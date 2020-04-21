Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out a new series I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’. 

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone. 

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in.

Let’s kick the series off with the ASBK Superbike defending champion, DesmoSport Ducati’s ‘Mad’ Mike Jones.

Mike Jones

Mike Jones – 2019 ASBK Champ – Image by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Mike Jones: Mark Chiodo.

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

MJ: Oli Bayliss. 

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASSP R Parc Ferme OliBayliss
Aww Mike, who could punch this face – Image of Oli Bayliss by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

MJ: Aiden Wagner.

ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Mike Jones straight
Mike Jones testing at Wakefield Park – Image by TDJ

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

MJ: Bryan Staring.

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

MJ:  Cru Halliday.

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

MJ:  Arthur Sissis.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens SBK R MikeJones
Mike Jones at Phillip Island – Image by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

MJ:  Lachlan Epis.

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

MJ:  Daniel Falzoff.

ASBK TBG Round SMP Desmo Celebration Mike Jones TBG FinalRnd Cover
Mike Jones 2019 ASBK Champ – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

MJ:  Wakefield Park.

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

MJ:  Turn One, Phillip Island.

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

MJ:  Turn Seven, Morgan Park. 

ASBK TBG Round SMP Mike Jones TBG FinalRnd
Mike Jones – 2019 ASBK Superbike Champion – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

MJ:  Troy Herfoss, Turn 8 Sydney Motorsport Park, up the inside.

ASBK TBG Round SMP Mike Jones Troy Herfoss TBG FinalRnd
Mike Jones and Troy Herfoss took ASBK 2019 down to the wire at SMP – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

MJ:  Stick insect. 

ASBK Rnd Morgan Park RbMotoLens SBK Q MIke JONES Parc
Mike Jones Morgan Park Superbike lap record holder – Image by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

MJ: Ben Henry. Not Troy Bayliss. 

ASBK TBG Round SMP Troy Bayliss Mike Jones TBG FinalRnd
Mike Jones with Troy Bayliss at SMP last year – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

MJ:  Speeding.

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

MJ:  Two wheels, no soul. 

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

MJ:  The Fat Kid. 

ASBK TBG Round SMP Mike Jones Champ TBG FinalRnd
‘The Fat Kid’ Mike Jones – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

MJ:  Food.

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

MJ:  Avintia Ducati Desmosedici GP14, it’s the coolest bike I’ve ever raced

Mike Jones experiences at wet Phillip Island on the Avintia Ducati
Mike Jones experienced a wet Phillip Island on the Avintia Ducati in 2016

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

MJ:  Motorcycle postie. 

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Mike JONES
Mike Jones on the new V4 R – Image by Rob Mott

