MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Four – Supersport & F3

Words by Nick Edards – Images by Half Light & RbMotoLens

This is going to be the final race report for MOTUL St George Summer Nights Series 23/24 (aka SNS04). It covers Round Four, AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2 and AGV Unlimited F3.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 (international/national racers) and F2 (clubbies) share track time. AGV Unlimited F3 is for clubbies not expected to break the 1:40sec laptime barrier and this class makes a return to Summer Nights after giving way to AGV 400cc/Formula St George at Round Three.

The usual format of MOTUL St George Summer Nights racing applied, with both classes having a short qualifying followed by three sprint races. The format was repeated for both Friday and Saturday nights, this being a double-header, with points accumulating across the two nights to decide who takes out the event win. Being the last round of the series, Saturday evening would also see the series champions crowned.

Heading into Round Four, in the F1 class, Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha R6) was sitting on 249-points, a 56-point lead over Jack Favelle, but with Favelle not in attendance at Round Four, JJ’s closest rival was Marcus Hamod (Honda CBR600RR), 78-points back.

With six races to run and twenty-five points to the winner of each, Nahlous hadn’t quite secured the series title but given his consistency, he certainly had one hand on it already. Sean Condon (Yamaha R6) and Marianos Nikolis, also not attending Round Four, held fourth and fifth places on the ladder.

In F2 things were a little closer, although Tim Rodley (Yamaha R6) on 226-points did have 25-points of air between him and Tim Hunt (Triumph Daytona 675). Keith Mulcahy – not at Round Four, John Hore (Suzuki GSXR600) and Kristian O’Donnell (Kawasaki ZX6R) were 90-points away from Rodley so not quite out of the game but unlikely to catch Rodley or Hunt.

AGV F3 returned to the Summer Series dance card after sitting out Round Three. Coming away from the previous round, Andrew Lee held the series lead but was bumped to Pirelli Unlimited F2 because of consistent sub 1:40sec lap times.

That promoted James Berkley to the top of the table on 77-points with Muhammed Burhanuddin just one point behind. Craig Boyd had held fourth but was also bumped to Pirelli Unlimited F2 for the same reason as Lee.

This put Luigi Franco into third spot on 66-points. So to summarise, Berkely (BMW S1000R), Burhanuddin (Kawasaki ZX10R) and Franco (Yamaha R1) were the main contenders for the AGV Unlimited title but Berkley, recovering from recent injury, wasn’t at full fitness and wouldn’t feature prominently in the weekend’s results and would drop back in the points as a result.

AGV Unlimited F3 Friday Qualifying

Franco took out pole with a 1:38.541 ahead of Simon Spicak (Ducati V4R), Burhanuddin, Jason Cleland (Yamaha R1) and Hugh Jollye (Kawasaki ZX10R).

AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 1:38.5410* 2 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 0.3280 3 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 1.3750 4 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 2.2840 5 HUGH JOLLYE KAWASAKI ZX10R 2.4500 6 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 2.4646 7 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 2.5330 8 BRIAN WALSH YAMAHA R1M 2.5960 9 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 3.1160 10 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 3.7780 11 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 3.9060 12 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 4.1460 13 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 4.4090 14 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 5.2530 15 HAYDEN ROUSE YAMAHA YZF-R1 5.4910 16 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 6.1120 17 AARON REAY DUCATI V4R 6.4780 18 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 7.0810 19 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZX10 7.7010 20 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 8.5490 21 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 8.9280 22 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 9.1730 23 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 9.5840

AGV Unlimited F3 Race One (Friday)

In Race One, Spicak took the win by half a second from Kristo Raam (Yamaha R1M) with a fastest lap of 1:37.970.

