Vespa 946 Christian Dior Limited Edition

Vespa and Parisian fashion house Christian Dior both founded in 1946 and have presented a collaboration in the form of the Vespa 946 Christian Dior Limited Edition of which only 946 will be produced. They carry a hefty price tag of $36,000 ride-away when they arrive in Australia in strictly limited numbers.

On the Vespa 946 Christian Dior, the body in steel, is enhanced by aluminium parts including the mudguard and side covers – wearing a cream white with dedicated Christian Dior graphics.

Numerous gold-coloured satin-finished parts: the rear luggage rack, the circular aesthetic elements under the seat, the bag hook, the aluminium mirror brackets, the hand grip ends, the profile that runs along the perimeter of the shield, the “neck-tie” decorations, and the edges and hubs of the aluminium alloy wheel rims.

The saddle support is covered with the iconic Dior Oblique pattern, designed by Marc Bohan in 1967.

The seating area of the saddle, on the other hand, is covered in dark blue leather, as are the hand grips, hand stitched and covered.

Available in Australia in extremely limited numbers, the Vespa 946 Christian Dior has a rideaway price of $36,000. Visit your nearest Vespa dealership for more information.

Vespa 946 Christian Dior features