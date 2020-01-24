Triumph Bajaj Global Partnership Commences

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto India, the world’s third largest motorcycle manufacturer, have today formally commenced their long term, non-equity partnership in Pune, India. The two motorcycle brands are coming together to build a brand new range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

Triumph Motorcycles CEO – Nick Bloor

“This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe.”

The partnership will see the two companies with their respective strengths in large and small capacity motorcycles collaborate to design, engineer, and manufacture a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

The iconic Triumph brand will seek to further expand its global reach, with the partnership offering a new mid-sized sector opportunity and, importantly, a new entry point to several high-volume emerging markets, including India and other Asian markets.

The strategic partnership will benefit both parties with Bajaj becoming one of Triumph’s key distribution partners in crucial new markets for the Triumph brand around the globe.

Going forward Bajaj will take over Triumph’s Indian distribution activities, at a date yet to be confirmed, leveraging the great expertise that Bajaj has in this region.

In their other key overseas markets, where Triumph is not currently present, Bajaj will represent Triumph and offer the new mid capacity bikes as part of the full Triumph line-up.

In all other markets where Triumph is present today, the motorcycles developed together from this partnership will join the current Triumph product portfolio and be distributed by the Triumph led dealer network worldwide.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration aims to combine strengths in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of winning products and business success.

The partnership will build new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200- 750cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class and create a new entry point to the Triumph range around the world. Ensuring Triumph can compete in important large segments of the global motorcycle market, and attract new customers to the brand.

Rajiv Bajaj – Managing Director of Bajaj Auto India

“The Triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise to make the relationship a success for everyone.”

Building over 60,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has around 650 dealers across the world.

Bajaj Auto Limited was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, and has its registered office at Mumbai. The Bajaj Group is amongst the top 10 business houses in India. Founded in 1926, at the height of India’s movement for independence from the British, the Group has an illustrious history. The Company is the world’s third largest motorcycle manufacturer, India’s second largest manufacturer of motorcycles and world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. Bajaj achieved landmark sales of 5 million two and three wheelers in FY 2018-19, the highest ever in its history.