Franco crossed the line less than half a second behind Spicak. Cameron Prentice (Yamaha R1) and Burhanuddin had done well to keep the lead trio in sight whilst taking out fourth and fifth.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 11:40.5880 2 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 11:41.0470 3 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 11:41.2510 4 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 11:46.4610 5 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:47.2840 6 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 11:49.7030 7 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 11:52.8810 8 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 11:54.1690 9 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 11:59.8160 10 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 12:01.3490 11 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 12:11.1660 12 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZX10 12:11.9230 13 GARETH HEBRON YAMAHA YZFR1 12:16.6880 14 AARON REAY DUCATI V4R 12:17.0270 15 HAYDEN ROUSE YAMAHA YZF-R1 12:18.4040 16 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 12:22.4020 17 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 12:28.9360 18 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 12:43.5290 19 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 12:44.4110 20 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 12:44.8390 21 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 13:22.7730 DNF JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 5:49.8620 DNF HUGH JOLLYE KAWASAKI ZX10R 3:36.3530

AGV Unlimited F3 Race Two (Friday)

Kristo Raam took out Race Two with a three second margin back to Phil Cloros (Ducati V4). Prentice took third with Spicak right on his tail. Burhanuddin placed fifth. All five were able to crack the 1:40sec mark with their fastest laps.

Bumping riders to Pirelli Unlimited F2 because of consistent sub-1:40sec laps can only happen between rounds, not between races, so riders breaching 1:40sec in races during Round Four were permitted to remain in the class for the rest of the weekend.

AGV Unlimited F3 Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 11:42.1450 2 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 11:45.1100 3 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 11:47.7100 4 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 11:47.8020 5 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:48.8050 6 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 11:53.2510 7 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 11:54.2650 8 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 11:57.6460 9 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 11:58.7270 10 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 12:05.8760 11 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 12:06.8380 12 HAYDEN ROUSE YAMAHA YZF-R1 12:14.5730 13 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZX10 12:14.7860 14 GARETH HEBRON YAMAHA YZFR1 12:16.8670 15 AARON REAY DUCATI V4R 12:22.8020 16 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 12:23.4320 17 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 12:24.1200 18 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 12:30.9200 19 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 12:40.4070 20 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 12:56.4970 21 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 12:59.1480 DNF JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 2:32.7090

AGV Unlimited F3 Race Three (Friday)

Race Three and, again, all of the top five finishers had the fastest laps under the 1:40sec mark, with Cloros taking the win from Raam by just four-tenths of a second. Burhanuddin scored more valuable points with a third-place finish. Prentice and Spicak rounded out the top five.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 9:58.0750 2 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 9:58.4160 3 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 10:04.1800 4 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 10:05.3980 5 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 10:05.4640 6 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 10:08.1470 7 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 10:11.2160 8 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 10:20.9280 9 HAYDEN ROUSE YAMAHA YZF-R1 10:21.0250 10 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 10:22.8790 11 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 10:23.9710 12 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 10:24.5820 13 AARON REAY DUCATI V4R 10:41.3550 14 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 10:45.5290 15 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 10:48.4280 16 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 10:48.4830 17 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 10:50.9870 18 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR \

AGV Unlimited F3 Saturday Qualifying

AGV Unlimited managed to get qualifying and two dry races in before the heavens opened with only four racers taking to the field of play for that final race.

In qualifying, Cloros impressed with a 1:37. 152 to take pole from Raam, Spicak, Richard Zaja (Honda CBR1000RR) and Jason Cleland (Yamaha R1).

AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 1:37.1520* 2 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 0.9410 3 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 1.3560 4 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 1.7000 5 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 1.9370 6 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 2.6080 7 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 3.0580 8 HAYDEN ROUSE YAMAHA YZF-R1 4.2310 9 HUGH JOLLYE KAWASAKI ZX10R 4.4240 10 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 4.7870 11 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 4.9710 12 BENJAMIN SMITH KAWASAKI ZX10R 6.0380 13 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 7.2070 14 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 7.8530 15 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 8.3610 16 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 9.4760 17 SIMON WALTERS APRILIA RSV4 1100 11.0230 18 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 11.7980 19 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 11.8450 20 ALLISTAIR KNIGHT KAWASAKI ZX-10R

AGV Unlimited F3 Race 1 (Saturday)

Race One and Cloros carded a 1:35.122 on his way to a 12-second win from Raam.

Simon Spicak crossed the line in third, but a ten-second penalty for a jump start relegated him down to seventh. Zaja, Prentice and Cleland took third through fifth.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 11:17.3600 2 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 11:29.7860 3 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 11:38.6060 4 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 11:45.1840 5 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 11:45.6630 6 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:45.9480 7 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 11:48.2570 8 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 11:49.7620 9 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 11:51.2370 10 BENJAMIN SMITH KAWASAKI ZX10R 12:02.1430 11 HUGH JOLLYE KAWASAKI ZX10R 12:06.9470 12 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 12:18.1160 13 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 12:24.3270 14 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 12:25.3360 15 SIMON WALTERS APRILIA RSV4 1100 12:26.6570 16 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 12:38.6470 17 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 12:52.4190

AGV Unlimited F3 Race 2 (Saturday)

Race Two and it was Richard Zaja’s time to be penalised for a jump start, which bumped him from third to sixth at the finish.

