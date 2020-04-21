Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out a new series I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in.

Let’s kick the series off with the ASBK Superbike defending champion, DesmoSport Ducati’s ‘Mad’ Mike Jones.

Mike Jones

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Mike Jones: Mark Chiodo.

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

MJ: Oli Bayliss.

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

MJ: Aiden Wagner.

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

MJ: Bryan Staring.

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

MJ: Cru Halliday.

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

MJ: Arthur Sissis.

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

MJ: Lachlan Epis.

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

MJ: Daniel Falzoff.

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

MJ: Wakefield Park.

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

MJ: Turn One, Phillip Island.

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

MJ: Turn Seven, Morgan Park.

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

MJ: Troy Herfoss, Turn 8 Sydney Motorsport Park, up the inside.

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

MJ: Stick insect.

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

MJ: Ben Henry. Not Troy Bayliss.

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

MJ: Speeding.

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

MJ: Two wheels, no soul.

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

MJ: The Fat Kid.

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

MJ: Food.

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

MJ: Avintia Ducati Desmosedici GP14, it’s the coolest bike I’ve ever raced

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

MJ: Motorcycle postie.