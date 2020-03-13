Motorcycle Recall Notice
A recall notice has been issued for the Triumph Thruxton, Thruxton R and Thruxton TFC for the side stand spring, which may fracture while disengaged, allowing the stand to swing down, activating the kill switch and causing the bike to stall.
Recall Notice
PRA No. 2020/18191
Date published 11 Mar 2020
Campaign number SRAN 570
Product description – Triumph Thruxton; Triumph Thruxton R; Triumph Thruxton TFC
Model Years 2016-2020
804 affected motorcycles
Identifying features
VIN (Vehicle identification number)
See attached VIN list
What are the defects?
The side stand spring may fracture whilst the side stand is disengaged.
What are the hazards?
The side stand may swing downwards and engage the side stand switch, causing the engine to stall. This increases the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by mail to arrange a time to bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer for a replacement spring.
To find a Triumph dealer, visit http://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au/dealers/find-a-dealer
Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – National Triumph dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 June 2016 – 31 May 2019