Cloros took another win ahead of Kristo Raam, this time by four-seconds. Burhanuddin placed third, continuing to amass points, Prentice was fourth, Spicak fifth.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 11:29.0690 2 KRISTO RAAM YAMAHA R1M 11:33.1900 3 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:46.4720 4 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 11:46.6330 5 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 11:46.7940 6 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 11:47.5970 7 JASON CLELAND YAMAHA R1 11:48.5660 8 BENJAMIN SMITH KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:56.6240 9 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 11:58.5220 10 HUGH JOLLYE KAWASAKI ZX10R 12:22.1500 11 HAYDEN ROUSE YAMAHA YZF-R1 12:25.4930 12 ADRIAN WILKINSON APRILIA RSV4 12:33.5320 13 SIMON WALTERS APRILIA RSV4 1100 12:37.5170 14 ROBERT SALVIA DUCATI V4 12:37.7320 15 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 12:38.3930 16 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 12:47.8160 17 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 13:12.4010 DNF KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 8:33.0500

AGV Unlimited F3 Race 3 (Saturday)

Spicak, who removed his fairings, Burhanuddin, Prentice and Richard Draper (who had switched from the Ducati Monster he’d been riding in dry conditions to a Triumph Street Triple), were the only riders to hit the track for Race Three when the rain was still coming down.

And that was the finishing order. Burhanuddin had fastest lap with a 1:56.303 which is fifteen second off his qualifying time, Spicak took the win by a little over a second.

With that, AGV Unlimited was done for the series.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 SIMON SPICAK DUCATI V4R 9:58.2080 2 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 9:59.8950 3 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 10:04.7970 4 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 10:42.1010

AGV Unlimited F3 Overall

The meeting points spread at the top of the table was very close with just 10-points splitting first from fifth. It was Simon Spicak taking it out with 113-points from Phil Cloros on 109, with Kristo Raam taking the third podium spot on 105.

The outright Series points win went to Muhammed Burhanuddin on 179-points, second went to Phil Cloros on 163 and Cameron Prentice scored third with 134-points.

AGV Unlimited F3 Round Overall

Pos Rider Points 1 SIMON SPICAK 113 2 PHIL CLOROS 109 3 KRISTO RAAM 105 4 CAMERON PRENTICE 104 5 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN 103 6 JASON CLELAND 75 7 ADAM TERRY 63 8 KIRI WELSH 49 9 LUIGINO FRANCO 41 10 HAYDEN ROUSE 37 11 BRYAN OUELLET 34 12 RICHARD ZAJA 33 13 ADRIAN WILKINSON 31 14 WILLIAM STEUART 31 15 RICHARD DRAPER 26 16 ROBERT SALVIA 26 17 BENJAMIN SMITH 24 18 JASON BRAND 24 19 HUGH JOLLYE 21 20 AARON REAY 21 21 PHILLIP BURKE 17 22 SEAN HUGHSTON 15 23 GARETH HEBRON 15 24 MICHAEL COLE 14 25 SIMON WALTERS 14

