2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round 5 – Road America

Images by Brian J Nelson

Round Five of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship saw the Baggers class back on track at Road America with a new victor crowned and the standings remaining close at the top.

Weather had caused Sunday’s Mission King Of The Baggers race to be moved to later in the day, and the length of the race was reduced to a four-lap sprint, raising the stakes for all riders.

H-D Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Travis Wyman took it all in his stride, immediately feeling strong out on track despite the conditions and won the first Baggers race of his career.

He bested his teammate, defending class champion and poleman Kyle Wyman by just under one second, making it two Harleys on the podium in doing so. Kyle had a strong qualifying but was back in fifth at one point during the race, before making a comeback.

Third place went to Indian mounted Jeremy McWilliams, the legendary Ulsterman racing for the first time at Road America.

Travis Wyman – P1

“For me, (this win) is probably at least in the top three, I never won a race on a Harley, ever. All those years on XR1200s, I podiumed. I was second and third in the championship. To get a win here, and especially at Road America, and see how many Harley fans and how many people from the factory are out here, it was a big moment, for sure. I told (my brother) Kyle on the way over here, I was so nervous with the track conditions. I hate the wet/dry conditions. I figured at best I was going to be fifth or sixth in this race. But, as soon as I got a decent start and was right with the guys, I couldn’t really fully draft on the straightaway with Jeremy (McWilliams) or Tyler (O’Hara), but I felt really, really strong in the infield. I haven’t felt that comfortable on this bike probably since we were at Daytona in the first practice. I felt really strong. So, to have kind of the slew we had at the last round at Atlanta and the testing that we did to come back here and get a win, I still don’t even believe this is real. This is incredible.”

Kyle Wyman – P2

“Harley-Davidson 1-2 in Wisconsin! Travis rode a perfect race and escaped early. I scrapped and clawed my way back from fifth at one point to come away P2. We’re in this championship fight. Onward to Laguna.”

The standings now see Tyler O’Hara in the lead after a fourth place finish, seven-points clear of Jeremy McWilliams. Travis Wyman sits third, with a five point buffer from Kyle Wyman, and James Rispoli is a more distant fifth on 43-points, tied with Taylor Knapp.

Mission King Of The Baggers Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Travis Wyman H-D – 2 Kyle Wyman H-D +0.942 3 Jeremy McWilliams IND +1.210 4 Tyler O’Hara IND +3.829 5 Taylor Knapp H-D +3.886 6 James Rispoli H-D +11.353 7 Cory West IND +43.710 8 Ben Carlson H-D +1:25.878 9 Scott Beal IND +1:35.956 10 Andrew Lee H-D +1:37.749 11 Patricia Fernandez IND +2:12.210 12 Eric Stahl H-D +2:58.769

Mission King Of The Baggers Standings