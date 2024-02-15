MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Four – Rider Recap

Pirelli Unlimited F1

Josh Brookes, Pirelli Unlimited F1

“I’m a little sad to see the end of the night series racing but this means I’m getting close to the start of a new BSB season. The final night of racing didn’t go exactly to plan as I had some mechanical problems that meant I needed to borrow a bike, but I won’t let that spoil what has been another successful off season filled with racing. Like last year there has been a great variety of competitors that have pushed me to do better and that’s exactly what I need in preparation for the beginning of a new season in BSB. I thank all the people who come to say hello and I apologise to those I missed because of the rapid schedule. I know the racing was always entertaining so I will be back to do it again at the end of the year.”

Max Stauffer, Pirelli Unlimited F1

“Another St George Summer Night Series is complete. I enjoyed getting to these meeting so much in my off season, I made steps forward and backwards through the series but at the end I felt fantastic on the bike and I was super competitive. I’m excited for the year ahead for myself and a massive thanks to the whole club for putting together such a well run event. See everyone next year.”

Lachlan Epis, Pirelli Unlimited F1

It’s always really enjoyable having our preseason prep be at the Sydney night series hosted by my home club. Obviously I missed the first round so was never in contention for the overall this year but I do feel we made steps again this year as a team and with these Dunlop tyres. The introduction of the two tyre rule for the final round was also great as it allowed us to work on our late race pace for Asia. Was great to have Mike and Troy racing a few rounds and actually donking it out with them was an added bonus. Great way to start the year for me!

Paris Hardwick, Pirelli Unlimited F1

“That’s a wrap for the night series. So keen for it to start again. It’s up there with my favourite events if not my favourite. It’s run so well and at such a quick pace so you don’t have to wait around for ages for your next race, it also at a good time in the racing calendar, a good practice run for what’s ahead thanks to St George MCC for running such a great event.”

Cam Dunker, Pirelli Unlimited F1

“I had an awesome time at the night series this year as it is so well run and the atmosphere is awesome especially with stepping up to the superbike class, in which I have learned a lot already, I really enjoyed being close to the best superbike riders in the country and now to take them head on in ASBK.”

Pirelli Unlimited F1 Final Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR 339 2 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 293 3 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR 229 4 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR 204 5 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M 160 6 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 148 7 HARRISON VOIGHT DUCATI V4R 145 8 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R 135 9 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M 134 10 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI V4 R 122 11 BROC PEARSON DUCATI V4 R 116 12 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M 113 13 BRYAN STARING YAMAHA R1 102 14 JAKE FARNSWORTH YAMAHA R1 97 15 JOHN LYTRAS YAMAHA YZF-R1M 74 16 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R 52 17 OLI BAYLISS DUCATI V2 49 18 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA R1 46 19 JOSH WATERS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R 25

Pirelli Unlimited F2

Timothy Griffith, Pirelli Unlimited F2

“This time around SNS was really a game of two halves! Round 1 was ok but I was a bit off the pace, Round 2 was a magical clean sweep. The Round 3 double header was pretty nasty affair due to getting caught up in someone else’s big highside which left me nowhere to go, a ruined helmet and a destroyed No1 Race bike. Big effort by the team the next day to complete a bike swap, organise a replacement helmet and get back on the horse on the second night to try and salvage some points for the series. I was pretty banged up and sore from the incident but we had an OK outing on the Saturday with some trick new front NG discs and SBS Pads supplied by Kenma Australia which made a big difference to the recovery and points grab.

“Round 4 parts One and Two had some great battles and some hard racing in the F2 pack which I thoroughly enjoyed. The series just keeps going from strength to strength and I already can’t wait till it kicks off again. Super stoked to have come away with the Championship win this year on the ZX-10R in a sea of R1s and V4 Ducatis. The number two bike is a 13-year old frame and eight-year-old motor but she’s still got a turn of speed! Thanks to my crew in the garage, the club, the marshals and all the sponsors that keep us rolling (BCperformance, Kenma Australia, Southern Scape Projects, Omu Japanese Restaurant and TAG Avionics). Seeyah next year!”

Leanne Nelson, Pirelli Unlimited F2

“This year the St George MCC Night Series has once again provided close racing and fierce competition that I thoroughly enjoyed. I’m wrapped with my Podium finishes and need to really thank my team for the work they did with the setup of my new Yamaha R1. Especially Tom and Dan Harrison for fine tuning the new K-Tech Thru Rod Suspension. Last year I was at a bit of a standstill with my riding, but since jumping on board the R1 my progression has been fast forwarded and I’ve hit PB after PB. I’m now setting my sights on more PB’s at the ASBK round in March.”

