Three more rounds get the chop

After extensive discussions and the assessment of a multitude of possibilities and scenarios, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) regret to announce the cancellation of three events that were previously to be determined (TBD) and to be confirmed (TBC). The safety of all parties within the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paddock is of top priority and whilst the season is carrying on, a solution was not possible to incorporate every venue, given the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK Round at Donington Park (previously postponed and TBD), the Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen (previously rescheduled, then postponed and TBD) and the Qatar Round at the Losail International Circuit (previously postponed and TBD) have been cancelled. It will be the first time in WorldSBK history that there won’t be a round in the United Kingdom, whilst the TT Circuit Assen has been a permanent fixture on the calendar since 1992, ending a streak of the longest continually serving venue in WorldSBK.

Gregorio Lavilla

Director of Sporting/Organisation Departments

“I am personally very sad to announce the subsequent cancellations of the three rounds. As a fan of our sport, I am extremely saddened not to go to WorldSBK’s birthplace at Donington Park and the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ at Assen, a track which has featured on our calendar uninterrupted since 1992. I am equally as sad not to not have the spectacle of a night race in Qatar, always something we look forward to. We explored all avenues in order to find a solution but unfortunately, one could not be found. However, this mustn’t cast a cloud over the Championship. The majority of our events in 2020 will happen and plans for a full, complete 2021 are well underway. We would like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work and cooperation, and also the fans for waiting patiently before our season resumes.”

Updated 2020 WorldSBK calendar