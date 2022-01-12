Statement from the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club

The world’s fastest motorcycle road race, the Ulster Grand Prix, will return this summer after a two year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will be promoted by the Revival Racing Motorcycle club and will be staged on August 16-20 at the Dundrod circuit.

We understand the unique appeal of the UGP to riders and fans alike, and we are delighted to bring racing back to this famous track.

It’s been a very uncertain time for the sport because of Coronavirus and we can’t wait to hear bikes roaring down the Flying Kilo again this summer.

We are indebted to the volunteers at the Ulster Grand Prix for their collaboration and continuing hard work to stage this famous race in its centenary year.

More details of the week long race programme will be announced soon.