Dominic De Leon, Pirelli Unlimited F2

“Well, Summer night Series 2023/24 is now come to an end. The event was nothing short of amazing. For AT1 Racing, the season started off a bit bumpy and going into round three we were sixth in the championship with not even a thought that we would be in the fight for anything special. Well, we were very wrong. This all took a turn after the amazing results we had winning Round Three. This really caught us off guard so we now needed to make sure we pulled out all stops.

“With only one more round to go, and sitting third in the championship, we needed to be smart with how we fought on the black stuff, we were just thinking about the points and not to get caught up in any dramas while out on track. Thats exactly what we did. So, to come home with second overall for the round and third in the championship we could not be more satisfied despite having a DNF and only started racing in the series at round two. Next Summer Night series (2024/25), we are going to make sure we are fully prepared. So we have a shot at the top step each round and would be doing our best to maybe securing the Championship. Massive thanks for St George MCC for putting together such a fantastic Championship.“

Pirelli Unlimited F2 Final Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10R 346 2 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 321 3 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R 313 4 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 237 5 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 236 6 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 196 7 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M 169 8 CHRISTOPHER DUNNE DUCATI V4 168 9 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S 144 10 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 117 11 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 107 12 EDDIE LEESON YAMAHA YZF-R1 99 13 RYAN MASRI BMW HP4 81 14 ASHLEY WOOLFORD YAMAHA R1 80 15 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R 72 16 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR 71 17 GARETH REES BMW S1000RR 70 18 CLINT McANALLY DUCATI V4 69 19 SIMON REES KAWASAKI ZX10RR 55 20 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 48 21 AARON SCHERECK APRILIA RSV4 42 22 DAVE KEANE APRILIA RSV4 33 23 VINCENT NICOLOSI YAMAHA YZF-R1 33 24 ANDREW BURLEY DUCATI V4S 32 25 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 31 26 WAYNE HEPBURN BMW S1000RR 28 27 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 22 28 HAYDEN ATKINS BMW S1000RR 21 29 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 16 30 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA 13

AMA Warehouse 600 F1

JJ Nahlous, AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“What a round! Friday night was amazing, racing with Tom, Sean and Mark was crazy fun, I love being pushed and battling with these guys taught me so much. I was happy with the outcome, and even though I’d wrapped up the series, I wanted more so we made some changes to the bike and on Saturday was able to set a new PB which was the highlight of the weekend.

“Unfortunately the rain came and our night was over, with ASBK round one kicking off in two weeks we decided to sit out the wet races to avoid any mishaps. I absolutely loved racing in the Summer Night Series, St George Club and all the volunteers have done an amazing job with this series, I can’t wait for it to come around again at the end of this year.”

Marcus Hamod, AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“Absolutely had a ball in my off-season racing the NSW Summer Night Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, super happy to have secured second overall in the 600s Championship. Thanks to St George Motorcycle club for holding such a great series, it is awesome to have a local Motorcycle club willing to help out racers like myself in their pre-season training leading up to the ASBK season. It’s also great to have a couple of international riders racing against us showing us how it’s done. Personally it’s a great learning opportunity. Once again, a big thank you to St George Motorcycle Club for hosting this amazing series.”

Sean Condon, AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“Had an absolute blast racing this year’s summer night series. The series and competition just keeps getting better! The series Definitely didn’t go to plan for me with a crash and then missing one night of racing, so to finish third was pretty cool considering the amount of talent that was in the field. I would like to thank St George and everyone involved for putting on another great series and congratulations Johnathan Nahlous for taking out the overall title.”

Hayden Nelson, AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“It was awesome to be back racing for the final two double headers of the Summer Night Series. I learnt so much about my new ZX-6R and Dunlop tyres thanks to the fast turnaround of events. I’m super happy with my new team for 2024. Thanks to BC Performance Racing and their supporters. Along with my personal sponsors for this year. Thanks also to the St George Motorcycle Club for all their hard work in making this a successful and well run series.”

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS 342 2 MARCUS HAMOD 200 3 SEAN CONDON 198 4 JACK FAVELLE 193 5 HAYDEN NELSON 147 6 MARIANOS NIKOLIS 124 7 NOEL MAHON 118 8 THOMAS TOPARIS 115 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN 115 10 CAMERON SWAIN 107 11 JACK PASSFIELD 90 12 JACOB ROULSTONE 87 13 CAMERON DUNKER 82 14 BRANDON DEMMERY 77 15 COREY SNOWSILL 71 16 MARK CHIODO 71 17 GLENN NELSON 54 18 JACOB HATCH 52 19 ARCHIE MCDONALD 42

AMA Warehouse 600 F2

Tim Rodley, AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“Round 4 was yet another great round filled with tough battles and sketchy weather. Overall I knew I just had to keep it upright and stay at the pointy end to take home the F2 championship. The boys didn’t make it easy and it was definitely a challenge to stay up there.

