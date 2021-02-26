2021 Repsol Honda MotoGP Team launch

Marc Marquez & Pol Espargaro

Having debuted the 2021 Repsol Honda Team livery at Honda’s first completely online launch, the Spanish duo of Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro have entered the photographer’s studio to show off the colours they’ll be racing this season.cPol Espargaro is set to ride at the Qatar Test while the return of Marc Marquez is still being evaluated in regards to timing.

2021 Repsol Honda MotoGP Team

Provisional 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar