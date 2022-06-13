2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 11 – Teutschenthal, Germany

Tim Gajser took the overall win at the MXGP of Germany, two-points ahead of Jeremy Seewer, with Thibault Benistant claiming the MX2 victory – his first – a point ahead of Jago Geerts. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle suffered a problem with his bike in the second heat dropping down the overall and meaning that Geerts took back the red plate.

We also saw a shake up in the MXGP championship standings. With Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux out with several broken vertebrae after his crash in qualifying this allowed Gajser to extend his lead to 99 points over Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who now moves up.

For Aussie Mitch Evans, an excellent fifth in the qualification race gave him the opportunity to mix it up with the top riders off the gate and he was able to take advantage of that by posting two results inside the top 10 for the first time this year.

In both races, it was pretty much the case that where you crossed the first lap, is where you finished the race but Evans was able to advance from ninth to eighth in race one. In race two, he knew a better start would help him out and he was able to achieve that, crossing the line in sixth the first time around.

He was then involved in a race-long battle with riders ahead and behind, but he kept posting strong, consistent laptimes and received the chequered flag in sixth. His 28-point tally was four more than his previous best and gives him a lot of confidence that things can get even better in future rounds.

Mitch Evans – P7

“Today was my best points tally of the season, so I am very happy with how the weekend went. I got my joint-highest moto finish with a sixth in race two and that was after an eighth in race one, so two results inside the top ten and not too far away from a top five overall. I knew the starts would be important, so that helped, but it felt good to be battling the whole motos and fighting for every position. Now I have a couple of weeks to improve more and I’m feeling confident that this is going to be the start of some really good results.”

F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jed Beaton emerged seventeenth from the opening lap of the first moto but was able to push for the entire thirty-five minutes to gain three positions on his way to fourteenth. The Australian was quickly fourteenth in race two and also finished in that position after a race-long battle with the runner-up from race one. He is now seventeenth in the series standings despite missing three rounds through injury.

2022 MXGP of Germany Video Highlights

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, the Fox Holeshot went to Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who was the leading rider with Pauls Jonass of Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing, Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Mattia Guadagnini behind him.

Early on, Seewer began to push Febvre for third. It took the Swiss two laps, but he was able to make the pass happen.

Prado briefly took fifth from Guadagnini who immediately fought back, but eventually by the end of the lap Prado was able to secure the position from his teammate. Once the Spaniard got by the Italian, he set his sights on Febvre who was just ahead.

Gajser led the way and was looking solid as he also set the fastest lap of the race. While he was looking to run away with it, Seewer began to close in on Jonass who was second.

Meanwhile Prado continued to push Febvre, though made a mistake himself and crashed on lap 12. He got going again in seventh just behind Guadagnini and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez.

There was no change inside the top for the next several laps as Gajser went on to win the race ahead of Jonass and Seewer.

MXGP Race 2

In race two, it was Seewer who got the Fox Holeshot that time around, with Gajser, Prado, Fernandez and JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi just behind.

In the first few corners, Prado took second from Gajser who responded shortly after to move back up to his original positions.

Jonass crashed out of fifth as he and Fernandez looked like they had a moment. With Fernandez losing ground, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen was able to use this to his advantage to take over fourth from the Spaniard.

With Seewer in the lead, Gajser was looking fast though could not get close enough to the Swiss to execute an attack.

Fernandez meanwhile was looking to fight back and take his lost position from Vlaanderen who immediately went defensive to keep the Honda rider at bay.

In the end there was not big changes inside the top 10 as Seewer claimed his second race victory of the season. Gajser crossed the line in second ahead of Prado, Vlaanderen and Fernandez.

A 1-2 result gave Gajser the upper hand as he took his seventh overall victory of the season ahead of Seewer who made it two podiums on the bounce with second overall ahead of Prado who was third.

With Renaux out of the GP, Gajser now holds a 99-point lead in the championship standings ahead of Seewer and Prado who both move up.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It was good to get back to winning ways and taking another holeshot was a bonus too. I really enjoyed the track this weekend and I think that showed in my riding. I was fastest in every session I think and even had the fastest laps in both races, so to come away with the overall was the best way to end this event. Going one-two and extending my lead to over 100 points is more than I could have hoped for so I must thank the team and my girlfriend Špela, who’s birthday it was today for their support. We have all worked extremely hard and I couldn’t do it without the backing they give me.”

Jeremy Seewer – P2

“In the first moto today, I was a little bit frustrated because I couldn’t get Pauls (Jonass). I tried a few times but couldn’t quite close the gap. The second race, I knew I needed a good start, and I managed to pull the holeshot, which was my first of the season. And then I managed to put in one of my best rides of the season with good rhythm. I felt amazing on my bike and my fitness is good. Tim (Gajser) was strong all weekend, topping every session except for the second moto, so for me, that feels good, and now we have to keep going.”

