional 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|Mar-28
|Qatar, Losail (night race)
|Round 2
|Apr-04
|Doha, Losail (night race)
|Round 3
|Apr-18
|Portugal, Portimao
|Round 4
|May-02
|Spain, Jerez
|Round 5
|May-16
|France, Le Mans
|Round 6
|May-30
|Italy- Mugello
|Round 7
|Jun-06
|Catalunya, Barcelona
|Round 8
|Jun-20
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 9
|Jun-27
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 10
|Jul-11
|Finland, KymiRing (subject to homologation)
|Round 11
|Aug-15
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|Aug-29
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 13
|Sep-12
|Aragon, Motorland Aragon
|Round 14
|Sep-19
|Sam Marino, Misano
|Round 15
|Oct-03
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|Oct-10
|Thailand, Chang International Circuit
|Round 17
|Oct-24
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|Oct-31
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 19
|Nov-14
|Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|TBC
|Round 20
|TBA
|Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo
|Round 11
|TBA
|Americas, COTA