Vespa 946 Christian Dior Limited Edition
Vespa and Parisian fashion house Christian Dior both founded in 1946 and have presented a collaboration in the form of the Vespa 946 Christian Dior Limited Edition of which only 946 will be produced. They carry a hefty price tag of $36,000 ride-away when they arrive in Australia in strictly limited numbers.
On the Vespa 946 Christian Dior, the body in steel, is enhanced by aluminium parts including the mudguard and side covers – wearing a cream white with dedicated Christian Dior graphics.
Numerous gold-coloured satin-finished parts: the rear luggage rack, the circular aesthetic elements under the seat, the bag hook, the aluminium mirror brackets, the hand grip ends, the profile that runs along the perimeter of the shield, the “neck-tie” decorations, and the edges and hubs of the aluminium alloy wheel rims.
The saddle support is covered with the iconic Dior Oblique pattern, designed by Marc Bohan in 1967.
The seating area of the saddle, on the other hand, is covered in dark blue leather, as are the hand grips, hand stitched and covered.
Available in Australia in extremely limited numbers, the Vespa 946 Christian Dior has a rideaway price of $36,000. Visit your nearest Vespa dealership for more information.
Vespa 946 Christian Dior features
- Monocoque body made of sheet steel with aluminium elements: handlebar, saddle support, side panels, front mudguard, rear view mirror supports.
- 220mm dual disc brake, ABS dual channel braking system.
- ASR traction electronic control system.
- Large 12-inch wheels, dismountable aluminium alloy wheel rims.
- 150 cc 3V engine, electronic injection, top-in-class fuel consumption and emissions reduction.
- LED headlamp with heat dissipating system, LED tail-light and turn indicators
- Full LCD multi-purpose dashboard.