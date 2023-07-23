2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Bridgeport Half-Mile

Tom Drane has claimed another win – his third – this time at the Bridgeport Half-Mile – alongside Estenson Racing Yamaha teammate Trevor Brunner, with Max Whale rounding out the podium.

After dominating his heat and Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge, the young Aussie came into the Main Event as the strong favorite to end the evening atop the box. And while that ultimately proved true, he had to earn it.

Drane found himself mired in fifth following a less than ideal opening lap. He then had to work to erase the gap and systematically fight his way through Jared Lowe (No. 63 Mission Foods/Helmet House Honda CRF450R), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450), and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) before finally shifting his sights to the race-long leader.

That happened to be his teammate, Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), who had pulled more than a second on the field in his bid to secure a first win of the season.

Drane pushed Brunner’s hope back at least another weekend. He reeled in his Estenson Racing stablemate and then threw a series of slide jobs at him before finally overhauling him in a pass that saw the two make contact mid-corner.

Once out front, the Drane freight train continued full steam ahead and he took the checkered flag with nearly a second in hand.

Tom Drane

“I was just working the whole race, trying to catch up. And then right towards the end I got close enough to make the move – I didn’t mean to run into him, but that’s just racing. I can’t thank the whole team for all the work they put in throughout the day. Their work makes this all possible. I’m going to keep it going, keep the confidence up, and go into the next race just like this one.”

Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) made it two Aussies in the top three, finishing off his charge up from seventh with a last-corner overtake of Saathoff to steal away the final spot on the podium.

Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) executed an impressive climb of his own, battling his way from the LCQ and an early 13th-place position to round out the top five.

Lowe’s run up through the field came at the expense of reigning class champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), who was a tick off his usual form most of the night.

The Red Bull KTM star finished sixth after winning the previous three races. But despite the minor dip in form, Kopp still boasts a commanding championship lead, which now stands at 45 points (255-210) over Saathoff. Brunner is a close third with 208 points, while the surging Drane has closed to within striking distance of second as well at 207.

AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 26 Laps 25 2 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 0.827 21 3 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 1.930 18 4 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 2.005 16 5 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 3.156 15 6 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 5.214 14 7 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 5.254 13 8 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 6.230 12 9 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 6.667 11 10 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 7.367 10 11 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 8.399 9 12 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 8.950 8 13 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 9.515 7 14 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 9.700 6 15 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 12.202 5 16 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 12.326 4 17 Justin Jones KTM 450 SX-F 13.650 3 18 Damon Ream KTM 450 SX-F 15.721 2 19 Aidan Brown Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 255 2 Chase Saathoff 210 3 Trevor Brunner 208 4 Tom Drane 207 5 Trent Lowe 196 6 Max Whale 196 7 Dalton Gauthier 187 8 Morgen Mischler 142 9 James Ott 127 10 Chad Cose 123 11 Travis Petton IV 78 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman 69 13 Jared Lowe 66 14 Cole Zabala 64 15 Aidan RoosEvans 62 16 Tarren Santero 58 17 Justin Jones 55 18 Hunter Bauer 49 19 Logan Eisenhard 40 20 Andrew Luker 36 21 Cole Frederickson 22 22 Dan Bromley 22 23 Declan Bender 21 24 Hayden Gillim 14 25 Landen Smith 13 26 Jordan Jean 12 27 Clarke Morian V 12 28 Tyler Raggio 11 29 Tanner Dean 9 30 Kevin Stollings 8 31 Scooter Vernon 8 32 Bronson Pearce 6 33 Jacob Vanderkooi 4 34 Olin Kissler 4 35 Gerard Bailo 2 36 Damon Ream 2 37 Aidan Brown 1

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Rising star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) claimed a cathartic victory in the Drag Specialties Bridgeport Half-Mile as Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made an unforgettable debut at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

Daniels’ triumph came by a scant 0.095 seconds over his Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle title rival, Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750), with JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) all in contention for a win.

