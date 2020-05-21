Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. This time it is Western Australia’s Bryan Staring answering the curly questions.

Bryan Staring

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Bryan Staring: “Not really anyone in the ASBK paddock. I haven’t had many run-ins over the course of my career.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

BS: “Honestly not anyone. I know that’s not the answer your looking for. Even if I was angry, drunk or otherwise I probably wouldn’t resort to that.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

BS: “My team manager Kelvin. He’s a big strong man but he’s soft on the inside like a teddy bear. I’d rather cop that than some of the others.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

BS: “Maxwell, Herfoss or Halliday. They’re the guys with big personalities and they’re pretty funny.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

BS: “I have no idea. Us older guys are all married or in long term relationships. Probably some of the supersport guys make a killing on racing weekends.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

BS: “mmm don’t know about the sister.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

BS: “I don’t think there are too many pretentious riders.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

BS: “Hard Man Herfoss”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

BS: “Wakefield Park”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

BS: “Turn three, Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

BS: “Not sure.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

BS: “Just the rider in front of me. I have no individual desire to pass any individual on any particular corner.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

BS: “Probably an old dog. Mostly happy but can be grumpy. Growls here and there but doesn’t bite.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

BS: “Ducati for tools. They have a generous crew and top quality Gear Wrench tools like us.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

BS: “I’d be in jail for fraud, I think I’m a top cyclist but I’m not.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

BS: “I’m not vain enough to have considered it.”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

BS: “Experienced, Appreciative and Under-fulfilled.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

BS: “A beer.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

BS: “I have my ASBK championship bike from 2010, which I’m very fortunate for. The only other bike I’d like is any 2012 ZX-10R.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

BS: “I have a few ideas about life after racing although they could depend where the wind is blowing.”