2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE

Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 is coming in for some pretty major updates for 2024. First launched in XE and XC form in 2019, the long travel suspended XE continues, but the slightly more road focussed XC is now replaced with a new X model.

The X seems to be lowered a little in specification in comparison to its XC predecessor, which has enabled Triumph bring the new model in at a lower price point than the XC. The X starts from $22,600 ride away, that’s $1500 cheaper than its predecessor.

The new X model has been introduced to make the Scrambler 1200 more accessible, and that accessibility not only relates to price, as at 820 mm the new X has a seat height 20 mm lower than the outgoing XC, and a full 50 mm lower than long travel XE variant. An optional low-seat can take the seat height down to 795 mm for those with a really short inseam.

The Scrambler 1200 is popular in all of Triumph’s major markets, but has had particular success in the USA and France, closely followed by the UK. Triumph have sold over 15,000 Scrambler 1200 models since the launch in 2019.

I loved the original XE model and found its capabilities off-road to be better than most adventure bikes. The XE in particular is one Scrambler that certainly lived up to its name and is way more than a long-beard hipster retro poser model. As I demonstrate below, while posing, but without a beard…

I actually seriously considered buying one as I loved riding the Scrambler 1200, and reckon it looks proper cool, even if I don’t…

The only thing holding it back in real world use for me was limited luggage solutions and weather protection, those factors, combined with a mortgage, saw me not take the leap, but I would still genuinely love one.

Triumph are offering more luggage options developed in conjunction with Givi and a large touring screen as options for the 2024 models, maybe that will get me across the line…

When being briefed on the new model by Triumph UK I asked if the non-optional thigh roasting feature had been discontinued, as the original actually burned a hole through the right leg of my DriRider riding pants. Triumph promise that this is now well sorted. I know they had taken measures to address this a couple of years ago, and they state that this has been improved further again for 2024.

Steve Sargent – Triumph’s Chief Product Officer

“Built for both on-road and off-road adventures, the new Scrambler 1200 XE sets an even higher bar for performance, capability, and modern classic style. The Scrambler 1200 X is a new choice for our customers, optimised to deliver the specification riders have asked for, with a lower seat height, even more competitive pricing, and an even better road ride than the previous Scrambler 1200 XC.”

Both models will share the 21/17 inch tubeless wheel setup, but run different tyre options. The 1200 cc Bonneville twin uses a larger 50 mm throttle-body (up from 45 mm), revised headers and an updated tune. Triumph tells us this boosts torque throughout the rev range.

Outright torque and power numbers are unchanged unchanged, but the peaks arrive 250 rpm earlier than before. That’s 89 bhp at 7000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4250 rpm.

Triumph also claim that fuel economy is improved, which is welcome when the fuel tank only holds 15 litres.

The Scrambler 1200 X offers five standard ride modes, with specific settings for the throttle response, and cornering ABS and traction control. That’s matched to an elegant LCD/TFT display in a traditional clock style layout.

Scrambler 1200 XE

The Scrambler 1200 XE adds an additional Off-Road Pro mode to the mix, and runs a busier full TFT display, as seen on the current XE model.

Upgrades to the Scrambler 1200 XE include the adoption of the latest Brembo Stylema radial monobloc calipers on 320 mm floating rotors, replacing the previous M50s. At the rear is a Nissin caliper and 255 mm rotor.

On the suspension front, we’re also seeing quite a significant change, with Marzocchi now providing both the forks and dual shock systems. That marks a move away from the previous Showa front and Ohlins rear.

Marzocchi now provide 45 mm forks and the twin-spring shocks with piggyback reservoirs, both ends fully-adjustable. Triumph told us they got a great result working with Marzocchi on the recent Tiger 900, and in the quest to try and make the Scramblers more accessible switched to Marzocchi for this new model and believe the performance is comparable, if not even better in some ways than the previous Showa/Ohlins set-up.

Travel remains 250 mm at both ends, with Triumph promising more ability to fine tune the settings with the new suspension package.

Smaller tweaks include to the LED indicators and new compact LED taillight.

A fairly tall 870 mm seat height has additional adjustability in the ergonomics thanks to reversible ‘bar risers and a removable spacer that can lower the ‘bars by 10 mm. Foot controls are likewise adjustable for off-roading and different size boots.

While both bikes share the tubular steel frame and twin-sided aluminium swingarm design, the Scrambler 1200 XE runs a 32 mm longer swingarm at 579 mm, for a longer overall wheelbase to aid stability. The wheelbase measures in at 1570 mm, with a 26.9° rake, 129.2 mm of trail, and a wet weight of 230 kg with 15 litres of fuel.

