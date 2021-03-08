2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Nine – Daytona Supercross
Images by Jeff Kardas
Racing began Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway with heat events – two apiece for the 450SX and 250SX classes with each heat sending nine drivers to the main events. Cooper Webb took the 450 Heat 1 win from Plessinger and Barcia, with Sexton completing the top four. Heat 2 saw Ken Roczen fastest, ahead of Stewart and Eli Tomac, with Musquin fourth.
In the Last Chance Qualifier, Dean Wilson was fastest, just 0.434s faster than Oldenburg, with Cade Clason third.
In the Main Event, Colorado’s Eli Tomac took the 450 win aboard his Kawasaki, leaving him equal with the Greatest of All Time Ricky Carmichael on his fifth win at the Daytona Supercross, with his other titles in 2016, ’17, ’19 and ‘20. Tomac led from the first lap in the 20-minute/plus one lap race to take home the victory.
Eli Tomac – P1
“That was fun! I always enjoy riding at Daytona and it’s always been good to me. I was pretty strategic when picking my gate in the main because I was watching the other class and heat races and realized the inside might be my best shot at getting up front, which is exactly what I did. I fought for it too. Once I got out front, I wasn’t looking back. We’re still in this championship, so I’m not going down without a fight. I think we’ve found a good groove and I’m looking forward to our next stop in Dallas. I’m grateful for all the hard work and support from my entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team, I couldn’t have done this without them, especially five times!”
2019 champion Cooper Webb, from nearby Clermont, Fla., finished second, with Aaron Plessinger third – his first career podium finish. Ken Roczen, still looking for his first Daytona triumph, was fourth.
Webb engaged in a close battle for second before dropping back to third four laps in, but he kept his eyes on the prize as he diligently worked his way through the next 14 laps. Webb put on a valiant last-lap charge to overtake second just before the checkers, regulating Plessinger to the final spot on the podium in his stead.
Cooper Webb – P2
“It was a great night. I was trying to hang with Eli but he was hauling butt. I definitely rode pretty tight that Main Event but is what it is, I put my head down there at the end and made some good lap times and I was able to get AP there at the end, which was nice to get another podium tonight. It’s always fun coming to Daytona, it’s always a great event.”
Aaron Plessinger – P3
“This is definitely a monkey off my back, for sure. Going back to Daytona two years ago, I was lying in the emergency room with a shattered heel and not too sure what was going to happen after that, so to come here and rebound like I just did, it’s crazy. I’m speechless. I felt like I had more to give on the last couple of laps, but a podium is a podium and I’ll take what I can get. I feel like it’s going to come a little bit easier now. The track was so gnarly, with the black sand and then beach sand and all the ruts. Some of the transitions of the jumps had such big kickers on them. It was crazy. It was a long race, but we ended up on the podium, and that’s all I can ask for right now. I just want to give a shout-out to these guys for working their butts off and believing in me. We’re going to keep going.”
Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen rode well in qualifying and topped the first 450SX heat race, but when the gate dropped for the main event, he suffered a poor start and had to work his way through the pack. The German eventually settled into a three-way battle with Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac, and although he made an attempt for third near the end, he couldn’t complete the pass before the checkered flag and had to settle for fourth.
Ken Roczen – P4
“Orlando 2 was a good night for us, even though it may not look like it on paper. I felt really good in the heat race, getting the hoelshot and first gate pick in the main event. The 250 riders were racing, and as soon as they moved the Tuff Blocks, I noticed that my rut was actually very rough and had a big kicker in it. As the gate dropped, I fed my clutch and my front wheel just hit that kicker dead on and my front popped up and really messed me up. I went around the first turn in 22nd, and by the first segment I clocked in at 17th position. I really had to do some work, and then I got behind [Eli] Tomac and [Justin] Barcia. I definitely had more speed, but I just couldn’t quite make the pass happen right away. Once I got by Tomac, I tried to reel in Barcia but just didn’t have enough time, so ended up getting fourth. I felt like I was riding really well, even though I always had someone in front of me. Ideally, if I could’ve made a couple of passes to have a clear lap, I could’ve really put in some good time, but that just wasn’t in the cards tonight. We did some damage control and came in fourth and I’m really looking forward to Daytona. I’ve always wanted to win that round, so I’m going to put all my focus on that.”