AGV Unlimited F3 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN 179 2 PHIL CLOROS 163 3 CAMERON PRENTICE 134 4 SIMON SPICAK 113 5 LUIGINO FRANCO 107 6 KRISTO RAAM 105 7 ADAM TERRY 101 8 ANDREW LEE 99 9 JAMES BERKLEY 77 10 RICHARD ZAJA 76 11 JASON CLELAND 75 12 KIRI WELSH 70 13 CRAIG BOYD 68 14 TRENT KILNER 55 15 WILLIAM STEUART 54 16 SEAN HUGHSTON 51 17 ALISTAIR KNIPE 51 18 BRYAN OUELLET 50 19 JOSHUA TAYLOR 50 20 ASH EDWARDS 45 21 ROBERT SALVIA 42 22 HAYDEN ROUSE 37 23 LUKE MILLS 34 24 ADRIAN WILKINSON 31 25 PHILLIP BURKE 28 26 BILAL EL CHAMI 27 27 JASON BRAND 26 28 RICHARD DRAPER 26 29 MICHAEL COLE 25 30 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP 25 31 BENJAMIN SMITH 24 32 JAMES BULLOCH 24 33 HUGH JOLLYE 21 34 AARON REAY 21 35 MARTIN BALL 21 36 GARETH HEBRON 15 37 SIMON WALTERS 14 38 JARROD HEATON 12 39 BRIAN WALSH 11 40 FAHMI AMIRUL 10 41 DAING I BIN AB MUNAP 7 42 JOHN SAVILL 6 43 GAVIN MUDIE 6 44 RICHARD EASTON 3

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Friday Qualifying

Qualifying saw Nahlous in command, a 1:33.848 given him pole ahead of Tom Toparis (Yamaha R6), who was making a welcome return to Summer Nights.

Corey Snowsill (Kawasaki ZX6R) and Cameron Swain (Yamaha R6) took third and fourth positions on the grid. The fifth spot went to Tim Hunt, the fastest of the F2 crew, with a 1:37.480.

The F2 racers did well in qualifying, with Simone Boldrini (Yamaha R6) taking sixth and F2 series leader Tim Rodley taking seventh overall and third fastest in class.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 1:33.8480* 2 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 0.8350 3 COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 1.6760 4 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 3.5740 5 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 3.6320 6 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 3.6560 7 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 4.6050 8 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 5.6840 9 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6.2990 10 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 8.0020 11 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9.3090 12 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 9.4790 13 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 9.5730 14 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 10.7850 15 LACHLAN ROMER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11.5530 16 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 11.5770 17 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 11.7180 18 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 12.1640 19 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12.5870 20 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 13.3340 21 ALEX ATANASOVSKI YAMAHA R6 F2 13.7780 22 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 13.8190 23 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 14.5440 24 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 16.6270 25 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 1:34.3820 26 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 1:37.5450 27 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 1:37.7320 28 CALLEN ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 2:00.4600 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One (Friday)

Race One saw Nahlous and Toparis sprint away from the field with Nahlous taking the win by two-tenths of a second. Sean Condon (Yamaha R6) took third spot and fastest lap with a 1:33.484. Hayden Nelson (Kawasaki ZX6R) and Mark Chiodo (Honda CBR600RR) rounded out the F1 top five.

In F2, Boldrini took the win, five seconds ahead of Hunt. O’Donnell and Rodley were separated by less than a second in third and fourth. Brian Bolster (Aprilia RS660) took fifth.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:02.2420 2 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 11:02.4900 3 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:08.0000 4 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 11:08.9330 5 MARK CHIODO HONDA CBR 600RR F1 11:11.2710 6 COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 11:14.1320 7 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:19.4390 8 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 11:20.0950 9 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:27.5780 10 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 11:32.5780 11 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:37.0980 12 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:37.2160 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:37.9070 14 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 12:07.6580 15 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:08.1120 16 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:09.0100 17 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:12.7000 18 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:14.0600 19 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 12:16.6100 20 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 12:16.6180 21 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:18.8560 22 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:26.9510 23 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 12:33.0630 24 CALLEN ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:33.1610 25 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 12:33.6890 26 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:34.7060 27 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 12:36.0680 28 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:04.1870 29 ALEX ATANASOVSKI YAMAHA R6 F2 11:10.2630 30 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 11:17.5500 DNF LACHLAN ROMER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 7:17.1550

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two (Friday)

Race Two saw an exciting tussle up front with Toparis taking the win from Chiodo. Nahlous, Condon and Nelson were right behind them with less than half-a-second between the first four, and Nelson just a few-tenths off their tails.

Marcus Hamod sustained an injury in Race Two and whilst he finished the race in sixth position, he wouldn’t race again on Friday or Saturday.

O’Donnell took out F2 from Boldrini and Rodley. Bolster and Sarah Batten (Triumph Daytona 675) rounded out the top five.

