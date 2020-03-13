Motorcycle Recall Notice

A recall notice has been issued for the Triumph Thruxton, Thruxton R and Thruxton TFC for the side stand spring, which may fracture while disengaged, allowing the stand to swing down, activating the kill switch and causing the bike to stall.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2020/18191

Date published 11 Mar 2020

Campaign number SRAN 570

Product description – Triumph Thruxton; Triumph Thruxton R; Triumph Thruxton TFC

Model Years 2016-2020

804 affected motorcycles

Identifying features

VIN (Vehicle identification number)

See attached VIN list

What are the defects?

The side stand spring may fracture whilst the side stand is disengaged.

What are the hazards?

The side stand may swing downwards and engage the side stand switch, causing the engine to stall. This increases the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by mail to arrange a time to bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer for a replacement spring.

To find a Triumph dealer, visit http://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au/dealers/find-a-dealer

Download VIN List affected

Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – National Triumph dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 June 2016 – 31 May 2019