Malcom Stewart was a more distant fifth, trailing Roczen by almost 3s, before an even larger gap back to Justin Barcia in sixth, followed by Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Justin Boggle and Dean Wilson. Dylan Ferrandis was just outside the top ten in 11th.
Malcolm Stewart – P5
“Daytona is one of the tracks I struggle on, so to get a top-five tonight was a good deal. The fact that I rode really well and made it happen is a big confidence booster, especially since we’ve got three more races in Atlanta that are kind of similar to this. I just want to give a shout-out to my teammate, Aaron Plessinger, who got a podium. That was a good one for him. Also, we got two Yamahas in the top five tonight. I think that’s a good stepping stone for us. We’re just going to keep digging, keep having fun, and enjoying the moment. We’ve made a few mistakes, but we’re sitting fifth overall in points. The podium’s coming. We’re getting closer and closer.”
Justin Barcia – P6
“Daytona was a tough day. I kind of struggled with the track a bit and trying to find the comfort, which unfortunately didn’t happen. I’m going back to California this week to do some work, get more comfortable so we can head into Texas and crush it. I’m definitely not pleased with the results today so I’m trying to put this one in the past, move forward and regroup next week to come out swinging in the next three races, I’m looking forward to it.”
Jason Anderson – P7
“My night was pretty mediocre all around. I was P7 in qualifying today and in the heat race, I fell in the first turn and got up to eighth. That gate position didn’t put me in a good spot for the main but I made it up to seventh and that’s where I ended up.”
Dean Wilson – P10
“My night was a bit eventful. I was in qualifying position in the heat race and I tried to make a pass in the last corner and crashed in the rhythm section before the finish, so I had to go to the LCQ. I was far outside gate in the main and didn’t get a good start at all but I just plugged away and ended up with a top-10. It’s not great but it’s a starting point and we’ll just try to build and get better from there.”
Ken Roczen currently holds the lead in the 450SX, although that’s only by two points from Cooper Webb, 199-197. Eli Tomac sits a more distance third on 175-points, while Justin Barcia and Malcom Steward are fourth and fifth respectively, on 153 and 143-points. Musquin, Plessinger, Osborne, Ferrandis and Cianciarulo complete the top 10.
Muc-Off Honda Racing’s Justin Brayton unfortunately had to sit out at Daytona, continuing to recover from a lingering injury sustained following a practice crash, as a result Mitchell Oldenburg stepped in for Brayton again.
Justin Brayton – Injured
“I was really hoping to be back for Daytona so I am pretty bummed to not be racing this weekend, it wasn’t an easy decision. I know we are capable of another podium, repeating our performance in Houston is my focus, but I can’t compete at this level when I am not 100%. I know people watched me compete last week in a car race but racing supercross is a whole other thing, our bodies really take a beating over the course of the night. Turning a steering wheel is so different to hitting whoops and my chest hasn’t fully recovered so I need to make sure it does so I can get the results my team deserves.”