Title contender Tim Hunt crashed in Turn 8 while battling with O’Donnell, Boldrini and Rodley which put a serious dent in his chances of grabbing a class win in the series.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 9:29.3160 2 MARK CHIODO HONDA CBR 600RR F1 9:29.5100 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 9:29.6440 4 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 9:29.7160 5 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 9:30.1400 6 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 9:43.4780 7 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 9:43.8440 8 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9:57.8350 9 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 9:58.1350 10 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 9:59.4880 11 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 9:59.6330 12 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 10:13.3710 13 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:26.4570 14 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:27.0990 15 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 10:27.4680 16 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 10:28.3110 17 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 10:37.5610 18 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 10:38.6790 19 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:39.4460 20 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 10:39.9120 21 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 10:46.7200 22 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:56.1240 23 LACHLAN ROMER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:56.7340 24 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:57.4910 25 ALEX ATANASOVSKI YAMAHA R6 F2 11:06.4730 26 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 11:06.7620 27 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 11:18.1520 DNF CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:38.5130 DNF CALLEN ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9:01.9540 DNF TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 5:03.7510 DNF COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 3:32.2930

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Three (Friday)

Race Three saw Nahlous and Toparis make a break from the field. While Toparis took the fastest lap of the race with a 1m33.036, it was Nahlous in front by less than a tenth of a second at the flag.

Condon was three seconds back in third, Chiodo and Snowsill filled out the top five. Such was the pace of Nahlous and Toparis, that Snowsill in fifth was nearly half a minute back from them.

Tim Rodley finished sixth overall and first in F2, with Kristian O’Donnell just two-tenths away and taking second in class.

Boldrini, Bolster and Smith took third through fifth. Hunt’s Race Two crash prevented him from starting in Race Three but he would return to the action on Saturday.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 10:59.8840 2 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 10:59.9600 3 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:03.0980 4 MARK CHIODO HONDA CBR 600RR F1 11:07.9750 5 COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 11:29.8630 6 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:35.0780 7 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:35.2000 8 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:36.3550 9 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:36.6500 10 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 11:57.3510 11 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:09.7220 12 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 12:09.8310 13 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:14.9220 14 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 12:15.8320 15 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:17.5490 16 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:21.8430 17 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:36.6660 18 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:36.7950 19 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 12:41.3840 20 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 12:43.1190 21 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 12:43.3070 22 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 12:43.3390 23 LACHLAN ROMER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:46.5730 24 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:04.5970 25 ALEX ATANASOVSKI YAMAHA R6 F2 11:21.6950

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying 2 (Saturday)

AMA Warehouse 600 class was the most affected by the rain with Races Two and Three run on a wet track. This meant only 11 runners, all F2, took to the track for Race Two and 19 – including just one F1 competitor – out for Race Three.

At least qualifying and Race One enjoyed dry conditions. Tom Toparis elected not to race on the second night of Round Four.

In F1 qualifying, Nahlous was still on top form taking pole with a 1:32.756 from Mark Chiodo with a 1:32.822. These two were the only racers to break the 1:33sec mark. Condon, Nelson and Snowsill took third through fifth.

Kristian O’Donnell was fastest in F2 with a 1:38.117 ahead of Rodley, Boldrini, Bryce Thompson (Kawasaki ZX-6R) and Hunt, back in the fray after his Friday challenges.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 1:32.7560* 2 MARK CHIODO HONDA CBR 600RR F1 0.0660 3 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 0.9510 4 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 0.9570 5 COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 3.0610 6 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 4.0810 7 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 4.5850 8 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 5.3610 9 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6.2240 10 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6.2330 11 BRYCE THOMPSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F2 6.5070 12 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 8.4170 13 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 8.6780 14 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 8.9980 15 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA R6 F2 9.1260 16 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 9.1950 17 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 9.2380 18 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 9.2960 19 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 9.9000 20 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10.7250 21 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 11.5210 22 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 12.5290 23 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12.5860 24 LACHLAN ROMER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12.9530 25 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 13.0370 26 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 13.5290 27 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 13.8210 28 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 13.9950 29 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 14.1670 30 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 15.2030 31 ALEX ATANASOVSKI YAMAHA R6 F2 15.2840 32 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 15.4110 33 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 16.2680

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 1 (Saturday)

Nahlous and Condon battled out for the win in Race One, with Nahlous eventually taking the win by two-tenths of a second and also carded the fastest lap with a 1:32.764. Chiodo took third, Nelson and Swain fourth and fifth.

