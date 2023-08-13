2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Castle Rock TT

The AFT Singles championship race got even closer after the Castle Rock TT over the weekend, Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) earning his second win of the 2023 season in a tense ride that saw him close in on the standings lead with just two races left to run.

Aussies Max Whale and Tom Drane didn’t make it onto the podium, despite being in the mix, but importantly for them series leader Kody Kopp finished lower down the order than the Aussie pairing to keep the championship alive.

Brunner got the launch off the line to grab the lead entering the opening corner and then spent the next eight minutes and two laps doing everything possible to hold onto that position despite the application of relentless pressure from last year’s Castle Rock TT winner, Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F).

But their duel was not theirs alone. At half-distance, what had been a four-rider stack at the front that also included Tanner Dean (No. 38 Walrath Racing/Hovey Racing Honda CRF450R) and Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) became a five-rider affair with the addition of Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F). And then with a minute remaining, Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) arrived to transform it to a tight six-rider fight for the victory.

With less than 30 seconds to go, Brunner finally made the mistake Gauthier was desperately attempting to force. But rather than pounce, he responded by nearly losing the front himself and was instead displaced to third by Dean.

However, Gauthier somehow willed a path right back past into second and did so in time to line up a last-corner overtaking attempt on Brunner – a bid that came up 0.202 seconds short.

Trevor Brunner – P1

“We just trusted the process. The lines we were doing all day were working really well. I heard (Gauthier) the entire race, just breathing down my neck. But I just remained consistent and held my lines. I had one bobble going into the tight left and just about lost it. But I gathered it back up real quick and put in some more smooth laps and got it done. It feels so good. This is probably my favorite track on the circuit so it really feels good to get a win here.”

Home state hero Dean held on in third to go from retirement to the podium, while Whale, Drane, and Saathoff followed close behind in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Max Whale – P4

“Castle Rock TT, didn’t feel overly special today, although as the day progressed I became increasingly comfortable on the track. Qualified in fourth, then finished up with third place in my Heat race, which put me on the second row for the Main Event. I got a good jump, moved my way into fourth, and that’s where I stayed for the remainder as I was right on the front guys all race. This was a really difficult circuit to make passes on, but we’ll shift our focus now to Springfield and finsh this championship out strong.”

1st Impressions Husqvarna teammates James Ott (No. 19 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) and Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) finished in seventh and eighth in that order, followed by Aiden RoosEvans (No. 26 A1R Racing/FRA Trust Honda CRF450R).

Meanwhile, defending Parts Unlimited AFT Singles champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) finished an uncharacteristic tenth in front of his home fans. While he came in with visions of locking up the championship, it was a fitting end to a difficult day that saw Kopp advance to the Main Event through the LCQ and then spend the bulk of the Main running just outside the top ten.

But despite matching his worst finish of the season, Kopp continues to dominate the points standings, now 35 points up on second-ranked Brunner (308-273) with just 50 points left in play.

Aussie Tom Drane sits third overall, nine-points off Brunner, with Max Whale a further 20-points in arrears.

AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gaps Points 1 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 25 2 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 0.202 21 3 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R 0.35 18 4 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 0.502 16 5 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 0.704 15 6 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 1.348 14 7 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 5.835 13 8 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 6.198 12 9 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 6.368 11 10 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 6.599 10 11 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 8.023 9 12 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 8.237 8 13 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 10.301 7 14 Dominic Cameron Yamaha YZ450F 11.737 6 15 Cole Frederickson Honda CRF450R 11.983 5 16 Olin Kissler KTM 450 SX-F 12.62 4 17 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 13.193 3 18 Declan Bender KTM 450 SX-F 13.296 2 19 Hunter Bauer Honda CRF450R 17.785 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 308 2 Trevor Brunner 273 3 Tom Drane 264 4 Chase Saathoff 252 5 Max Whale 244 6 Dalton Gauthier 235 7 Trent Lowe 234 8 Morgen Mischler 170 9 Chad Cose 154 10 James Ott 153 11 Travis Petton IV 97 12 Aidan RoosEvans 87 13 Jared Lowe 76 14 Tarren Santero 76 15 Cole Zabala 72 16 Shayna Texter-Bauman 69 17 Justin Jones 62 18 Hunter Bauer 56 19 Logan Eisenhard 43 20 Declan Bender 38

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) closed the 2023 Grand National Championship battle to a single point with a clutch victory in Saturday’s Castle Rock TT at Castle Rock Race Park in Washington.

