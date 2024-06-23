2024 Women’s Only North Coast Adventure Ride

RideADV and Yamaha Motor Australia’s latest women’s only ride event has been deemed a huge success, despite mother nature bringing some mixed conditions across the two-day ride on the North Coast of NSW.

Held in the picturesque off-road region surrounding Nambucca Heads on the NSW North Coast, the weekend-long event started with heavy rain falling on Saturday. However, the women’s spirit for adventure remained unwavering, and the group embraced the coaching and demonstration session conducted by the RideADV crew. Their exceptional performance in the slippery conditions showed they knew how to put their new skills to good use.

The well-planned route saw the group visit the iconic Pub With No Beer at Macksville on the first day, followed by lunch at Willawarren. The highlight of the Saturday night entertainment was the dinner and presentation at the Nambucca Heads RSL.

Raven Saunders won the Yamaha bumbag filled with tools for travelling the furthest distance – all the way from Geelong in Victoria, while Penny and Emily also received recognition for their long journey from Newcastle.

Much to everyone’s relief, Sunday dawned with clear blue skies, and the group ventured north through Bellingen before circling back for a late lunch. A final treat for the ladies was a chance to test their mud-running skills on the Yamaha Rally special loop.

Reflecting on another successful ladies’ event, Greg Yager from RideADV said his crew had an amazing time with a fantastic group of ladies.

Greg Yager – RideADV

“We are incredibly grateful for them coming along,” he said. “Thank you to all the incredible women who joined us for the 2024 North Coast RideADV event. It was a weekend filled with memories, and we can’t wait to see you all again on the next adventure.”

About Ride ADV Women Only events

The first RideADV Women’s Only event was held in 2018, and the rides are now run twice yearly. Greg Yager and his team from RideADV are committed to ensuring women have access to adventure riding events tailored exclusively for female riders.

The RideADV crew is dedicated to growing the women’s adventure riding community and provides expert guidance and coaching to all attendees.

For more information and upcoming events, check out:

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/blu-cru

and

https://www.rideadv.com.au/