Kristian O’Donnell maintained his strong form of Friday to take out F2 with a near three-second win over Boldrini. Rodley, Thompson and Smith taking the remaining top five positions.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 10:59.6050 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 10:59.8420 3 MARK CHIODO HONDA CBR 600RR F1 11:01.8170 4 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 11:02.2130 5 CAMERON SWAIN YAMAHA R6 F1 11:21.9550 6 COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 11:21.9740 7 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:32.1740 8 NOEL MAHON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:32.7290 9 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:35.3820 10 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:43.1020 11 BRYCE THOMPSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F2 11:44.1750 12 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:55.3380 13 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 11:56.3440 14 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 11:56.9010 15 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA R6 F2 11:57.8780 16 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 12:02.3970 17 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:02.4720 18 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 12:04.7160 19 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 12:06.1790 20 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:06.9120 21 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:17.4480 22 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 12:31.1950 23 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 12:31.4990 24 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:33.0240 25 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 12:34.2720 26 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 12:36.3660 27 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:32.1530 28 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:40.5100 29 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 12:43.9560 30 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:44.2960 31 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:44.4960 32 ALEX ATANASOVSKI YAMAHA R6 F2 11:16.2820 DNF LACHLAN ROMER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 7:26.3760

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 2 (Saturday)

And then came the rain. F1 class was a complete no-show for the very wet Race Two, which was won by Kristian O’Donnell after a very entertaining battle with Tim Hunt. The fastest lap of the race was recorded by Hunt, that 1:50.771 roughly 15-seconds from his dry track time, giving some indication of just how wet it was out there.

Rodley, John Hore (Suzuki GSXR600) and Bolster (who had switched to his trusty Suzuki SV650 for the wet races), rounded out the damp top five.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9:29.9190 2 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 9:30.4230 3 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 9:36.1500 4 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 9:54.0430 5 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 9:58.4410 6 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10:09.8200 7 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 10:43.4740 8 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 10:53.1960 9 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:14.5720 10 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 10:02.7910 DNF GREGOR ROBERTSON F2

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 3 (Saturday)

The rain had eased for Race Three but the track was still very damp. More of the F2 riders took to the track but the only F1 rider on track was Corey Snowsill.

O’Donnell and Hunt picked up where they left off from Race One, fighting all the way to the flag with O’Donnell taking the win by less than two-seconds.

Lone F1 man Snowsill was third. Rodley and Hore completed the top five.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9:17.3030 2 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 9:17.4910 3 COREY SNOWSILL KAWASAKI ZX6R F1 9:24.6930 4 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 9:29.2710 5 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 9:29.5930 6 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 9:40.3500 7 GREGOR ROBERTSON F2 9:48.5390 8 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 9:48.5750 9 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 9:50.0620 10 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 9:51.2340 11 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 10:13.2120 12 DANIEL DESA PESIC YAMAHA R6 F2 10:24.0820 13 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 10:31.1790 14 JASON CORNWELL YAMAHA Y F-R6 F2 10:31.6840 15 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:40.9170 16 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:41.4710 17 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 10:53.6990 18 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 9:20.8630 DNF DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 5:50.6600

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Overall

With all the track action in AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2, the attention then turned to the event and series winners.

Nahlous took out the event win for F1 with 93-points, 20 ahead of Sean Condon with Corey Snowsill on 91 points in third.

With five wins from six starts, Kristian O’Donnell, on 138-points, topped F2 from Tim Rodley on 114. Brian Bolster’s efforts on the twin netted him third place for the weekend.

Wrapping it all up was the AMA Warehouse Summer Nights series standings. Nahlous taking the F1 title with 342-points, a 142-point margin over Marcus Hamod, who missed most of the final round after crashing early in the meeting.

Given Nahlous’ form through the weekend, it seems unlikely that Hamod would have been able to close the gap, had be been able to make the grid for the races he missed after the Friday Race Two incident.

F2 and what a series it was. Tim Rodley extended his lead a the top of the table, taking out the series win on 340-points with Tim Hunt in second on 276 and Kristian O’Donnell third on 265.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 and F2 showcased some fabulous Supersport action through the MOTUL Summer Nights series. 600cc action always has plenty of battles at the front and all the way through the field and never fails to entertain.