“Overall I was happy with the results and enjoyed some wet racing. The Summer Night Series was a spectacular myriad of events that kept me buzzing the whole way through. The club separating club level riders and ASBK/international riders really brought out some great competition and made it all the more worthy fighting for the F2 title. Riding under lights within the St George motorcycle club atmosphere was a great experience and I’m already excited for the next. I’d like to say a big thank you to the club for their immense effort along with all those who volunteered to make the events as great as they were. Thanks to those that help me succeed in this sport, Motocity, Lili J Cafe, Figtree Gourmet Kitchen, and Rossi Motoworks. The biggest thanks of all to my superstar pit crew Sarah who does it all and more.”

Tim Hunt, AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“Thank to St George for yet another phenomenal series. The Summer Series just gets better and better every year. It’s always a great event, both for the racers and the spectators. From a club racers point of view, it’s really great to see the event attract so many spectators and having the opportunity to put on a show for them. The event also seems to bring out the best in racers. Some of the most epic battles I have had to date have been during the Summer Night Series.

“I came into the final round looking to battle for first place but after the crash in race 2 on Friday, plans changed to fighting to maintain second position. Battling through a shoulder injury on Saturday, the rain was a bit of a saviour and helped to secure second place in the series. Massive congrats to Tim Rodley for taking out first place. We’ll deserved as he was bloody fast and so consistent all series!”

Kristian O’Donnell, AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“What a great way to finish the series off after a disappointing last round. I came back stronger and got my best results yet with the round win. To get third in the series is amazing, the club has put on such a great series once again, It never seems to disappoint.

“Thanks to the orange army. Also big thanks to everyone who makes possible for me to go racing adventure powersports and outdoor, OP Performance, Kawasaki Australia, Steel+co, SBS, NG brakes, Frando brakes, Kenma and BC performance.”

Simone Boldrini, AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“Wow! What an amazing Serie and group of events. I just wish we could have more of this cause the format is fantastic, bang on from the first to the last minute. Spectators are really enjoying it and having all the people around just makes it even more enjoyable for us riders as well.

“The last double header event was great for me, hit a few PB lap times and was able to fight at the front for most races until the rain came out. As I’m getting ready for the Australian Supersport round one in two weeks time, and in conjunction with WSBK at Phillip Island, we decided not to risk it and just start celebrating the great event with all the organisers, sponsors and the amazing orange army of volunteers. I can’t wait for next year’s SNS05!”

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 TIMOTHY RODLEY 340 2 TIMOTHY HUNT 276 3 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL 265 4 JOHN HORE 206 5 GREGOR ROBERTSON 185 6 SIMONE BOLDRINI 174 7 SARAH BATTEN 147 8 KIANO BRUUN 141 9 DARAGH SMITH 136 10 KEITH MULCAHY 132 11 BRIAN BOLSTER 128 12 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ 127 13 MATTHEW FRANCO 103 14 SHANE O’BRIEN 89 15 BAILEY PRITCHARD 84 16 JAYSON REYES 78 17 WILLIAM BINKS 76 18 JOSHUA NEWMAN 75 19 CHRISTIAN ROSSI 65 20 CASSANDRA TOFLER 59 21 PHIL KEABLE 59 22 BENJAMIN GALL 52 23 MATTHEW BLAIR 51 24 CHRIS CATHERSIDES 50 25 DANIEL CHARILAOU 48 26 BAILY GALL 38 27 DANIEL DESA PESIC 37 28 JASON CORNWELL 36 29 CHRIS POLLEY 36 30 BRADLEY LUMB 36 31 ANTHONY GEORGE 33 32 TOM FELLEW 29 33 DAVID NHAN CAO 28 34 STUART KITSON 28 35 DANIEL MAHER 27 36 CAMERON PRENTICE 26 37 SCOTT ANLEZARK 21 38 DAVID SHANNON 19 39 BRYCE THOMPSON 17 40 JACQUES JOUBERT 16 41 ADRIAN BECK 11 42 LACHLAN ROMER 10 43 ALEX ATANASOVSKI 7 44 CALLEN ROBERTSON 6 45 RACHELLE WATSON 1

AGV Unlimited F3

Muhammed Burhanuddin, AGV Unlimited F3

“Winning the Superbike F3 class is a great achievement for me. I moved here from Malaysia 8 years ago and only did my first track day at SMSP in 2020. This is the first championship win for me and my team so I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped and been part of this Summer Series , especially my sponsors Portbike, Wet4U, GASD, Bike Round Oz, Whites Racing, White Pointer Recoveries, CSS and Mega Ride Days.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the racing and the St George club have put on a great event that the whole family can enjoy. So I hope it continues to expand and grow going forward. This championship win is not only a personal triumph for me but also a testament to the people around me. Their commitment and passion for the sport have established our Port Bike Australia team as a rising force not only in the St George Motorcycle Club but the motorcycle industry of Sydney and Melbourne. I’m looking forward to the next series already.”

