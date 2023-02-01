Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Superbike Session Two
The track had started to clean up a little by the time the Superbikes rolled out for their second session of the day at around 1710 on Wednesday evening at Sydney Motorsports Park.
Lachlan Epis was the early pacesetter before Troy Herfoss stole his thunder halfway through the session. Broc Pearson then split the pair of them after dropping in a 1m31.354 on the DesmoSport Ducati and with seven-minutes remaining lots of red sectors started popping up on the timing monitors.
Cru Halliday the first man into the 1m30s, a 1m30.823 on his seventh lap of the session but Herfoss responded with a 1m30.637 to go top once again. Halliday was having none of that and pipped Herfoss for P1 by a whisker, a 1m30.607. Epis also improved to 1m30.780.
Senna Agius then got wound up, his pace a 1m30.881 on his ninth lap while Herfoss lowered the benchmark once again, 1m30.594.
With two-minutes to run it was Honda, Yamaha, BMW, Honda, Ducati, Ducati, BMW.
It looked as though that is how it would remain but Waters then nudged Herfoss out of P1 by two-thousandths on his final flying lap after the chequered flag. The McMartin Racing Ducati man had come in for some fork tweaks just before laying down that marker.
Arthur Sissis missed out on the second session as they tried to fix the bike problems that plagued them in the opening session.
There are still two sessions for each category to run this evening with action scheduled to take place under lights right through until 2210 tonight at SMP.
Superbike Session Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Josh WATERS (VIC)
|Ducati V4R
|1:30.592
|2
|Troy HERFOSS (QLD)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.594
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:30.607
|4
|Lachlan EPIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:30.780
|5
|Senna AGIUS (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.881
|6
|Broc PEARSON (QLD)
|Ducati V4R
|1:31.354
|7
|Ted COLLINS (VIC)
|BMW M RR
|1:31.472
|8
|Max STAUFFER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:31.489
|9
|Mike JONES (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:31.662
|10
|Mark CHIODO (VIC)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:34.018
|11
|Paris HARDWICK (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:34.927
|12
|Dominic DE LEON (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:36.566
|13
|Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:36.920
|14
|Josh SODERLAND (NSW)
|Ducati V4R
|1:37.435
|15
|Nick MARSH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:37.445
|16
|Michael EDWARDS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:39.172
|17
|Michael KEMP (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:40.965
Michelin Supersport / SuperTwins Session Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.788
|2
|Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.512
|3
|John LYTRAS (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.056
|4
|Thomas BRAMICH (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.231
|5
|Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.445
|6
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.680
|7
|Ty LYNCH (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.752
|8
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.964
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.017
|10
|Hayden NELSON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.037
|11
|Scott NICHOLSON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.085
|12
|Sean CONDON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.116
|13
|Dallas SKEER (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.367
|14
|Ben BAKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.646
|15
|Jack FAVELLE (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:37.388
|16
|Reece OUGHTRED (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.897
|17
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:39.112
|18
|Luca DURNING (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.332
|19
|Simone BOLDRINI (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.633
|20
|Noel MAHON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:40.094
|21
|Brian BOLSTER (NSW)
|ST
|Suzuki SV
|1:45.420
|22
|Dan HUGHES (WA)
|ST
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|1:48.768
Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Session Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.858
|2
|Joshua NEWMAN (NSW)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:46.410
|3
|Brandon DEMMERY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.660
|4
|Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.348
|5
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.910
|6
|Luke JHONSTON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.094
|7
|Steve SFORZIN (VIC)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:48.323
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.579
|9
|Cooper ROWNTREE (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.852
|10
|Henry SNELL (QLD)
|1:48.945
|11
|Brodie GAWITH (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:49.232
|12
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:49.390
|13
|Casey MIDDLETON (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:49.406
|14
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:50.992
|15
|Tara MORRISON (SA)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:51.941
|16
|Daley MILLS (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:52.415
|17
|Abbie CAMERON (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:52.795
|18
|Calvin MOYLAN (WA)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:54.207
|19
|Will NASSIF (NSW)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:55.180
Moto3 Session Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW)
|1:40.747
|2
|Carter THOMPSON (NSW)
|Honda NSR 250
|1:40.783
|3
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|1:42.083
|4
|Hudson THOMPSON (NSW)
|Honda NSR 250
|1:47.821
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Session Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.430
|2
|Hunter CORNEY (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.778
|3
|Riley NAUTA (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.815
|4
|Sam DRANE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.675
|5
|Rikki HENRY (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.867
|6
|Nixon FROST (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.500
|7
|Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.537
|8
|Jake PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.622
|9
|Alexander CODEY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.832
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.003
|11
|John PELGRAVE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.794
|12
|Jed FYFFE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.587
|13
|Oscar LEWIS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:06.002
|14
|Ethan JOHNSON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:06.036
|15
|Archie SCHMIDT (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:07.479
|16
|Hunter CHARLETT (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:07.812
|17
|Haydn FORDYCE (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:08.985
|18
|Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:09.694
|19
|Elijah ANDREW (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:10.389
|20
|Rossi McADAM (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:13.193
Official Schedule
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule
|Wednesday, February 1
|12.00
|13.00
|Sign-On (All Classes)
|Sign-On
|60 mins
|12.00
|13.00
|Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks
|Technical
|60 mins
|13.00
|13.20
|Riders Briefing (ALL)
|Briefing 1
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|14.20
|14.45
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|14.50
|15.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.20
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|16.10
|16.35
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|16.40
|17.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.10
|17.35
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.35
|18.30
|Dinner Break – ASBK Media
|55 mins
|18.30
|18.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|18.50
|19.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.20
|19.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.50
|19.55
|Lighting System – Safety Check
|5 mins
|19.55
|20.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|20.25
|20.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|20.45
|21.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.15
|21.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.45
|22.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|Thursday, February 2
|8.30
|8.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|8.50
|9.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.20
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|10.40
|11.05
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.10
|11.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.40
|12.05
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|12.05
|12.35
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|12.55
|13.20
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.25
|13.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|14.25
|14.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.15
|15.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.45
|16.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|16.10
|17.00
|All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm
|Pitlane
|50 mins
|All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3