That’s it. SNS04 is in the books and St George MCC can be proud of pulling off another classic series of racing under lights.

Summer Nights attracts bigger crowds of spectators and more competitors every year, this year’s innovation of giving AGV 400c/Formula St George a place in the schedule was a resounding success and the class is pretty much assured of a return in future.

Like all clubs, St George MCC could do with more volunteers so if you want to get close to the action and spend time around a fabulous bunch of people, reach out to the club (you can find them on Facebook) and have a chat.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Round Overall

Pos Rider Points 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS 93 2 SEAN CONDON 73 3 COREY SNOWSILL 71 4 MARK CHIODO 71 5 THOMAS TOPARIS 65 6 NOEL MAHON 54 7 HAYDEN NELSON 50 8 CAMERON SWAIN 43 9 MARCUS HAMOD 29

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Points 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL 138 2 TIMOTHY RODLEY 114 3 BRIAN BOLSTER 89 4 SIMONE BOLDRINI 83 5 JOHN HORE 77 6 TIMOTHY HUNT 75 7 GREGOR ROBERTSON 62 8 DARAGH SMITH 62 9 KIANO BRUUN 53 10 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ 43 11 MATTHEW FRANCO 42 12 JAYSON REYES 42 13 SARAH BATTEN 41 14 DANIEL CHARILAOU 37 15 DANIEL DESA PESIC 37 16 JASON CORNWELL 36 17 CHRIS CATHERSIDES 34 18 WILLIAM BINKS 28 19 DAVID NHAN CAO 24 20 ANTHONY GEORGE 20 21 TOM FELLEW 17 22 BRYCE THOMPSON 17 23 CASSANDRA TOFLER 15 24 BAILEY PRITCHARD 13 25 DAVID SHANNON 11 26 LACHLAN ROMER 10 27 ALEX ATANASOVSKI 7 28 CALLEN ROBERTSON 6

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS 342 2 MARCUS HAMOD 200 3 SEAN CONDON 198 4 JACK FAVELLE 193 5 HAYDEN NELSON 147 6 MARIANOS NIKOLIS 124 7 NOEL MAHON 118 8 THOMAS TOPARIS 115 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN 115 10 CAMERON SWAIN 107 11 JACK PASSFIELD 90 12 JACOB ROULSTONE 87 13 CAMERON DUNKER 82 14 BRANDON DEMMERY 77 15 COREY SNOWSILL 71 16 MARK CHIODO 71 17 GLENN NELSON 54 18 JACOB HATCH 52 19 ARCHIE MCDONALD 42

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 TIMOTHY RODLEY 340 2 TIMOTHY HUNT 276 3 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL 265 4 JOHN HORE 206 5 GREGOR ROBERTSON 185 6 SIMONE BOLDRINI 174 7 SARAH BATTEN 147 8 KIANO BRUUN 141 9 DARAGH SMITH 136 10 KEITH MULCAHY 132 11 BRIAN BOLSTER 128 12 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ 127 13 MATTHEW FRANCO 103 14 SHANE O’BRIEN 89 15 BAILEY PRITCHARD 84 16 JAYSON REYES 78 17 WILLIAM BINKS 76 18 JOSHUA NEWMAN 75 19 CHRISTIAN ROSSI 65 20 CASSANDRA TOFLER 59 21 PHIL KEABLE 59 22 BENJAMIN GALL 52 23 MATTHEW BLAIR 51 24 CHRIS CATHERSIDES 50 25 DANIEL CHARILAOU 48 26 BAILY GALL 38 27 DANIEL DESA PESIC 37 28 JASON CORNWELL 36 29 CHRIS POLLEY 36 30 BRADLEY LUMB 36 31 ANTHONY GEORGE 33 32 TOM FELLEW 29 33 DAVID NHAN CAO 28 34 STUART KITSON 28 35 DANIEL MAHER 27 36 CAMERON PRENTICE 26 37 SCOTT ANLEZARK 21 38 DAVID SHANNON 19 39 BRYCE THOMPSON 17 40 JACQUES JOUBERT 16 41 ADRIAN BECK 11 42 LACHLAN ROMER 10 43 ALEX ATANASOVSKI 7 44 CALLEN ROBERTSON 6 45 RACHELLE WATSON 1

