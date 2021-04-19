2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 – Atlanta 3 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Race Report

Aaron Plessinger scored the holeshot from Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis as Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb gave chase. Webb made short work of Anderson and Ferrandis and soon after he passed that duo they collided and both went down, promoting Martin Davalos up in to fourth position followed by Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac.

Ken Roczen then squeezed past Plessinger two-minutes into the race to put the #7 Yamaha between himself and Webb.

It took Webb more than five-minutes to get ahead of Plessinger and by that time Rozen had amassed a five-second lead. Roczen extended that lead from Webb to over ten-seconds at the halfway point of the moto. A couple of minutes later it was 12-seconds.

Only a few minutes later though Roczen made his first mistake with a tip-over at the end of the whoops section that saw his lead trimmed to six-seconds.

With four-minutes remaining Eli Tomac took third place from Aaron Plessinger. Tomac was only 1.5-seconds behind Webb who in-turn was now only four-seconds behind Roczen.

Then with less than 30-seconds left on the shot clock Webb caught and passed Roczen. The Honda man chased Webb’s KTM home but could not get back on terms with the series leader. Webb had built two-seconds over Roczen and despite a mistake on the final lap he still took victory by a full-second over Roczen.

Eli Tomac rounded out the podium a further three-seconds behind Roczen while Aaron Plessinger bagged 19-points for fourth ahead of Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart.

450 Video Highlights

That win extends Webb’s championship lead to 16-points over Roczen with two rounds remaining. Eli Tomac is a further 24-points behind in third with a 35-point buffer over fourth placed Barcia.

Cooper Webb – P1

“I have to give it up to my team, they gave me a competitive bike tonight – we went back and figured some things out. Honestly, I made so many mistakes and I really didn’t ride well at all but I dug deep. I saw Kenny out front and he was riding awesome. I was trying to do everything I can and when he made that mistake, I saw blood in the water and I went for it. I just wanted to win.”

Eli Tomac – P3

“I feel like I was riding a lot better in the main event than I was during the heat race or practice. This track layout had the longest whoops sections we’ve seen all year and it took me a while to get them dialed. Before the main event, I had the team make a last-minute change to the suspension and that slight change made a world of difference that showed in the main. I was cornering faster, skimming the whoops and able to make up time on the riders ahead. I’m satisfied with the podium today, but we’ll look to improve on this come next weekend.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“It started off a little hairy. I qualified thirteenth, but we made quite a few changes throughout the day, and we turned it around after practice. We went out for the heat race and got a good start, and ended up third. So that put me with a fifth-place gate pick for the main. I knew I had to get a really good start, and that’s what I did; I pulled the holeshot. Kenny (Roczen) got me after the first lap. Then at the end, I was right behind Eli (Tomac) in fourth. It sucks that I couldn’t get back up there for the podium, but I’m happy with my riding, and I’m happy with the way I started the race. The track was so rough, and the whoops were gnarly. There was one little rut, a little goat trail through the whole set that I was staying with during the race. It definitely was demanding, but my fitness is pretty good, and I stayed up there. I wish I could’ve got Eli in the end, but we can only build off of this and bring the momentum into Salt Lake City.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“I definitely missed out on the podium, which was a bummer, but all-in-all salvaged what I could. I just need to keep it on two wheels. I’m really looking forward to the last two rounds in Utah, I really want to get another win before the season’s out. Two wins would be even better, so we’re going to give it our all in Salt Lake, full GasGas!”

Malcolm Stewart – P6

“It was definitely a big improvement from Atlanta 2. We came into this race not really sure if we were even going to be able to race, just because I was in so much pain after my crash on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, I was like, ‘uh oh, we’re in some trouble.’ I just want to say hats off to Dr. G. for helping me get back in this race. So actually, I would say the day went great. We got to go back to the basics and just tried to have fun. Sometimes not feeling 100% can kind of take the pressure off of you, too. We had a good practice, and the heat race went well. The track was pretty tough, especially the whoops. It was really easy to make a mistake out there, so one of the key things tonight was definitely trying not to get too fatigued. I think Atlanta treated us fairly well. Again, we had some crashes, and we had some bad luck, but it’s good to leave here with a better result. Now we’ve got two races left in Salt Lake City, so let’s go out there and have some fun again and end this season on a high note.”

Dylan Ferrandis – P7

“I felt good all day. Having one more day to recover was great, so I felt better physically compared to Tuesday. The whoops were really difficult tonight. I kind of found some good solutions with the bike and on the track. I got the holeshot in my heat but had a small tip-over. In the main, I had a really good start from the outside, so I was really happy with that. On the first lap, Jason Anderson rolled one jump when I expected him to jump. I jumped behind him, and I hit his rear wheel, and we both crashed. That pretty much ruined my Main Event, but I came back and fought until the end to seventh. I felt that I had the pace and the bike tonight, so I’m really disappointed, but that’s the sport. The 450 class is very difficult. We will keep learning and working hard to get the result we are looking for.”

Dean Wilson – P8

“My day wasn’t too bad, I ended up with my best finish of the season. In the main, I didn’t execute the start like I should have but I made a few passes, got into seventh and Ferrandis got me with five laps to go, so I ended up eighth. It’s not a great finish but it was nice to be in the battle. I’m looking forward to Salt Lake and I’m ready to keep improving.”

Marvin Musquin – P9

“It was a very tough track; super high speed and I was losing a lot of time in the whoops. I had a bad gate pick in the main and I actually had a great jump but the bumps got me. I got into seventh and had a gap there with no one in front of me so I could ride a little bit better but I couldn’t catch up to the guys in front of me unfortunately and then got passed by two guys and got ninth.”

450 Results