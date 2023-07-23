2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship
Bridgeport Half-Mile
Tom Drane has claimed another win – his third – this time at the Bridgeport Half-Mile – alongside Estenson Racing Yamaha teammate Trevor Brunner, with Max Whale rounding out the podium.
After dominating his heat and Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge, the young Aussie came into the Main Event as the strong favorite to end the evening atop the box. And while that ultimately proved true, he had to earn it.
Drane found himself mired in fifth following a less than ideal opening lap. He then had to work to erase the gap and systematically fight his way through Jared Lowe (No. 63 Mission Foods/Helmet House Honda CRF450R), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450), and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) before finally shifting his sights to the race-long leader.
That happened to be his teammate, Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), who had pulled more than a second on the field in his bid to secure a first win of the season.
Drane pushed Brunner’s hope back at least another weekend. He reeled in his Estenson Racing stablemate and then threw a series of slide jobs at him before finally overhauling him in a pass that saw the two make contact mid-corner.
Once out front, the Drane freight train continued full steam ahead and he took the checkered flag with nearly a second in hand.
Tom Drane
“I was just working the whole race, trying to catch up. And then right towards the end I got close enough to make the move – I didn’t mean to run into him, but that’s just racing. I can’t thank the whole team for all the work they put in throughout the day. Their work makes this all possible. I’m going to keep it going, keep the confidence up, and go into the next race just like this one.”
Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) made it two Aussies in the top three, finishing off his charge up from seventh with a last-corner overtake of Saathoff to steal away the final spot on the podium.
Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) executed an impressive climb of his own, battling his way from the LCQ and an early 13th-place position to round out the top five.
Lowe’s run up through the field came at the expense of reigning class champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), who was a tick off his usual form most of the night.
The Red Bull KTM star finished sixth after winning the previous three races. But despite the minor dip in form, Kopp still boasts a commanding championship lead, which now stands at 45 points (255-210) over Saathoff. Brunner is a close third with 208 points, while the surging Drane has closed to within striking distance of second as well at 207.
AFT Singles Main Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|26 Laps
|25
|2
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|0.827
|21
|3
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1.930
|18
|4
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|2.005
|16
|5
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|3.156
|15
|6
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5.214
|14
|7
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|5.254
|13
|8
|Chad Cose
|Husqvarna FC450
|6.230
|12
|9
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|6.667
|11
|10
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7.367
|10
|11
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8.399
|9
|12
|Dalton Gauthier
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8.950
|8
|13
|Cole Zabala
|Honda CRF450R
|9.515
|7
|14
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|9.700
|6
|15
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|12.202
|5
|16
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC450
|12.326
|4
|17
|Justin Jones
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13.650
|3
|18
|Damon Ream
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15.721
|2
|19
|Aidan Brown
|Honda CRF450R
|25 Laps
|1
AFT Singles Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|255
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|210
|3
|Trevor Brunner
|208
|4
|Tom Drane
|207
|5
|Trent Lowe
|196
|6
|Max Whale
|196
|7
|Dalton Gauthier
|187
|8
|Morgen Mischler
|142
|9
|James Ott
|127
|10
|Chad Cose
|123
|11
|Travis Petton IV
|78
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|69
|13
|Jared Lowe
|66
|14
|Cole Zabala
|64
|15
|Aidan RoosEvans
|62
|16
|Tarren Santero
|58
|17
|Justin Jones
|55
|18
|Hunter Bauer
|49
|19
|Logan Eisenhard
|40
|20
|Andrew Luker
|36
|21
|Cole Frederickson
|22
|22
|Dan Bromley
|22
|23
|Declan Bender
|21
|24
|Hayden Gillim
|14
|25
|Landen Smith
|13
|26
|Jordan Jean
|12
|27
|Clarke Morian V
|12
|28
|Tyler Raggio
|11
|29
|Tanner Dean
|9
|30
|Kevin Stollings
|8
|31
|Scooter Vernon
|8
|32
|Bronson Pearce
|6
|33
|Jacob Vanderkooi
|4
|34
|Olin Kissler
|4
|35
|Gerard Bailo
|2
|36
|Damon Ream
|2
|37
|Aidan Brown
|1
Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle
Rising star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) claimed a cathartic victory in the Drag Specialties Bridgeport Half-Mile as Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made an unforgettable debut at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey.
Daniels’ triumph came by a scant 0.095 seconds over his Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle title rival, Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750), with JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) all in contention for a win.