2021 AMA SX Round Nine – Daytona 450 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|21m13.762
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+03.856
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+04.523
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+07.755
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+10.538
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+21.635
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+25.646
|8
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+32.783
|9
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+36.097
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+41.335
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+42.121
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM
|+45.410
|13
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+1:12.186
|14
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|+1:22.693
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|17 Laps
|16
|Martin Davalos
|KTM
|+09.106
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+11.084
|18
|Benny Bloss
|Honda
|+46.382
|19
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+48.945
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+1:14.091
|21
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|14 Laps
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|13 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|199
|2
|Cooper Webb
|197
|3
|Eli Tomac
|175
|4
|Justin Barcia
|153
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|143
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|135
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|134
|8
|Zach Osborne
|123
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|121
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|120
|11
|Jason Anderson
|116
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|95
|13
|Justin Brayton
|86
|14
|Dean Wilson
|70
|15
|Broc Tickle
|63
|16
|Vince Friese
|60
|17
|Martin Davalos
|57
|18
|Justin Bogle
|56
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|48
|20
|Benny Bloss
|45
|21
|Chase Sexton
|25
|22
|Brandon Hartranft
|23
|23
|Shane Mcelrath
|15
|24
|Max Anstie
|14
|25
|Carlen Gardner
|12
|26
|Alex Ray
|9
|27
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|28
|Adam Enticknap
|7
|29
|Cade Clason
|7
|30
|Justin Starling
|3
|31
|Austin Politelli
|3
|32
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|33
|Tyler Bowers
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|8m08.176
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+01.872
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+06.486
|4
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+08.361
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+18.180
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+19.627
|7
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|+22.632
|8
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|+27.715
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM
|+29.845
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+36.406
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasak
|+47.272
|12
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+49.543
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+53.684
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+56.107
|15
|Carlen Gardner
|Honda
|+57.576
|16
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki
|+58.792
|17
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha
|+1:11.485
|18
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+1:17.194
|19
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS
|6 Laps
|20
|Justin Rando
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|8m13.539
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+04.905
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|+06.087
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+08.400
|5
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+21.391
|6
|Benny Bloss
|Honda
|+25.205
|7
|Martin Davalos
|KTM
|+30.284
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+37.317
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+40.254
|10
|Justin Starling
|KTM
|+41.358
|11
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+43.010
|12
|Jeremy Smith
|Kawasaki
|+50.686
|13
|Shane Mcelrath
|Honda
|+51.518
|14
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki
|+56.335
|15
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|+1:04.024
|16
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki
|+1:07.081
|17
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna
|6 Laps
|18
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+32.523
|19
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM
|+32.946
|20
|Austin Politelli
|Honda
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|6 Laps
|2
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+00.434
|3
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+04.671
|4
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+06.068
|5
|Justin Starling
|KTM
|+08.252
|6
|Shane Mcelrath
|Honda
|+10.038
|7
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|+15.245
|8
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+21.262
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki
|+22.508
|10
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki
|+23.494
|11
|Jeremy Smith
|Kawasaki
|+23.963
|12
|Carlen Gardner
|Honda
|+24.911
|13
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+26.940
|14
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna
|+29.475
|15
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|+30.248
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+33.185
|17
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha
|+39.085
|18
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki
|+41.117
|19
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM
|+48.064
|20
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS
|+52.082
|21
|Justin Rando
|Yamaha
|DNS
|22
|Austin Politelli
|Honda
|DNS
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|Honda
|206
|2
|KTM
|204
|3
|Kawasaki
|189
|4
|Yamaha
|166
|5
|GASGAS
|153
|6
|Husqvarna
|147
|7
|Suzuki
|37
250SX
Racing began Saturday night with heat events – Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 250 heats, followed by the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) which Hardy Munoz (Yamaha) won to head into the Main Event.
Heat 1 saw McAdoo take the win, Seth Hammaker, Pierce Brown and Jordan Bailey completed the top four. In the second heat, Jordan Smith was second, behind Lawrence, with Stilez Robertson and Justin Cooper closing out the top four. Fastest for the LCQ were Munoz, followed by Ty Masterpool and Mitchell Harrison.
The 250SX main was won by first-time winner 23-year-old Cameron McAdoo of Sioux City, Iowa on his Kawasaki, with riders from the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team having won four of the last five years here.
McAdoo had a sizable lead and took a dominating victory – the first of his career in 250SX competition. GasGas rider Pierce Brown of Sandy, Utah and Husqvarna rider Stilez Robertson of Bakersfield, Cali. completed the podium in second and third.
On the main event start, McAdoo got pinched off in the first turn and was forced to come through the pack. He started picking off riders and was into second by Lap 4. It took patience and a few more laps, but he was able to get by for the lead on Lap 9 and ride to his first victory.
Cameron McAdoo – P1
“That is what we worked for. When I got the win, I instantly started to think about how many people have stood behind me since I was an amateur and believed I could be up here. I have an amazing support group that consistently pushed me to be better and now we’ve got a win. It’s an unbelievable feeling and I don’t want it to end. I have all the guys at Kawasaki and my whole family to thank. My mom is up in section 365 of the Daytona frontstretch seating. A shout out to her, because in 2016 she drove me here in a van. This is just awesome. We worked our butts off to get here, but this is just the beginning.”
