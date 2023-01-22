Women In Motorcycling

Following the successful inaugural Women’s Circuit Racing Academy and MXW Racing Academy held last year, the Motorcycling Australia Women in Motorcycling group has revealed a new logo

The Australian Women In Motorcycling interviews, hosted by multiple World Champion Enduro rider, Jemma Wilson also continues through the convenience of podcasts.

The most recent episode features Amy Harburg (link) who was a competitor in the International GS Trophy Rally as part of the inaugural female team in 2016.

Motorcycling Australia’s Women In Motorcycling Chairperson, Alana Baratto has been a key piece in this development:

Alana Baratto – MA WIM Chairperson

“After a year of regeneration and renewal in 2022, we knew we could truly turn dreams into reality. With the recognition and support we have received nationally and internationally, 2023 is the perfect time to review and update the brand. The new logo will serve as a symbol of our core goal as a committee, ‘to support the growth and increase in participation and opportunities for women and girls around Australia to be involved in motorcycling.’”

The 2023 MA Women’s Committee consists of Alana Baratto (Chairperson), Caity Hynes and Kate Peck.

You can follow Australian Women In Motorcycling on Facebook and Instagram.