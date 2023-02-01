Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test

The track had started to clean up a little by the time the Superbikes rolled out for their second session of the day at around 1710 on Wednesday evening at Sydney Motorsports Park.

Lachlan Epis was the early pacesetter before Troy Herfoss stole his thunder halfway through the session. Broc Pearson then split the pair of them after dropping in a 1m31.354 on the DesmoSport Ducati and with seven-minutes remaining lots of red sectors started popping up on the timing monitors.

Cru Halliday the first man into the 1m30s, a 1m30.823 on his seventh lap of the session but Herfoss responded with a 1m30.637 to go top once again. Halliday was having none of that and pipped Herfoss for P1 by a whisker, a 1m30.607. Epis also improved to 1m30.780.

Senna Agius then got wound up, his pace a 1m30.881 on his ninth lap while Herfoss lowered the benchmark once again, 1m30.594.

With two-minutes to run it was Honda, Yamaha, BMW, Honda, Ducati, Ducati, BMW.

It looked as though that is how it would remain but Waters then nudged Herfoss out of P1 by two-thousandths on his final flying lap after the chequered flag. The McMartin Racing Ducati man had come in for some fork tweaks just before laying down that marker.

Arthur Sissis missed out on the second session as they tried to fix the bike problems that plagued them in the opening session.

There are still two sessions for each category to run this evening with action scheduled to take place under lights right through until 2210 tonight at SMP.

Superbike Session Two Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Josh WATERS (VIC) Ducati V4R 1:30.592 2 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:30.594 3 Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:30.607 4 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:30.780 5 Senna AGIUS (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:30.881 6 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Ducati V4R 1:31.354 7 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW M RR 1:31.472 8 Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:31.489 9 Mike JONES (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:31.662 10 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda CBR RR 1:34.018 11 Paris HARDWICK (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:34.927 12 Dominic DE LEON (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:36.566 13 Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:36.920 14 Josh SODERLAND (NSW) Ducati V4R 1:37.435 15 Nick MARSH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:37.445 16 Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:39.172 17 Michael KEMP (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:40.965

Michelin Supersport / SuperTwins Session Two

Pos Rider Class Bike F.Lap 1 Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.788 2 Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.512 3 John LYTRAS (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.056 4 Thomas BRAMICH (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.231 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.445 6 Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.680 7 Ty LYNCH (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.752 8 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.964 9 Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.017 10 Hayden NELSON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.037 11 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.085 12 Sean CONDON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.116 13 Dallas SKEER (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.367 14 Ben BAKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.646 15 Jack FAVELLE (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:37.388 16 Reece OUGHTRED (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.897 17 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:39.112 18 Luca DURNING (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.332 19 Simone BOLDRINI (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.633 20 Noel MAHON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:40.094 21 Brian BOLSTER (NSW) ST Suzuki SV 1:45.420 22 Dan HUGHES (WA) ST Yamaha YZF-R7 1:48.768

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Session Two

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Cameron SWAIN (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.858 2 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) Kawasaki Ninja 1:46.410 3 Brandon DEMMERY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.660 4 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.348 5 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.910 6 Luke JHONSTON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.094 7 Steve SFORZIN (VIC) Kawasaki Ninja 1:48.323 8 Sam PEZZETTA (SA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.579 9 Cooper ROWNTREE (SA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.852 10 Henry SNELL (QLD) 1:48.945 11 Brodie GAWITH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:49.232 12 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:49.390 13 Casey MIDDLETON (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:49.406 14 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki Ninja 1:50.992 15 Tara MORRISON (SA) Kawasaki Ninja 1:51.941 16 Daley MILLS (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:52.415 17 Abbie CAMERON (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:52.795 18 Calvin MOYLAN (WA) Kawasaki Ninja 1:54.207 19 Will NASSIF (NSW) Kawasaki Ninja 1:55.180

Moto3 Session Two

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW) 1:40.747 2 Carter THOMPSON (NSW) Honda NSR 250 1:40.783 3 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 1:42.083 4 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) Honda NSR 250 1:47.821

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Session Two

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.430 2 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.778 3 Riley NAUTA (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.815 4 Sam DRANE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.675 5 Rikki HENRY (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.867 6 Nixon FROST (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.500 7 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.537 8 Jake PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.622 9 Alexander CODEY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.832 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.003 11 John PELGRAVE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.794 12 Jed FYFFE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.587 13 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:06.002 14 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:06.036 15 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:07.479 16 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:07.812 17 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:08.985 18 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:09.694 19 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:10.389 20 Rossi McADAM (WA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:13.193

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule Wednesday, February 1 12.00 13.00 Sign-On (All Classes) Sign-On 60 mins 12.00 13.00 Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks Technical 60 mins 13.00 13.20 Riders Briefing (ALL) Briefing 1 20 mins 14.00 14.15 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 14.20 14.45 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 14.50 15.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 15.20 15.45 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 16.10 16.35 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 16.40 17.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 17.10 17.35 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 17.35 18.30 Dinner Break – ASBK Media 55 mins 18.30 18.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 18.50 19.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 19.20 19.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 19.50 19.55 Lighting System – Safety Check 5 mins 19.55 20.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 20.25 20.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 20.45 21.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 21.15 21.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 21.45 22.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins Thursday, February 2 8.30 8.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 8.50 9.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 9.20 9.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 9.50 10.15 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 10.20 10.35 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 10.40 11.05 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 11.10 11.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 11.40 12.05 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 12.05 12.35 Lunch 30 mins 12.35 12.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 12.55 13.20 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 13.25 13.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 13.55 14.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 14.25 14.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 14.45 15.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 15.15 15.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 15.45 16.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins 16.10 17.00 All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm Pitlane 50 mins All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)