Phil Cloros, AGV Unlimited F3

“I’d like to extend a massive thank you to everybody involved in making the St George Summer Night Series such a huge success. It’s great to see real crowds and a large contingent of ASBK racers supporting these events. I found the two day format of this meeting very beneficial, as it allowed me to make a big step overnight with my riding performance and take pole and two race wins on Saturday night. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to make it out for the final race, but was very happy with my results and new PB regardless. I’d also like to thank Mick O’Brien and the ‘Mongrel Marshals’ for making these events possible.”

Cameron Prentice, AGV Unlimited F3

“Well St George have done it again with another fantastic Summer Night series. This was my first time stepping up onto a 1000 cc after being on the 600s and it was a tough battle right from the start. Having to learn a whole new bike was a fun challenge. The F3 class is amazing as it allows people like myself to improve comfortably instead of in the deep end with the fast guys. But still great competitive racing. It was great to watch everyone in the class improve every round as we pushed each other each and every race. Some of the most fun I’ve had racing in a while. The last round had some tricky weather conditions thrown in which made it more exciting to be apart of. Super happy to grab third overall and couldn’t have done it without the support of Nick Marsh and Superbike Source.”

AGV Unlimited F3 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN 179 2 PHIL CLOROS 163 3 CAMERON PRENTICE 134 4 SIMON SPICAK 113 5 LUIGINO FRANCO 107 6 KRISTO RAAM 105 7 ADAM TERRY 101 8 ANDREW LEE 99 9 JAMES BERKLEY 77 10 RICHARD ZAJA 76 11 JASON CLELAND 75 12 KIRI WELSH 70 13 CRAIG BOYD 68 14 TRENT KILNER 55 15 WILLIAM STEUART 54 16 SEAN HUGHSTON 51 17 ALISTAIR KNIPE 51 18 BRYAN OUELLET 50 19 JOSHUA TAYLOR 50 20 ASH EDWARDS 45 21 ROBERT SALVIA 42 22 HAYDEN ROUSE 37 23 LUKE MILLS 34 24 ADRIAN WILKINSON 31 25 PHILLIP BURKE 28 26 BILAL EL CHAMI 27 27 JASON BRAND 26 28 RICHARD DRAPER 26 29 MICHAEL COLE 25 30 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP 25 31 BENJAMIN SMITH 24 32 JAMES BULLOCH 24 33 HUGH JOLLYE 21 34 AARON REAY 21 35 MARTIN BALL 21 36 GARETH HEBRON 15 37 SIMON WALTERS 14 38 JARROD HEATON 12 39 BRIAN WALSH 11 40 FAHMI AMIRUL 10 41 DAING I BIN AB MUNAP 7 42 JOHN SAVILL 6 43 GAVIN MUDIE 6 44 RICHARD EASTON 3

At The Track

Troy Corser

“Wow, riding under lights is an awesome experience. Very different as you have less reference points around the circuit.”

Michael O’Brien, St George MCC

“Lights are out and the band has stopped playing music for the four edition of Summer Night Series. I personally believe this series on track action is the best of any series so far, the classes and grid splits seems be nearly spot on. The addition of the 400 cc/Formula St George Grid was very well received and has cemented its spot for more night racing in SNS05. One thing #SNS04 confirmed is, bloody hell we have some talented Australian racers…

“I wish all the riders the best for their chosen race series in 2024 and look forward to watching and supporting you all. There are too many people to thank, so not wanting to miss anyway – thank you to everyone who was a part or played a role in the series. So now, the dance floor for #SNS05 is already being polished in preparation and there will not be to much change, but expect change as we endeavour to continue to make this the Number Series in the Country.”

Nick Edards, Ageing media contingent

“Summer Nights are my kind of event. Great people, great racing, always challenging to take photos at. Sometimes I wish I could just put the cameras down, forget that I’ve got to write the race reports and really enjoy what is some of the best quickfire racing you could ever hope to see,

“Fantastic organisation by St George MCC. I’m sure SNS05 will be bigger and better. And that I have two working knees by then… Thanks always to Rob Mott/RbMotoLens for working with me to get the best photos we can whilst running around like headless chickens between races. And to Trev and MCNews.com.au for running our work and giving the series a bigger audience. And to Mick for being Mick.”

