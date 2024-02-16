Herfoss to race at Phillip Island

While Troy Herfoss had confirmed his partnership with DesmoSport Ducati in a testing role for 2024, there were no concrete plans for him to defend his Australian Superbike Championship with the team this season. While many had presumed he would contest at least some rounds, the final pieces of the puzzle to make that happen only actually dropped into place over the past 48 hours.

A test at Queensland Raceway this week was positive, and on the back of that progress and a couple of new sponsors helping to make it happen, Herfoss will race at next weekend’s ASBK opening round that is held in conjunction with the WorldSBK series opener on the same weekend.

Ben Henry – DesmoSport Ducati Team Owner

“We made no secret of wanting to have Troy race with us when he can, and we’ve been fortunate enough that our partners have come together to help us get him on the grid for round one before he heads back to the US on Monday. I’ve had a great time with Troy and Charlie in our box during testing, and the result has been that Broc continues to gain confidence and speed as we get closer to the season opener. I’m really looking forward to getting to Phillip Island; it’s going to be competitive at the front!”

Troy Herfoss

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the DesmoSport garage so far this year, and I’m grateful to have an opportunity to keep my eye in on a superbike next weekend. I really feel like Charlie and I have helped the team make some steps forward in having two bikes bringing data from testing, and there’s no better way for myself to prepare for racing than actually to go racing. As soon as the weekend is over, I’ll basically head straight to the US to begin preparing for the King of the Baggers season opener at Daytona, which I’m really excited for.”

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar