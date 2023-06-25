MotoGP 2023

Round Eight – Assen

Sunday MotoGP Race Report

The big news on Sunday came out before racing even got underway, Marc Marquez declared unfit to race after his Sachsenring injuries flared up after the rigours of Friday and Saturday at Assen.

When the lights went out it was Binder who flew into the lead from fifth on the grid, diving up the inside of Bagnaia at turn one to snatch the holeshot at the apex, elbows out as ever. At this early juncture Binder led Bagnaia and Bezzecchi, with Aleix Espargaro and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) keeping themselves in contention in fourth and fifth.

Meanwhile, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) had made a good start, flying up to fifth from seventh on the grid.

The opposite was true for Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). The Australian was the fastest rider on the circuit and had passed Marini before crashing out.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) also suffered early dramas, he enjoyed a return to the top three in Saturday’s Tissot Sprint but got a terrible start in Sunday’s Grand Prix dropping down to 12th place from 4th on the grid, and then crashed out alongside Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) in a premature end to both their races.

Meanwhile at the front, Bagnaia took the lead from Binder with 24 laps to go, making light work of the South African and then set a blistering pace up front. The Italian put the hammer down as Binder tried to stay on his rear wheel, while Bezzecchi was coming along for that ride as the top three started to pull away from the rest of the field.

Bagnaia seemed to controlling the pace, stretching out the leading battle. But Binder and Bezzecchi were still very much on the chase, and with ten laps to go Bezzecchi had had enough of following the KTM. The Italian decided it was his turn to follow the race leader Bagnaia as he pushed the South African to one side and moved up to second place, the mission now: catch Pecco.

It went down to eight-tenths, back up to a second and then down to nine-tenths. Then it was 1.3, 1.1… but Bezzecchi couldn’t breach the gap. Binder wasn’t going down without a fight either, as he tried all he could to bite back.

By the last lap, it was clear: Bagnaia had controlled the race perfectly, just staying clear of Bezzecchi as the two came home separated by just over a second. But the fight for third rolled on…

By the last few laps, Binder had company from Aleix Espargaro and Martin, with the three glued together. First it looked like the Aprilia was closest to try and strike on the KTM, and Espargaro homed in on the first part of the final lap. But Binder put in a masterclass defensive performance and fended off the two behind to take third… or did he?

Fine margins decided the South African’s fate once again, however, as a track limits breach on the final lap warranted a +1 position penalty, demoting him to fourth.

Espargaro had his hands full on the last lap with Martin trying to find his way through, too. It was an epic drag to the line that saw the Prima Pramac Ducati pull alongside the factory Aprilia as they crossed the line side by side, with almost nothing in it – but that almost nothing was enough to see Aleix Espargaro awarded that final place on the rostrum. Binder classified fourth, and Martin fifth.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) finished sixth ahead of Marini as the Italian got mugged through the final chicane mid-race, losing four positions at once.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda IDEMISTU) bagged P8, some distance up the road from Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and rookie Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), who rounded out the top ten in a solid Sunday effort.

MotoGP now takes a short break for the summer before returning to action at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix from the 4th to the 6th of August.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 40m37.640 2 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +1.223 3 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +1.925 4 Brad BINDER KTM +1.528 5 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.934 6 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +12.437 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +14.174 8 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +14.616 9 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +29.335 10 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +33.736 11 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +35.084 12 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +39.622 13 Stefan BRADL HONDA +42.504 14 Jonas FOLGER KTM +45.609 Not Classified DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 8 laps DNF Iker LECUONA HONDA 12 laps DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 14 laps DNF Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 20 laps DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 23 laps DNF Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 24 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 24 laps DNF Jack MILLER KTM 25 laps

Max Speeds Accross Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 319.5 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 317.9 3 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 315.4 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI 314.6 5 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 314.6 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 313.8 7 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 313.8 8 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 313.0 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 313.0 10 Brad BINDER KTM 312.2 11 Jack MILLER KTM 312.2 12 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA 311.4 13 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 311.4 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 311.4 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 310.6 16 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 310.6 17 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 309.8 18 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 309.8 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 309.8 20 Iker LECUONA HONDA 309.0 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 308.3 22 Stefan BRADL HONDA 307.5 23 Jonas FOLGER KTM 306.0

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 159 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 158 4 Brad Binder KTM 114 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 77 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 63 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 56 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 42 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 22 Jonas Folger KTM 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Moto2 Race

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) took the holeshot from pole and Ogura jumped Dixon off the line, with the Brit slotting into third and that trio then immediately getting the hammer down. But Acosta was on the move, picking his way past his team-mate, Albert Arenas, and Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) to get into clear air and then chase them down.

It became a quartet as Dixon stalked Ogura and got past, then Lopez, and the Brit then made a move stick at Turn 1 to take over. Ogura then shoved his way past Lopez and the even Spaniard dropped behind Acosta not long after, before then Dixon then headed wide and gave up the lead dropping to third.

Ogura led Acosta led Dixon, but the next to suffer a moment was Acosta as the Spaniard was forced into a save at the Geert Timmer chicane, heading wide and letting Dixon back through. At that moment, it seemed Ogura had checked out in the lead too – over a second clear and on fine form. It was a reset, reload, and gear up for seven laps to go for those on the chase.

That’s what Dixon did, and when the Brit struck at Turn 1 it was a slightly brutal move – one he apologised for as his bike got sucked in – but he made it stick. And then he kept it clean to the flag for that fabulous first Grand Prix win, and in convincing style.

Ogura may well not have taken that win but after a stunning weekend running back at the front, the second place is a great sign for last year’s title challenger after an injury-hit start to 2023. And Acosta, on a tougher weekend, kept himself on the podium – despite some late drama.

After an adventurous start, Acosta was then also hit with a Long Lap after that moment and subsequent shortcut at Turn 17. And when he complied, it was on the limit. Just on the white line as he caned it round, it was deemed completed and he took that all the way to another podium – but it still wasn’t plain sailing. A late race charge from Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) saw him glued to Acosta into the final chicane on the final lap, and the two had a drag race to the line, just won by the number 37 by hundredths.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) was only a few tenths behind in fifth, with Lopez fading to sixth – just ahead of Arbolino. Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Arenas and Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), the latter despite a Long Lap, completed the top ten in a close trio.

That’s all she wrote at Assen, and Dixon leaves the track on top of the world just in time for the Monster Energy British Grand Prix next time out. The top two? The lead for Arbolino is just eight points over Acosta heading into the summer break…

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jake DIXON KALEX 35m43.411 2 Ai OGURA KALEX +1.334 3 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +4.448 4 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +4.487 5 Aron CANET KALEX +4.884 6 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +9.555 7 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +9.625 8 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +10.547 9 Albert ARENAS KALEX +10.615 10 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +10.761 11 Sam LOWES KALEX +15.964 12 Barry BALTUS KALEX +18.234 13 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +20.408 14 Darryn BINDER KALEX +20.639 15 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +24.492 16 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX +29.416 17 Carlos TATAY KALEX +32.440 18 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +35.017 19 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +35.235 20 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +50.394 21 Taiga HADA KALEX +1m09.768 22 Yeray RUIZ FORWARD +3 laps Not Classified DNF Filip SALAC KALEX 1 lap DNF Borja GOMEZ KALEX 4 laps DNF Alex ESCRIG FORWARD 5 laps DNF Izan GUEVARA KALEX 7 laps DNF Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX 7 laps DNF Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 13 laps

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony 148 2 ACOSTA Pedro 140 3 DIXON Jake 104 4 LOPEZ Alonso 92 5 CANET Aron 76 6 SALAC Filip 72 7 CHANTRA Somkiat 59 8 LOWES Sam 58 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 52 10 VIETTI Celestino 51 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 49 12 ARENAS Albert 41 13 GARCIA Sergio 37 14 OGURA Ai 31 15 BALTUS Barry 24 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 23 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 18 18 ROBERTS Joe 14 19 BINDER Darryn 12 20 FOGGIA Dennis 8 21 TULOVIC Lukas 6 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3 Race

Polesitter David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) took the holeshot from Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), but the Aussie was through soon after as the two went side by side. It didn’t take long for those on the chase to get back into the groove though, and the drama was amping up elsewhere.

