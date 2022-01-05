Herfoss & Penrite Honda Racing join Summer Night Series January 8

Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda Racing will fast track their 2022 return to competition by joining the Summer Night Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, this Saturday January 8, for Round 3.

With the opportunity to compete in a night series race run by the Saint George Motorcycle club, Herfoss wastes no time when it comes to getting himself prepared for the season ahead.

Troy Herfoss

“It’s a bit earlier in the year than usual for us to start racing, but we figure there’s no better way to get me as prepared as possible than doing race starts and riding on a track with other fast riders. We’ll go out there on Saturday to enjoy a bit of competition again.”

Herfoss’s sole focus during the break was to improve his strength ahead of the first official test for 2022 at the Island on 27-28th January.

“I’m definitely making progress. I’ve still got some pain in my hip, but to be honest, it’s not going to hold me back too much on the bike. I can hold my body weight in chin-up position now, which I couldn’t do even as recently as December when I rode at Tailem Bend so, I know I’m getting a lot stronger really quickly. I think it will be good to do a couple of short races to force me to put my body through a bit of physical stress, at a practice day you think about ailments more when you’re just riding around but in a race situation, you just get on with the job and definitely learn a lot faster on where you’ve got to be stronger. It will be great to get out there.”

Penrite Honda Racing Director Deon Coote is pleased with Herfoss’s progress.

Deon Coote

“We’re looking forward to Troy getting back on track with more body strength and for him to find that winning feeling as early as possible in 2022.”