Robertson held off a hard-charging group of riders for the first eight laps before getting passed on lap nine. He held strong in the final six laps to claim an impressive runner-up finish.
Stilez Robertson – P2
“My first qualifying was not that great but the second one came around and I was feeling good. In the heat race, I actually felt pretty good and made the decision to go back to the knobby for the Main Event and I ripped a start! I put down a good eight minutes out front and started thinking about it too much and that’s when Mcadoo got around me. I didn’t want to make any rookie mistakes so I decided to settle into second and learn.”
Brown missed the opening round of the 250SX West Championship two weeks ago as he wrapped up his recovery process from a recent ACL surgery. He got a decent top-10 start in the Main Event and he went to work right away. With five laps to go, Brown made his move into a podium position and he didn’t let up as he crossed the checkers with third overall in his first race aboard the MC 250F.
Pierce Brown – P3
“I had some highs and some lows during my downtime and thought it would be a while before I was back up here but first race back and a podium – this is awesome and I’m so stoked! I had a really good start, I got shuffled back for the first couple of corners but I got into my pace, started making passes and next thing I know I was in third. I saw the white flag coming and I knew Justin [Cooper] was right on me, so I knew I had to make it happen.”
Cooper got a much better start in the Main Event. Unfortunately, he went down in the third turn on the opening lap after a tough block was knocked out in front of him. Rejoining near the back of the field, the red-plate holder quickly went to work and advanced to 15th before the start of the second lap. Cooper put in consistently fast laps to move into fourth but ran out of time to try for a podium.
Justin Cooper – P4
“The day started off really well. I was fastest in both practices. I spun off the gate in my heat race, and that didn’t go too well. I just kept pushing to get the transfer and brought it home in fourth. In the Main Event, I got a top-five start, and then in the third turn, a hay bale got kicked out in front of me, and got stuck under my bike and put me on the ground. So I started around 21st. I did what I could. It was really hard to pass out there. I only made it up to fourth, but I charged the whole way, and my lap times were pretty consistent. It’s not what I was hoping for, but that’s all we had tonight. We definitely got challenged here in Daytona. We’ll learn from it and come into these Texas rounds ready to win again.”
Australian Hunter Lawrence took a third-place start in the main event, before a lap-one red flag caused a restart. Lawrence started 10th the second time around but worked his way through the pack to sixth place at the finish.
Hunter Lawrence – P6
“My Supercross season debut was pretty good; I’m pretty happy with it. We checked off a lot of the goals we had set during the preseason, with the limited time we had coming back from my shoulder recovery. That held me back a little bit to be honest. The strength was a big issue, but cardio and fitness have been great and I’m feeling really good; I need to keep building strength. We just finished the sixth week on the bike, so I can’t complain. My starts were good until a restart in the main event. I put in some good, hard laps and was able to charge all the way back up to fifth from a pretty bad start. I’m content with the night. I got a solid one on the board and I’m looking forward to gaining more strength in my shoulder and coming back swinging at Daytona in two weeks. Massive shout-out to the team and all the fans supporting.”
Alex Martin, Jalek Swoll, Coty Schock and Jordan Smith completed the 250SX Main Event top-ten.
McAdoo now leads the 250SX West standings on 49-points, with Justin Cooper, the only other winner so far in second on 45-points. Garret Marchbanks holds third in the standings on 39-points, to Hunter Lawrence’s 35, with fifth placed Jalek Swoll only a single-point off in fifth.
2021 AMA SX Round Nine – Daytona 250 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|16m54.972
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+03.653
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+05.139
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+06.043
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+14.693
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+20.328
|7
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+22.532
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+23.740
|9
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+24.174
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki
|+35.926
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+36.943
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+44.345
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Yamaha
|+46.591
|14
|Jordan Bailey
|Yamaha
|+48.033
|15
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+51.253
|16
|Cedric Soubeyras
|GASGAS
|+53.306
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+55.063
|18
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+59.289
|19
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+1:07.191
|20
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|21
|Ryan Sipes
|GASGAS
|+1:29.108
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|138
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|128
|5
|Joshua Osby
|103
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|97
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|91
|8
|Joshua Varize
|81
|9
|Thomas Do
|74
|10
|Grant Harlan
|71
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|70
|12
|Logan Karnow
|61
|13
|Jeremy Hand
|59
|14
|John Short
|55
|15
|Cameron Mcadoo
|49
|16
|Max Vohland
|46
|17
|Hunter Sayles
|46
|18
|Justin Cooper
|45
|19
|Luke Neese
|44
|20
|Austin Forkner
|40
|21
|Garrett Marchbanks
|39
|22
|Devin Simonson
|39
|23
|Hunter Lawrence
|35
|24
|Wilson Fleming
|35
|25
|Jalek Swoll
|34
|26
|Lane Shaw
|33
|27
|Rj Hampshire
|32
|28
|Hunter Schlosser
|30
|29
|Seth Hammaker
|29
|30
|Stilez Robertson
|28
|31
|Coty Schock
|25
|32
|Chris Blose
|23
|33
|Pierce Brown
|21
|34
|Lorenzo Camporese
|19
|35
|Alex Martin
|17
|36
|Kyle Peters
|16
|37
|Jordon Smith
|16
|38
|Nate Thrasher
|15
|39
|Jarrett Frye
|15
|40
|Robbie Wageman
|14
|41
|Devin Harriman
|14
|42
|Tj Albright
|14
|43
|Cedric Soubeyras
|14
|44
|Jace Owen
|13
|45
|Vincent Luhovey
|13
|46
|Scott Meshey
|11
|47
|Max Miller
|11
|48
|Hardy Munoz
|10
|49
|Joey Crown
|10
|50
|Curren Thurman
|10
|51
|Maxwell Sanford
|10
|52
|Jordan Bailey
|9
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|8m7.276
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+04.575
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+13.168
|4
|Jordan Bailey
|Yamaha
|+20.232
|5
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+21.590
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+24.442
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+24.713
|8
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+24.803
|9
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+25.637
|10
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha
|+27.060
|11
|Jake Masterpool
|KTM
|+34.882
|12
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+43.121
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+44.538
|14
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM
|+48.661
|15
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|+55.658
|16
|Bradley Lionnet
|KTM
|+59.091
|17
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda
|+1:02.458
|18
|Derek Kelley
|GASGAS
|+1:12.389
|19
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna
|3 Laps
|20
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+24.836
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|7m16.515
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki
|+05.100
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+06.608
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+07.025
|5
|Ryan Sipes
|GASGAS
|+09.659
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+10.322
|7
|Cedric Soubeyras
|GASGAS
|+14.707
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+15.561
|9
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+19.168
|10
|Hardy Munoz
|Yamaha
|+22.496
|11
|Dustin Winter
|Yamaha
|+25.586
|12
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+26.796
|13
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|+34.932
|14
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM
|+44.593
|15
|Jerry Robin
|Husqvarna
|+44.786
|16
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+54.014
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|4 Laps
|18
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|19
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki
|DNS
|20
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Hardy Munoz
|Yamaha
|7m26.294
|2
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+02.058
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|+07.956
|4
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+08.387
|5
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+11.173
|6
|Jake Masterpool
|KTM
|+21.057
|7
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|+23.496
|8
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+27.275
|9
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+30.215
|10
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+31.396
|11
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM
|+32.934
|12
|Bradley Lionnet
|KTM
|+33.175
|13
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|+58.981
|14
|Dustin Winter
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|15
|Derek Kelley
|GASGAS
|3 Laps
|16
|Jerry Robin
|Husqvarna
|+20.076
|17
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha
|DNS
|18
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM
|DNS
|19
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda
|DNS
|20
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna
|DNS
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki
|DNS
|22
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|Yamaha
|221
|2
|Kawasaki
|191
|3
|Honda
|181
|4
|GASGAS
|133
|5
|KTM
|120
|6
|Husqvarna
|85
|7
|Suzuki
|61