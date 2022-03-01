Triumph & Gibson partner for Bonneville collaboration

Triumph Motorcycles will partner up with iconic guitar brand Gibson, in a collaboration that will celebrate the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard and 1959 Triumph Bonneville T120.

With a shared ambition to support the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and its global charity efforts for men’s mental health, prostate cancer awareness and fundraising, full information on the partnership is set to be revealed soon.

