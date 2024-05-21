2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Six – Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

Le Mans did not end as he would have wanted for MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta who saw his dreams to bring the team home glory end early when he crashed out of contention.

There was a feeling of un-achievement for the Shark in France, and it is with no doubt that he will head to Barcelona even more hungry, as he hopes to put on a good show on both his and GASGAS home soil.

There will be some challenges, such as tyre management, as the track is known to be one of the lowest grip surfaces on the calendar, but his five first rounds in the premier class will give the rookie the confidence that he can handle the situation.

Acosta finished sixth at the Catalan GP in 2022 and 2023 when he was in Moto2, and it will be interesting to see how the hot-to-trot rookie evolves over the weekend on the RC16 in Catalunya.

Pedro Acosta

“Le Mans was a somewhat frustrating weekend since, as I said, we had the bike ready to reach the head of the race.

I arrive in Montmeló with more enthusiasm and with clear ideas, so I will try to have a good Friday, continue on Saturday and finish it on Sunday.

We will see how we manage the tyres throughout the weekend on a circuit with little grip, luckily in these first 5 races I have already learned something more about this topic. That said, I’m really looking forward to the weekend and seeing how the GASGAS audience fills the stands with red!”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team Manager

“We are heading to Barcelona this week for the Gran Premi de Catalunya, round six of the calendar. This event usually generates spectacular races, because the surface grip is one of the lowest of the season, and all riders manage their tyres for the final laps, which are always explosive.

“Many riders consider this Grand Prix as their home race, and it will be the case for our two Spanish riders, without forgetting that Catalunya is where everything started for the GASGAS brand.

“Pedro Acosta saw his point-scoring series end in Le Mans. Until his early crash in the main race, he was the only rider on the grid to have scored points in every sprint and race, which was a decent record for the rookie. We know that he was not happy with his crash, but it is part of the learning process in the premier class, and Pedro will be back even hungrier this week.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 129 2 Bagnaia 91 3 M Marquez 89 4 Bastianini 89 5 Viñales 81 6 Acosta 73 7 Binder 67 8 Espargaro 51 9 Di Giannantonio 47 10 Bezzecchi 36 11 A Marquez 33 12 Quartararo 25 13 Miller 24 14 Oliveira 23 15 R Fernandez 18 16 Morbidelli 15 17 A Fernandez 13 18 Mir 12 19 Zarco 9 20 Rins 7 21 Pedrosa 7 22 Nakagami 6 23 Marini 0 24 Bradl 0

