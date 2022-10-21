1960 Velocette Venom

With Phil Aynsley

The Velocette Venom was a 499 cc OHV single introduced in 1955 (together with the 350 cc Viper) with the task of competing against the various twin-cylinder 500s starting to appear on the market. It was based on the earlier MSS model.

An alloy barrel with a cast-iron liner was used together with a two-valve alloy head. The high-cam/short push rod valve train was simpler (i.e. cheaper) to produce but still enabled reasonable performance. An unusual feature was the placement of the clutch between the gearbox and its sprocket.

Up until 1962 Miller electrics, with a belt-driven dynamo were employed. From 1962 a Lucas system was used.

The Venom’s biggest claim to fame was the setting of the 24-hour world speed record in 1961 at Monthéry in France using a factory prepared bike fitted with a fairing.

The speed of 100.05 mph was the first over 100 mph by a motorcycle and still stands for a single cylinder bike over the 24 hour test period. Venoms also filled the top three spots at the 1964 Thruxton 500 endurance race.

As a result the Venom was used as the base for the famous Thruxton production racer which was first shown later that year. In 1967 Venoms finished first and second in the Production TT on the IOM.

Output was 34 hp at 6200 rpm, with a dry weight of 177 kg. Top speed was 160km/h stock, just on the old imperial ton.

The Venom remained in production until 1970 (the year prior to the company’s closure) with a total of 5,721 built. This is a 1960 model pictured here.