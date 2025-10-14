Win a Harley-Davidson X500 S Motorcycle

Sydney, Penrith, Adelaide and Perth Harley-Heaven, the leading name in the Australian motorcycle community, is kicking off an exciting new era under the ownership of Motorcycle Holdings (MCH) by giving customers the chance to win a brand-new Harley-Davidson X500 S Motorcycle and a slice of $10,000 in genuine Harley-Davidson gear.

To celebrate the acquisition and welcome new and existing riders into the revitalised Harley-Heaven family, the company is launching a major competition, and one lucky winner will ride away on a new, special-edition bike, while five other lucky customers will receive a $2,000 Genuine Harley-Davidson Ride Gear Pack.

Scott Ryan – Executive General Manager of Harley-Heaven and Peter Stevens Motorcycles

“This is an incredible way to mark our new chapter with Motorcycle Holdings. We’re not just changing ownership; we’re doubling down on our commitment to the Harley-Davidson lifestyle and community here in Australia. We are particularly excited to offer the NEW Harley-Davidson X500 S, a unique model tailored specifically for our Australian riders, as the grand prize.”

The competition is open to both new customers signing up to the Harley-Heaven database and existing customers who update their contact and preference details. The prize pool includes:

Grand Prize: One NEW Harley-Davidson X500 S Motorcycle (valued at $10,495), the Australian-specific model designed for the ultimate local riding experience.

Runner-Up Prizes: Five (5) winners will each receive a $2,000 Genuine Harley-Davidson Gear Pack, ensuring they ride in style and comfort with the best authentic gear.

Entry is Simple

New riders can sign up to the database, and existing members can update their profile information to ensure they receive the latest news, events, and offers from the new Harley-Heaven.

The competition is open till the 23rd of November. Full terms and conditions, along with the entry form, are available at the Harley Heaven website (link).

“The enthusiasm and loyalty of the Harley-Heaven community are second to none,” added Scott Ryan. “We encourage everyone to take just a moment to update their details and enter. Someone is going to have the ride of their life!”

The Fine Print

Terms and conditions: *View full terms and conditions here: https://www.harleyheaven.com.au/competition-terms-and-conditions

Permits Numbers: SA T25/1669, ACT TP 25/0220, NSW TP/04586 Open to Australian residents 18+ years.

Competition closes 23 November 2025.