Vespa 946 10° Anniversario

The Vespa 946 is the world’s most beautiful scooter, and they are my words not Vespa’s…

The eminently delectable machine comes in a new green flavour for 2023 with the release of the Vespa 946 10° Anniversario.

The first 946 released in 2013 is still my favourite. That ‘Riccordo Italiano‘ debut for Vespa’s new icon model was instantly collectible and sold out quickly for a RRP of $11,990 here in Australia.

You really had to see one in the flesh to appreciate it and if I lived in the city at the time, and was flush enough, I would have snapped one up on the spot.

There has been a release of the 946 most years since, including the gaudy vagazzled ‘Christian Dior’ edition this year that I class as a bit of an aberration, but thankfully things have gone back to being a little more restrained for the 2023 Vespa 946 10° Anniversario, apart from the silly motif on the rear guard that is…

Taking styling cues from the first 1946 Vespa prototype, the 946 is crafted on an assembly line specially reserved for 946 models only.

The aluminium alloy split wheel rims, whose fins are intended as a reference to the historic drum brake that equipped the first Vespas. The wheel rim channel, on the other hand, is green to match the body.

The pressed steel body has over 320 welding points with many of those done by hand. The front guard, rear panels and bars are aluminium.

The double-upholstered saddle is black with burnished stitching, as are the hand grips, all hand-sewn with needle and thread.

Vespa Australia are yet to announce pricing on the 2023 Vespa 946 10° Anniversario but we expect it will be a lot closer to the aforementioned sticker price of the 2013 original, rather than the 36 k that the Christian Dior edition commanded…