The victory couldn’t have been better timed for the Estenson Racing ace, as he simultaneously halted Mees’ momentum and reclaimed the title lead, if only by two points (280-278). The outcome was arguably even more important for his psyche after he’d wound up second in a series of prior head-to-head matchups with the legendary rider.

Mees, who controlled the middle portion of the race after getting past early leader Beach, was unable to drop the pack the way he did last time out. That’s in part due to the fact that Beach, Daniels, and Fisher – all desperate to prevent that escape from transpiring – continued to attempt to slide underneath Mees. Those attempts would occasionally see a rider other than Mees sneak into first momentarily but never in a way that the lead change stuck.

That is until Daniels worked out a high line that allowed him to roll through the corners and power down the straights. That line eventually allowed him to storm past Mees and immediately open a small advantage.

But the cagey Mees adapted and closed back in for one last strike. That came in the race’s final corner, where the champ attempted a slide up on the leader’s flank, but Daniels kept it pinned and held Mees at bay by just fractions of a second at the line.

The win was Daniels’ first-ever Half-Mile triumph in the premier class, moving him to within a TT win of the Grand Slam. It also saw him up his season-long podium streak to 13 in the process.

Dallas Daniels

“It’s been one heckuva year. These Half-Miles are kind of the kryptonite for the Yamaha and for me on a twin. I remember on the 450, I won like six Half-Miles in a row in 2020, but when I got on a twin, it was kind of difficult. Jared has just been kicking our butt. He won every Mile and almost all the Half-Miles. This is his forte right here. I had to reach back and grab that one. I was so nervous. That top – you’ve really got to roll it. It’s all about momentum. For a couple laps, I was just trying to get in the lead so I could do it. I knew once I cleared their front, I could roll. It just feels so good. It’s so awesome.”

Beach, Fisher, and Robinson finished third through fifth, respectively, with Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke) leading the second half of the top-ten in sixth.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) came home in seventh, followed by Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), and Cameron Smith (No. 34 Martin Trucking/Fredericktown Yamaha MT-07).

SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 32 Laps 25 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 0.095 21 3 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 0.423 18 4 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 0.812 16 5 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 2.224 15 6 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 3.282 14 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 6.885 13 8 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 9.659 12 9 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 10.517 11 10 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 10.799 10 11 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 14.594 9 12 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 14.624 8 13 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 15.518 7 14 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 16.496 6 15 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 31 Laps 5 16 Jordan Harris KTM 790 Duke 18.137 4 17 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 24 Laps 3 18 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 18 Laps 2 19 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 7 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 280 2 Jared Mees 278 3 Briar Bauman 222 4 JD Beach 210 5 Davis Fisher 182 6 Brandon Robinson 176 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 158 8 Bronson Bauman 140 9 Kolby Carlile 127 10 Ben Lowe 118 11 Johnny Lewis 102 12 Dan Bromley 71 13 Billy Ross 58 14 Cameron Smith 47 15 Henry Wiles 42 16 Jeffery Lowery 41 17 Sammy Halbert 40 18 Kasey Sciscoe 40 19 Ryan Wells 35 20 Kayl Kolkman 27 21 Nick Armstrong 21 22 Brandon Price 19 23 Michael Hill 18 24 Jesse Janisch 14 25 Jordan Harris 13 26 Cody Johncox 13 27 Kevin Stollings 12 28 Jimmy McAllister 12 29 Shelby Miller 11 30 Scooter Vernon 11 31 Andrew DiBrino 8 32 Mitch Harvat 7 33 Michael Rush 6 34 Jeremiah Duffy 6 35 Gary Ketchum 5 36 Garret Wilson 2 37 Brandon Newman 1

Next Up

The stars of Progressive American Flat Track will next tackle one of the most renowned races in two-wheel motorsport with this year’s edition of the famed SC2 Peoria TT at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Peoria, Illinois, on Sunday, July 30.