2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Nine – Daytona Supercross

Images by Jeff Kardas

Racing began Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway with heat events – two apiece for the 450SX and 250SX classes with each heat sending nine drivers to the main events. Cooper Webb took the 450 Heat 1 win from Plessinger and Barcia, with Sexton completing the top four. Heat 2 saw Ken Roczen fastest, ahead of Stewart and Eli Tomac, with Musquin fourth.

In the Last Chance Qualifier, Dean Wilson was fastest, just 0.434s faster than Oldenburg, with Cade Clason third.

In the Main Event, Colorado’s Eli Tomac took the 450 win aboard his Kawasaki, leaving him equal with the Greatest of All Time Ricky Carmichael on his fifth win at the Daytona Supercross, with his other titles in 2016, ’17, ’19 and ‘20. Tomac led from the first lap in the 20-minute/plus one lap race to take home the victory.

Eli Tomac – P1

“That was fun! I always enjoy riding at Daytona and it’s always been good to me. I was pretty strategic when picking my gate in the main because I was watching the other class and heat races and realized the inside might be my best shot at getting up front, which is exactly what I did. I fought for it too. Once I got out front, I wasn’t looking back. We’re still in this championship, so I’m not going down without a fight. I think we’ve found a good groove and I’m looking forward to our next stop in Dallas. I’m grateful for all the hard work and support from my entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team, I couldn’t have done this without them, especially five times!”

2019 champion Cooper Webb, from nearby Clermont, Fla., finished second, with Aaron Plessinger third – his first career podium finish. Ken Roczen, still looking for his first Daytona triumph, was fourth.

Webb engaged in a close battle for second before dropping back to third four laps in, but he kept his eyes on the prize as he diligently worked his way through the next 14 laps. Webb put on a valiant last-lap charge to overtake second just before the checkers, regulating Plessinger to the final spot on the podium in his stead.

Cooper Webb – P2

“It was a great night. I was trying to hang with Eli but he was hauling butt. I definitely rode pretty tight that Main Event but is what it is, I put my head down there at the end and made some good lap times and I was able to get AP there at the end, which was nice to get another podium tonight. It’s always fun coming to Daytona, it’s always a great event.”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“This is definitely a monkey off my back, for sure. Going back to Daytona two years ago, I was lying in the emergency room with a shattered heel and not too sure what was going to happen after that, so to come here and rebound like I just did, it’s crazy. I’m speechless. I felt like I had more to give on the last couple of laps, but a podium is a podium and I’ll take what I can get. I feel like it’s going to come a little bit easier now. The track was so gnarly, with the black sand and then beach sand and all the ruts. Some of the transitions of the jumps had such big kickers on them. It was crazy. It was a long race, but we ended up on the podium, and that’s all I can ask for right now. I just want to give a shout-out to these guys for working their butts off and believing in me. We’re going to keep going.”

Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen rode well in qualifying and topped the first 450SX heat race, but when the gate dropped for the main event, he suffered a poor start and had to work his way through the pack. The German eventually settled into a three-way battle with Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac, and although he made an attempt for third near the end, he couldn’t complete the pass before the checkered flag and had to settle for fourth.

Ken Roczen – P4

“Orlando 2 was a good night for us, even though it may not look like it on paper. I felt really good in the heat race, getting the hoelshot and first gate pick in the main event. The 250 riders were racing, and as soon as they moved the Tuff Blocks, I noticed that my rut was actually very rough and had a big kicker in it. As the gate dropped, I fed my clutch and my front wheel just hit that kicker dead on and my front popped up and really messed me up. I went around the first turn in 22nd, and by the first segment I clocked in at 17th position. I really had to do some work, and then I got behind [Eli] Tomac and [Justin] Barcia. I definitely had more speed, but I just couldn’t quite make the pass happen right away. Once I got by Tomac, I tried to reel in Barcia but just didn’t have enough time, so ended up getting fourth. I felt like I was riding really well, even though I always had someone in front of me. Ideally, if I could’ve made a couple of passes to have a clear lap, I could’ve really put in some good time, but that just wasn’t in the cards tonight. We did some damage control and came in fourth and I’m really looking forward to Daytona. I’ve always wanted to win that round, so I’m going to put all my focus on that.”

Malcom Stewart was a more distant fifth, trailing Roczen by almost 3s, before an even larger gap back to Justin Barcia in sixth, followed by Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Justin Boggle and Dean Wilson. Dylan Ferrandis was just outside the top ten in 11th.

Malcolm Stewart – P5

“Daytona is one of the tracks I struggle on, so to get a top-five tonight was a good deal. The fact that I rode really well and made it happen is a big confidence booster, especially since we’ve got three more races in Atlanta that are kind of similar to this. I just want to give a shout-out to my teammate, Aaron Plessinger, who got a podium. That was a good one for him. Also, we got two Yamahas in the top five tonight. I think that’s a good stepping stone for us. We’re just going to keep digging, keep having fun, and enjoying the moment. We’ve made a few mistakes, but we’re sitting fifth overall in points. The podium’s coming. We’re getting closer and closer.”

Justin Barcia – P6

“Daytona was a tough day. I kind of struggled with the track a bit and trying to find the comfort, which unfortunately didn’t happen. I’m going back to California this week to do some work, get more comfortable so we can head into Texas and crush it. I’m definitely not pleased with the results today so I’m trying to put this one in the past, move forward and regroup next week to come out swinging in the next three races, I’m looking forward to it.”

Jason Anderson – P7

“My night was pretty mediocre all around. I was P7 in qualifying today and in the heat race, I fell in the first turn and got up to eighth. That gate position didn’t put me in a good spot for the main but I made it up to seventh and that’s where I ended up.”

Dean Wilson – P10

“My night was a bit eventful. I was in qualifying position in the heat race and I tried to make a pass in the last corner and crashed in the rhythm section before the finish, so I had to go to the LCQ. I was far outside gate in the main and didn’t get a good start at all but I just plugged away and ended up with a top-10. It’s not great but it’s a starting point and we’ll just try to build and get better from there.”

Ken Roczen currently holds the lead in the 450SX, although that’s only by two points from Cooper Webb, 199-197. Eli Tomac sits a more distance third on 175-points, while Justin Barcia and Malcom Steward are fourth and fifth respectively, on 153 and 143-points. Musquin, Plessinger, Osborne, Ferrandis and Cianciarulo complete the top 10.

Muc-Off Honda Racing’s Justin Brayton unfortunately had to sit out at Daytona, continuing to recover from a lingering injury sustained following a practice crash, as a result Mitchell Oldenburg stepped in for Brayton again.

Justin Brayton – Injured

“I was really hoping to be back for Daytona so I am pretty bummed to not be racing this weekend, it wasn’t an easy decision. I know we are capable of another podium, repeating our performance in Houston is my focus, but I can’t compete at this level when I am not 100%. I know people watched me compete last week in a car race but racing supercross is a whole other thing, our bodies really take a beating over the course of the night. Turning a steering wheel is so different to hitting whoops and my chest hasn’t fully recovered so I need to make sure it does so I can get the results my team deserves.”

2021 AMA SX Round Nine – Daytona 450 Results