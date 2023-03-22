2023 Segway Snarler AT6 Range

The Segway Snarler AT6 S (short wheelbase, one-seater) and Snarler AT6 L (long wheelbase, two-seater) ranges have been updated, ensuring these quad bikes are ready to tackle the harshest conditions that Australia has to offer. The Snarler AT6 Range updates include:

Improved chassis design

Improved wheel bearings

Updated mapping

Updated aesthetics

Latest QuadBar design

A larger range of accessories

Segway have also updated the range with a refresh of new and invigorating colours, including Stealth Black, Camo, and Grey/Red colourways.

The new range of Snarler AT6 Quad Bikes will begin to arrive at Segway Powersports dealerships from next week and is also available to order online and in-stores.

The existing colourways (Black/Green, Red/White, and Black/Blue) will still be available in addition to the new colourways as part of the 2023 range.

The Segway Snarler AT6 range is designed with safety in mind and comes equipped with a QuadBar. The QuadBar is a safety feature that helps to prevent roll-overs, providing additional protection to the rider.

The inclusion of the QuadBar is mandatory in Australia, where it is required by law for all quad bikes to have an appropriate operator protection device (OPD) fitted. By including this safety feature, the Snarler AT6 range complies with Australian laws and regulations, ensuring that riders can enjoy their quad bike adventures with peace of mind.

The Snarler Quad Bike also comes equipped with a range of advanced technology that sets it apart from other quad bikes on the market. The LED lights provide exceptional visibility in low light conditions, while the updated instrumentation and display provide easy access to critical information such as speed, fuel level, and engine temperature.

The Snarler also comes with a dedicated App that is packed full of features to enhance your riding experience around the farm, or in the great outdoors.

Standard on all Segway Powersports models in Australia, the Telematics BOX (T-BOX) is a connected-vehicle-standard terminal that delivers multiple online applications including vehicle remote monitoring, remote control, safety monitoring, and warning via 4G, Bluetooth, and CAN communication.

You can access real-time vehicle data through the Smart Commanding System (SCS). This intelligent interaction with your Segway Powersport vehicle provides industry-leading safety and leads you to epic places to ride!

Segway Powersports offer an extensive range of genuine accessories for the Snarler, Villain, and Fugleman range, including doors, winches, front bars, racks, storage containers, windshields, fenders, snow plows and much more.

Find your nearest Segway Powersports dealership here.