After a disastrous qualifying that left him last on the grid, Championship leader Holgado was already facing a mountain to climb – and on the first lap it only got worse. Crashing and off into the gravel early on, losing a whole chunk of time, the race was on for him to try and recover the impossible.

Meanwhile fellow Championship challenger Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), who qualified well down the order too, was on a mission. He was straight into the top ten, then into the top three, and despite serving his Long Lap given on Saturday for not respecting a black and orange flag, right in the fight at the front in a seriously impressive performance under pressure.

And so, with Ortola back in the mix and a top group of ten escaping the rest, the freight train to decide the podium rolled on. As ever, it all went down to the final chicane, and Sasaki was at the head of the group – one week on from the Japanese rider just losing out at the final corner at the Sachsenring. This time around, an attack came again as Masia shot up the inside into the Geert Timmer chicane, and the number 5 made the move stick, and made it cleanly.

The drag to the line saw Masia just hold onto it by 0.081, with Sasaki forced to settle for second but both making big strides in the standings.

Likewise does Öncü, who held onto third for another podium finish – just edging out Ortola after the Angeluss MTA Team rider’s stunning charge from 20th. Muñoz, after a late tangle with Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team), takes fifth, ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and fellow rookie Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) on his home turf. Fenati was forced to settle for eighth after the late shuffle, with Kelso ninth and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), after straightlining the chicane, completing the front group and the top ten.

Joel Kelso – P9

“We’ve had three front row starts now, so we’ve shown that we have the speed. This weekend has been positive even though 9th is a bit bittersweet after setting-off from the front row. We were competitive all race though. I felt like I was one of the strongest in the group but it became a bit tougher in the last five laps. Anyway, we have five weeks now to train and recover and be as fit as possible when I come back. I want to show my place. At the moment it is happening in qualifying but in the race distance it’s a bit tougher.”

That’s a wrap on Assen and it’s next stop Silverstone for the Monster Energy British GP. Holgado now heads Masia by 16 points, with Sasaki 26 off the top and both Ortola and Öncü 31 in arrears.

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jaume MASIA HONDA 34m14.619 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.081 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.276 4 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +0.324 5 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.401 6 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.507 7 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +0.819 8 Romano FENATI HONDA +1.056 9 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +1.341 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +2.024 11 Kaito TOBA HONDA +11.736 12 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +12.254 13 David ALONSO GASGAS +12.317 14 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +12.592 15 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +12.594 16 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +12.646 17 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +12.898 18 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +13.041 19 Andrea MIGNO KTM +13.100 20 David SALVADOR KTM +14.651 21 Filippo FARIOLI KTM +22.458 22 Scott OGDEN HONDA +26.301 23 Mario AJI HONDA +26.374 24 Ana CARRASCO KTM +31.379 25 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1m14.539 Not Classified DNF 31 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA 16 laps DNF 70 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 18 laps

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 125 2 MASIA Jaume 109 3 SASAKI Ayumu 99 4 ORTOLÁ Ivan 94 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 94 6 MOREIRA Diogo 77 7 ALONSO David 65 8 ARTIGAS Xavier 57 9 RUEDA José Antonio 52 10 NEPA Stefano 46 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 38 12 TOBA Kaito 36 13 MUÑOZ David 35 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 35 15 VEIJER Collin 27 16 OGDEN Scott 20 17 SALVADOR David 20 18 KELSO Joel 19 19 MIGNO Andrea 17 20 FENATI Romano 16 21 BERTELLE Matteo 11 22 ROSSI Riccardo 10

2023 MotoGP Calendar