SuperTwins title hopeful Daniels needed that win and he got it the unexpected way. His Estenson Racing teammate, JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) – winner of eight of the series’ previous nine TTs – took the holeshot and immediately checked out at the front.

Daniels, meanwhile, was briefly shuffled back to fourth, running alongside Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke) and, more crucially, reigning champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750).

Daniels dove in front of Bauman almost immediately and then set his sights on Mees as Beach continued to disappear. The rising star didn’t wait long to make his move, pouncing on his title rival with more than eight minutes remaining on the clock to take control of second position.

Moments later, Bauman crashed while disputing fourth. That shock twist was merely a teaser for the race-shaking drama set to come, however, as race leader Beach lost the front entering the switchback section approximately 30 seconds later.

Daniels inherited the lead and went about building his own insurmountable advantage at the front. The focus of the contest then shifted to Beach’s comeback after picking up his fallen machine. Beach stormed around the outside of Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) with little delay to elevate himself back into a podium position. He then looked to reel in Mees, who was nearly four seconds in front of him.

The TT titan finally arrived on the rear wheel of Mees’ factory Indian with just a minute remaining. However, what felt like an inevitable pass became an impossible one after Beach made a minor slip just as the clocks hit 0:00. That small miscue provided the defending champ with just enough breathing space to survive the final two laps and retain second to the stripe.

Mees’ effort to hold on was every bit as critical as Daniels’ to win – and arguably as critical as any of his eight wins this season. As a result, Mees goes into the Springfield doubleheader finale holding both a one-point lead (342-341) and the tiebreaker, shifting the lion’s share of the pressure to his young adversary.

The victory saw Daniels complete the elusive Grand Slam in just his second premier-class season, adding a TT win to his prior Mile, Half-Mile, and Short Track triumphs. Afterward, he said,

Dallas Daniels

“As a little kid, I dreamed of being in this position. Just having a chance going into these last two (races) is amazing. I’m not like super excited because I didn’t want to win my first TT that way; obviously I know you’ve got to get to the finish line first. If I was going to beat JD, I wanted to do it straight up. I was so bummed to see him go down just because I don’t want to win that way.

“But I’m so pumped to get that win. It was a crazy Main Event… I was so nervous. I was looking back a whole lot. I know Earl Hayden is up there, reaming me right now. If he could call me after this, he’d be yelling at me. But it was good. The Estenson Racing Monster Energy Yamaha was working great. We knew what we had to do coming in here and we wanted to win.”

The sport’s all-time TT master, Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), charged his way up to fourth with Oregonian Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) coming home in fifth.

Three-time Castle Rock TT winner Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Martin Trucking/Castrol Yamaha MT-07) took sixth, followed by Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), Lewis, and Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), while local hero Scooter Vernon (No. 274 Hovey Racing/Stace Richmand KTM 790 Duke) rounded out the top ten.

SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gaps Points 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 28 Laps 25 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 2.685 21 3 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 3.184 18 4 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 11.113 16 5 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 16.091 15 6 Sammy Halbert Yamaha MT-07 17.67 14 7 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 17.977 13 8 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 23.267 12 9 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 23.44 11 10 Scooter Vernon KTM 790 Duke 23.945 10 11 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 27 Laps 9 12 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 0.18 8 13 Shelby Miller KTM 790 Duke 18.387 7 14 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 26 Laps 6 15 Kasey Sciscoe Harley XG750R 25 Laps 5 16 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 22 Laps 4 17 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 14 Laps 3 18 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 5 Laps 2

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Jared Mees 342 2 Dallas Daniels 341 3 JD Beach 271 4 Briar Bauman 253 5 Davis Fisher 225 6 Brandon Robinson 213 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 193 8 Bronson Bauman 163 9 Kolby Carlile 157 10 Ben Lowe 149 11 Johnny Lewis 139 12 Henry Wiles 79 13 Dan Bromley 71 14 Billy Ross 64 15 Cameron Smith 62 16 Kasey Sciscoe 56 17 Sammy Halbert 54 18 Ryan Wells 53 19 Jeffery Lowery 41 20 Kayl Kolkman 27

The 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season will conclude with an epic Labor Day weekend double finale, the Mission Springfield Mile I & II presented by Drag Specialties, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, on September 2-3.