Jorge Prado – P3

“It was an okay weekend. I did not expect to be on the box after the first moto! I was struggling a little bit, but we made some steps in a good direction and that helped me in that second moto. We need to keep working though, especially on tracks like this. I am looking forward to the next event in Indonesia. I will do everything possible to go there at one hundred percent.”

Rubén Fernández – P4

“It was a good weekend for me. I was feeling strong in Saturday’s qualifying race but I made a small mistake and had a slow-speed crash and lost quite a few positions. I managed to push hard and come back to seventh, which was OK. I didn’t have the best starts today, but I was feeling good with my riding. I finished in fifth place in both motos and this gave me fourth overall. My results have been solid recently and this is what we want to see so I’m happy.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“I’m feeling happy at my performance but I’m really tired this evening. I knew it would be a tough track. I had some good practice but I have only had nine-or-ten hours on the bike during the last two-and-a-half weeks and after six months out that is nothing. My speed is not that bad but I knew my fitness would be tough. On Saturday I already showed good speed and even more today but the opposition have their flow after half-a-season and I have to catch up. I got a really good start in the first moto and it was great to race up there with the front-three but after fifteen-twenty minutes I missed some physical condition. When I decided to come here I never expected to be able to finish fourth but I knew the second moto would be even tougher. I had another good jump but the rear wheel spun over the gate and the two guys either side of me closed me down immediately. I think I was around seventh most of the race. I’m really happy but really tired.“

Pauls Jonass – P6

“I am disappointed to miss the podium, of course. Getting on the podium is always the goal! I felt so good on my FC 450 all weekend. Even in the second moto, when I was coming through the field, my speed was really good. I am confident though. The speed is there, as is the feeling on the bike, and the team is working so hard.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P9

“It was a really tough weekend. I didn’t find my flow all weekend; I felt the track was pretty sketchy, but no excuses. My starts were also ‘off’ today and it’s pretty hard to fight back. Here it is more like ‘follow the leader.’ In the second race, I made a pass, but I am still really disappointed. It’s not where I should be, but what can I say? It just wasn’t my weekend.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P12

“I was not feeling one hundred percent this weekend, of course, because of the crash last week. I was really, really happy with the first race. I got into a rhythm and made no mistakes. I had a really good start in the second race, around fifth or sixth, but crashed in the second corner. I am disappointed about that, because I think that I could have been in the top eight. We will start training again now and get back to where we left off before the crash.”

MXGP Overall Result

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 22 47 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 20 25 45 3 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 14 20 34 4 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 16 16 32 5 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 18 14 32 6 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 22 8 30 7 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 13 15 28 8 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 9 18 27 9 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 11 13 24 10 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 12 10 22 11 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 10 11 21 12 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 15 2 17 13 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 6 9 15 14 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 7 7 14 15 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 0 12 12 16 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 8 4 12 17 Koch, Tom GER KTM 3 6 9 18 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 4 5 9 19 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 5 0 5 20 Monticelli, Ivo ITA HON 1 3 4 21 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KTM 2 0 2 22 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 0 1 1

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 485 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 384 3 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 366 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 365 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 330 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 304 7 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 252 8 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 250 9 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 229 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 227 11 Evans, M. AUS HON 175 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 174 13 Forato, A. ITA GAS 172 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 165 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 154 16 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 143 17 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 123 18 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 73 19 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 72 20 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 69 21 Koch, Tom GER KTM 53 22 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 32 23 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 32 24 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 32 25 Monticelli, I. ITA HON 31

MX2 Race 1

In MX2 race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who grabbed the Fox Holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant, Jan Pancar of TEM JP253 and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf went down in the start and was left with a lot of work to do as he started from the back of the field.

Benistant was pushing for the lead but briefly went off track, though managed to not to lose any positions. Geerts meanwhile began to push Pancar for the pass and shortly after, the Belgian was up to third.

Längenfelder then dropped back to fifth, as Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup caught onto the rear wheel of the German and began applying pressure. He made the pass and then also got around Pancar several laps later for fourth.

Vialle meanwhile was looking comfortable as he set the fastest lap of the race. This was quickly followed by a quick lap by Geerts who was looking to not to lose track of his championship, though he struggled to get around his teammate who was holding him up from getting to Vialle.

It took Geerts nine laps to pass Benistant and when he did that he was able to get his head down and focus on Vialle. He was able to take the gap down and in the final stages of the race we watched the pair battle it out for the win.

In the end, Vialle was able to keep calm and bring the win home in the opening heat, Geerts finished second ahead of Benistant, Haarup and Pancar.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, it was again Vialle who got the Fox Holeshot, but moments later Benistant was the leading rider as he made a quick move on the factory KTM rider. SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Andrea Adamo was next ahead of Geerts and Längenfelder.

Haarup made an early pass on Längenfelder for fifth, as Pancar faded to ninth after being got by F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo and de Wolf.

