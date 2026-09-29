Harley-Davidson United We Ride raises $140,000 for Salvos

More than 2,500 motorcyclists across Australia and New Zealand took part in Harley-Davidson’s second annual United We Ride on Saturday, September 12, helping raise more than $140,000 for The Salvation Army.

The trans-Tasman charity ride also resulted in around $250,000 worth of Harley-Davidson apparel and merchandise being donated to Salvos stores, adding another substantial contribution to the fundraising effort.

Harley-Davidson owners, H.O.G. Chapters, dealerships and other riding enthusiasts took part in local rides across both countries, with sporting figures Brad Fittler, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Royce Hunt and Travis Cloke among those supporting the event.

United We Ride returns for a second year

United We Ride was launched in 2025 as a partnership between Harley-Davidson and The Salvation Army, combining local dealer and riding communities with fundraising for the Salvos’ frontline services.

Mark O’Flaherty, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand, said the initiative was intended to provide a practical way for the motorcycle community to support the places in which riders live.

Mark O’Flaherty – Managing Director, Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand

“United We Ride’s really important. It’s about bringing our dealers, our riders and our communities together, and it’s about giving back to the communities where we live and we ride.”

O’Flaherty also explained that the donated apparel and clothing is directed through Salvos Stores, where its sale can generate further funds for people requiring assistance.

The final figures released after the event put fundraising at more than $140,000, along with $250,000 worth of donated apparel and merchandise.

For O’Flaherty, the relationship with The Salvation Army is intended to extend beyond a one-off annual fundraiser.

Mark O’Flaherty

“As an organisation, this is about measuring what we can give back to the community. We’re in year two of United We Ride, partnering with The Salvation Army. We see this just growing. The momentum this year is fantastic, and we see that this will evolve and develop into year three and beyond.”

Riding, friendship and a mental reset

While fundraising was the central purpose of the day, interviews with several of the sporting ambassadors also underlined another recurring theme – the role motorcycling can play in maintaining friendships, creating social connection and providing some time away from day-to-day pressures.

Former rugby league player and coach Brad Fittler described family, football and motorcycles as three constants in his own life, with riding providing both an escape and an opportunity to spend time with friends.

Brad Fittler

“I’ve got a couple of things in my life. Got my family, got my footy, and I got my motorbike. It gives me something to do with friends. We get to visit a lot of places, and then also sit around and tell some lies and have a laugh. “It just gives me time away, and then of course the friendship that’s involved with it is just so important. So many groups and such a community, and to go and have a ride together.”

Royce Hunt spoke in similar terms about using time on a motorcycle to clear the mental clutter that can accompany professional sport.

Royce Hunt

“Footy comes with a lot of pressures and head noise. Whenever that happens to me, I’ll just jump on a bike, cruise anywhere. I don’t even know where I’m going. I’ll just get on a bike and ride, and when I get home my mind’s clear and everything’s just in perspective.”

Travis Cloke also described riding as a form of mental relief. Living in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, he spoke about being able to head towards areas such as St Andrews and Warburton and compared the focus required on a motorcycle with mindfulness – temporarily stepping away from other pressures while remaining completely engaged with the road.

Support beyond the ride itself

From The Salvation Army’s perspective, Keven Williams said the value of community support could extend well beyond its immediate financial contribution.

Williams spoke about people dealing with homelessness, addiction and mental-health challenges, and said having somewhere to belong could provide the sense of purpose needed to begin changing direction.

Keven Williams – The Salvation Army

“A sense of belonging gives somebody hope, purpose and a trajectory of life that they can actually turn their lives around.”

He also stressed that people can contribute in a range of ways, whether through money, time, meals or donated goods.

Harley-Davidson also highlighted Rebecca Franke from Harley Heaven Adelaide as the event’s leading fundraiser.

Rebecca Franke – United We Ride top fundraiser, Harley Heaven Adelaide

“For me, United We Ride is an incredible opportunity to bring the riding community together. Being able to raise money for a charity like The Salvation Army is so close to my heart, helping individuals experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, or just going through tough times means the world to me. “The camaraderie within the motorcycle community is truly heartwarming, and I’m already looking forward to next year.”

With its second running now complete, Harley-Davidson says United We Ride will continue to develop, with the company already looking towards a third year of the partnership with The Salvation Army.