The victory couldn’t have been better timed for the Estenson Racing ace, as he simultaneously halted Mees’ momentum and reclaimed the title lead, if only by two points (280-278). The outcome was arguably even more important for his psyche after he’d wound up second in a series of prior head-to-head matchups with the legendary rider.
Mees, who controlled the middle portion of the race after getting past early leader Beach, was unable to drop the pack the way he did last time out. That’s in part due to the fact that Beach, Daniels, and Fisher – all desperate to prevent that escape from transpiring – continued to attempt to slide underneath Mees. Those attempts would occasionally see a rider other than Mees sneak into first momentarily but never in a way that the lead change stuck.
That is until Daniels worked out a high line that allowed him to roll through the corners and power down the straights. That line eventually allowed him to storm past Mees and immediately open a small advantage.
But the cagey Mees adapted and closed back in for one last strike. That came in the race’s final corner, where the champ attempted a slide up on the leader’s flank, but Daniels kept it pinned and held Mees at bay by just fractions of a second at the line.
The win was Daniels’ first-ever Half-Mile triumph in the premier class, moving him to within a TT win of the Grand Slam. It also saw him up his season-long podium streak to 13 in the process.
Dallas Daniels
“It’s been one heckuva year. These Half-Miles are kind of the kryptonite for the Yamaha and for me on a twin. I remember on the 450, I won like six Half-Miles in a row in 2020, but when I got on a twin, it was kind of difficult. Jared has just been kicking our butt. He won every Mile and almost all the Half-Miles. This is his forte right here. I had to reach back and grab that one. I was so nervous. That top – you’ve really got to roll it. It’s all about momentum. For a couple laps, I was just trying to get in the lead so I could do it. I knew once I cleared their front, I could roll. It just feels so good. It’s so awesome.”
Beach, Fisher, and Robinson finished third through fifth, respectively, with Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke) leading the second half of the top-ten in sixth.
Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) came home in seventh, followed by Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), and Cameron Smith (No. 34 Martin Trucking/Fredericktown Yamaha MT-07).
SuperTwins Main Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|32 Laps
|25
|2
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|0.095
|21
|3
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.423
|18
|4
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|0.812
|16
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|2.224
|15
|6
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|3.282
|14
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|6.885
|13
|8
|Henry Wiles
|Indian FTR750
|9.659
|12
|9
|Ben Lowe
|Indian FTR750
|10.517
|11
|10
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|10.799
|10
|11
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|14.594
|9
|12
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|14.624
|8
|13
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|15.518
|7
|14
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|16.496
|6
|15
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|31 Laps
|5
|16
|Jordan Harris
|KTM 790 Duke
|18.137
|4
|17
|Billy Ross
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|24 Laps
|3
|18
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|18 Laps
|2
|19
|Ryan Wells
|Royal Enfield 650
|7 Laps
|1
SuperTwins Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|280
|2
|Jared Mees
|278
|3
|Briar Bauman
|222
|4
|JD Beach
|210
|5
|Davis Fisher
|182
|6
|Brandon Robinson
|176
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|158
|8
|Bronson Bauman
|140
|9
|Kolby Carlile
|127
|10
|Ben Lowe
|118
|11
|Johnny Lewis
|102
|12
|Dan Bromley
|71
|13
|Billy Ross
|58
|14
|Cameron Smith
|47
|15
|Henry Wiles
|42
|16
|Jeffery Lowery
|41
|17
|Sammy Halbert
|40
|18
|Kasey Sciscoe
|40
|19
|Ryan Wells
|35
|20
|Kayl Kolkman
|27
|21
|Nick Armstrong
|21
|22
|Brandon Price
|19
|23
|Michael Hill
|18
|24
|Jesse Janisch
|14
|25
|Jordan Harris
|13
|26
|Cody Johncox
|13
|27
|Kevin Stollings
|12
|28
|Jimmy McAllister
|12
|29
|Shelby Miller
|11
|30
|Scooter Vernon
|11
|31
|Andrew DiBrino
|8
|32
|Mitch Harvat
|7
|33
|Michael Rush
|6
|34
|Jeremiah Duffy
|6
|35
|Gary Ketchum
|5
|36
|Garret Wilson
|2
|37
|Brandon Newman
|1
Next Up
The stars of Progressive American Flat Track will next tackle one of the most renowned races in two-wheel motorsport with this year’s edition of the famed SC2 Peoria TT at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Peoria, Illinois, on Sunday, July 30.