Geerts got around Adamo, and so did Längenfelder, as de Wolf dropped back to 11th,

While it looked like we had a French battle at the front on our hands, the race took a dramatic turn as Vialle stalled the bike and could not get it fired up again. After several tries, the Frenchman accepted defeated and walked back to the paddock. It was a costly moment for Vialle who lost the championship lead as a result.

At that point Benistant had clear track and was pulling away from his teammate. He was looking fast as he set several fastest laps of the race.

In the end, Benistant took the win ahead of Geerts, Haarup, Längenfelder and Horgmo.

A 2-1 result gave Benistant his first overall of the season, as Geerts settled for second ahead of Haarup who made his return to the box for the first time since Trentino.

A DNF for Vialle in race two hands Geerts the championship lead. The Belgian now has a 12-point lead over Vialle as Längenfelder remains third.

Thibault Benistant – P1

“My first GP win! I am really happy about this. I was riding really good all weekend, even though the first moto I was a little bit tight. I tried to stay with the guys, but they were going really fast, and I was not feeling really comfortable, so I finished P.3. I started second again in the second moto and tried to push directly. I managed this and took the victory. I really want to thank all the people in the background who we don’t see, but a lot of people are working with me and believe in me, so thanks to all of them.”

Jago Geerts – P2

“I am really happy with two second places today. I was not feeling great on the track all weekend, so the first heat came as a bit of a surprise that I had the speed to win. In the second heat, I didn’t have the best feeling on the track and struggled a little bit, but still managed to take the championship lead again, so overall, it was a positive weekend.”

Mikkel Haarup – P3

“That was so good for my confidence to come back onto the podium. I didn’t actually realise until the last lap that I was up there but I felt good all weekend and the entire team worked well; a big shout-out for them. I love this track and I was having fun out there; it has high speed, a good flow and I could charge through the pack both motos. And there were so many Danish fans out there; they were the best, making so much noise. I could hear them every lap; they were just great support so it was a real bonus to be able to give them a podium. Now I’m ready for more in Indonesia.“

Kevin Horgmo – P4

“Yesterday I made a silly mistake in Qualifying and hit the gate, but I felt good on the bike as I came from last to eighth and the set-up was good all weekend. I got pushed wide at turn one from that gate position today but I came from mid-pack both motos to sixth and fifth for fourth overall; I felt my riding was better than the result but that mistake at the gate yesterday cost me. Now to Indonesia; it will be a new experience for me and for sure it will be even hotter than here.”

Simon Langenfelder – P5

“I had a good start in the first race, but I just did not have the speed or rhythm. I had a small crash too and was not riding like myself after that. I turned it up a couple of laps into the second race and went from sixth to fourth. I stayed there, tried my best and was riding really well. For me, I was on the limit. The track was not easy and the pace is so high in MX2 right now. I am happy with that fourth place in moto two.”

Stephen Rubini – P8

“It’s such a shame that I had a crash in the qualifying race. I had good speed and felt strong. It was just a silly crash and unfortunately I broke the clutch lever so this made it tough and I qualified 14th. In the first race I still managed to get quite a good start and came around in ninth and still raced a good moto. I was strong but my final result didn’t show this so well. Then in the second race I started in around 15th place and came back to eighth at the finish which was again okay but I can do much better and I hope to show this at the next race in Indonesia.”

Tom Vialle – P9

“I really like the track in Germany and had a good connection right away that allowed me to win the qualifying race and then have the holeshot and control the first moto. I holeshotted the second race – my starts were really strong this weekend – and [Thibault] Benistant passed me on the first lap and I was quite settled in 2nd. Unfortunately, we had a small issue and could not finish. It cost us a few points but we’re doing really well and I know we’ll be able to answer and fight back very soon.”

Kay de Wolf – P11

“I crashed in the first turn in moto one; I was dead last and came back to eleventh. You do a lot of physical training when you are injured, but there is nothing that compares to riding a bike. I had an okay start in the second moto and passed some people. I hit a stone in a turn, tucked the front wheel and went back to eleventh. I just did my own thing in the last ten minutes.”

MX2 Overall Result

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 20 25 45 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 22 44 3 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 18 20 38 4 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 15 16 31 5 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 12 18 30 6 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 16 14 30 7 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 14 15 29 8 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 13 13 26 9 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 0 25 10 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 11 12 23 11 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 10 10 20 12 Farres, Guillem ESP KTM 8 11 19 13 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 9 9 18 14 Karssemakers, Kay NED KTM 7 7 14 15 Polak, Petr CZE HON 5 8 13 16 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 4 6 10 17 Stauffer, Marcel AUT KTM 6 4 10 18 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 3 5 8 19 Greutmann, Nico GER HUS 0 3 3 20 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 0 2 2 21 Ludwig, Noah GER KTM 1 1 2 22 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 2 0 2

MX2 Standings