The XE also receives a set of 65 mm wider ‘bars, for a wider overall stance, and more leverage, with standard fit tyres being Metzeler Tourance. Triumph recommending an upgrade to Michelin Anakee Wilds for the more serious off-roaders, or for those that just like the more pukka off-road look the knobbly tyres provide.

The XE lands early next year from $24,900 ride away, $750 cheaper than its immediate predecessor.

Scrambler 1200 X

The 2024 Scrambler 1200 X is quite a different beast in comparison, both to the new XE and the outgoing XC variant.

A shorter 820 mm seat height which can be further lowered to 795 mm with a low seat accessory.

That suspension is Marzocchi non-adjustable 45 mm forks, and Marzocchi shocks, with pre-load adjustment only. Travel is reduced to 170 mm at each end, with Triumph explaining this set-up is optimised for road riding.

Brakes are also revised, with twin 310mm floating front rotors and Nissin twin-piston axial calipers up front.

The Scrambler 1200 X does run the same side-laced stainless steel wire spoked wheels as the XE, but on the X they’ll be clad in Karoo Street rubber as standard fitment.

Wheelbase is a shorter 1525 mm, helping sharpen up road handling, with a 26.2° rake and 125 mm travel, and shaving two kg off the weight of the XE, at 228 kg. That 15 litre fuel tank should be good for around 300 km on both models.

While the X is the more road oriented model, it still gets that big 21-inch front rim for off-road confidence and while it doesn’t have the huge 250 mm of travel found on the XE, its generous 170 mm of suspension travel is still pretty good for this class of machine and more than capable of soft roading.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE will be available in Phantom Black & Storm Grey which features red accents, the new Baja Orange & Phantom Black, or Sapphire Black. The Scrambler 1200 X is available in Carnival Red, Ash Grey, or Sapphire Black.

Scrambler 1200 X

Sapphire Black (standard colour) $22,600 ride away

Ash grey (twin colour) $23,125 ride away

Carnival Red (twin colour) $23,125 ride away

Scrambler 1200 XE

Sapphire Black (standard colour) $24,900 ride away

Phantom Black / Storm Grey (twin colour) $25,425 ride away

Baja Orange / Phantom Black (twin colour) $25,425 ride away

Service intervals are 16,000 km or 12-months, whichever comes first. The warranty period is 24 months.

The accessory range will include 70 options, from heated grips, to tail bag, Dakar screen, high-level front guard, engine bars, and much more.

Head to the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website for more information on the range (link).

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Specifications

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Specifications Type Water Cooled Parallel twin, 270° firing order, SOHC Capacity 1200cc Bore 97.6mm Stroke 80mm Compression 11:01 Maximum power 90 PS / 89 bhp (66.2kW) at 7000rpm Maximum torque 110Nm (81.1 ft lb) at 4250rpm Fuel system Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Single skin, brushed 2-into-1 exhaust system with single high-level silencer. Final drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 6 speed Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided, aluminium fabrication Front wheel Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in, aluminium rims Rear wheel Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in, aluminium rims Front tyre 90/90-21 Rear tyre 150/70 R17 Front suspension Marzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks Rear suspension Marzocchi twin RSUs with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable Front brakes Twin 320mm discs, Brembo Rear brakes Single 255mm disc, single piston floating Nissin caliper, ABS Instruments TFT/LCD hybrid instruments Length 2273mm Width (handlebars) 834mm Height without mirrors 1185mm Seat height 820mm Wheelbase 1525mm Rake 26.2° Trail 125mm Wet weight 228kg Fuel tank capacity 15 litres Service interval 16,000km or 12 months whichever comes first

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Specifications

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Specifications Type Water Cooled Parallel twin, 270° firing order, SOHC Capacity 1200cc Bore 97.6mm Stroke 80mm Compression 11:01 Maximum power 90 PS / 89 bhp (66.2kW) at 7000rpm Maximum torque 110Nm (81.1 ft lb) at 4250rpm Fuel system Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Single skin, brushed 2-into-1 exhaust system with single high-level silencer. Final drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 6 speed Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided, aluminium fabrication Front wheel Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in, aluminium rims Rear wheel Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in, aluminium rims Front tyre 90/90-21 Rear tyre 150/70 R17 Front suspension Marzocchi Ø45mm 1+1 forks, fully adjustable Rear suspension Marzocchi twin RSUs with piggyback reservoir, fully adjustable Front brakes Twin 310mm floating discs, Nissin twin-piston axial calipers Rear brakes Single 255mm disc, single piston floating Nissin caliper, ABS Instruments Full-colour TFT instruments Length 2330mm Width (handlebars) 905mm Height without mirrors 1250mm Seat height 870mm Wheelbase 1570mm Rake 26.9° Trail 129.2mm Wet weight 230kg Fuel tank capacity 15 litres Service interval 16,000km or 12 months whichever comes first

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE & Scrambler 1200 X Gallery